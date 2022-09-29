All the Most Stylish Combat Boots to Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

There are few shoes out there that seamlessly combine the best of practicality and high fashion quite like combat boots. Nearly every single year, the combat boot is heralded as making a comeback into the sartorial mainstream, but has the shoe ever really left anyone’s radar?

Combat boots have been popular for decades (Doc Martens released their iconic shoe in the 1960s), but the lace-up style is perhaps most closely associated with the grunge heyday of the 1990s. The combat boot has never really gone out of fashion, though, and has become a wardrobe staple that has been reinterpreted and reimagined by countless designers over the years, with twists on the material, color and heel of the shoe. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional black leather combat boot, there are now options out there ranging from white patent leather lace-ups to glitzy suede silhouettes, to suit any personal taste or occasion.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It’s not surprising that combat boots have cemented their place as a fashion fundamental; not only are they functional, but they add a cool girl edge to any outfit. The right pair goes with nearly every possible ensemble, and they’re an ideal shoe for transitional weather, since they work just as well with jeans and sweater during cooler temperatures as they do paired with a floaty dress and oversized blazer when it starts to warm up. You can’t go wrong throwing them on with leggings and a tee, and since fashion is all about balance, try sporting them with a ’90s-esque slip dress.

Combat boots give an instant edginess and sophistication to your outfit, and of course, they’re far more comfortable and sturdy to frolic around in than any kind of a heel. They’re a reliable year-round shoe, though depending on the style, they’re especially fitting during transitional, in-between months. Now that you’ve decided it’s time to invest in a new pair of stylish combat boots, we’re here to help. Below, see the best combat boots to shop right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.