  The Best Eye Creams for Men in 2022

The skin around our eyes is delicate and prone to wear and tear. Regardless of your lifestyle habits, you regularly place strain on your eyes, resulting in issues like wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. These problems are compounded in the digital age because of how much time we spend in front of screens.

Luckily, skincare experts around the world have developed innovative formulas to deal with these issues. Pick up one of the eye sticks or creams from our list below, and begin treating your eyes with the care and respect they deserve.

Here is our curated list of the best eye creams for men on the market for 2022.

In an increasingly crowded market for men’s skincare products, it’s difficult to stand out from the rest. However, we think Blu Atlas is going above and beyond both in terms of quality of product and customer service. This brand uses only all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. Additionally, they offer a 100% money-back guarantee on all products you purchase from their website, as well as discounts for subscribers and veterans. They really do offer the total package.

Blu Atlas’ caffeine-infused Restorative Eye Stick leads the pack for a reason. Their all-natural formula is free of parabens and sulfates, and is highly effective at eliminating dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

The star ingredient in this Blu Atlas eye stick is the rose flower water . Having been used for centuries in Iran, rosewater is the perfect ingredient for managing eye puffiness, and its antibacterial properties can also help alleviate or prevent inflammation and infection. The stick also utilizes vitamins B3 and C, which work together with a micro-algae to replenish, restore and rehydrate the skin around your eyes.

Become a Blu Atlas subscriber to receive up to 20% off all products, and use that discount on this must-buy Restorative Eye Stick. We promise it’ll be the last one you’ll ever purchase.

Brickell | Restoring Eye Cream

Brickell Men’s Products was born when its founding team realized that most men’s grooming products on the market were filled with chemicals and other toxins that were doing harm to both our bodies and the environment. Working with cutting-edge science and technology, the team aspired to create all-natural formulas that could outperform any chemical-based competitor on the market. Luckily for us, they succeeded. The brand is now available in over 25 countries in luxury department stores, spas and major retail locations.

We’re particularly impressed by Brickell’s Restoring Eye Cream, which features aloe, MSM and protein peptides. The star of this formula is a proprietary blend called Matrixyl 3000, which is composed of a number of protein peptides shown to increase collage production and thereby reduce wrinkles by 45% after two months of use.

The formula includes caffeine, which stimulates blood circulation around the eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles. The product also contains hyaluronic acid, which is able to hold over 1,000 times its weight in water , thus ensuring maximal hydration of the skin underneath your eyes.

This Brickell product targets the root causes of under-eye issues through a nearly all-natural formula. Join thousands of satisfied Brickell customers and pick up this men’s eye cream at a pharmacy near you.

Rugged & Dapper | Age Defense Eye Complex

Husband and wife team Ryan and Janine Labaqui founded Rugged & Dapper after Ryan became fed up by the lack of skincare products capable of withstanding his rugged lifestyle. Ryan worked long days on construction yards, and the creams and lotions on the market simply couldn’t outlast the harsh working conditions. Made right here in the USA, Rugged & Dapper products will adapt easily into your daily routine, making your grooming as painless as possible.

This specialty Age Defense Eye Complex is tough enough to withstand the roughest conditions. Made for men of all skin types and demographics, this product will help you fight visible signs of aging and fatigue, including fine lines and wrinkles.

To help you get rid of those dark circles and puffy eyes, the cream uses nutrient-rich ingredients like green tea extract and ginkgo biloba. Packed with antioxidants, these ingredients go deep into your skin’s pores to help speed up healing processes, neutralize free radicals and protect you from the damaging effects of UV exposure. Meanwhile, the aloe vera and jojoba oil rehydrate your skin while helping it to retain moisture in the long run.

If Rugged & Dapper is tough enough for its construction-working founder, it’s tough enough for you. A one-ounce jar packs over 150 uses and will last over five months if used daily. It takes all of 15 seconds to apply, so there’s absolutely no excuse to not try this premier eye complex.

Jack Black | Eye Balm De-Puffing & Cooling Gel

Jack Black takes great pride in its ability to intimately understand its customers’ skincare needs. When the company was still in its infancy, it had to be agile to tackle the complex challenges posed by skincare product development. This meant proactively seeking customer feedback to ultimately create better products.

Now sold in over 25 countries worldwide, the Jack Black team has clearly figured out the puzzle: excellent customer service and an even better product are the way to the top of the men’s skincare game. Unlike the comedian, this Jack Black isn’t about fun and games—just solid and effective skincare products designed specifically for men.

In this best-selling Eye Balm, you’ll find grape seed extract and vitamins A, C and E. These powerful natural ingredients brighten up your under-eye skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But since you also want skin that’s smooth and hydrated, Jack Black threw in sodium hyaluronate for extra moisture. And to ensure all of these potent ingredients don’t over-activate your skin and cause irritation, the formula includes chamomile extract for a calming effect.

Another notable feature of this gel is the applicator. The applicator is made with stainless steel rollerballs, which allow you to massage the gel onto your skin and cool it on contact. Brighten up those dull-looking eyes and get this Jack Black masterpiece today.

Kiehl’s | Eye Fuel

Unless this is your first time reading an article on men’s skincare, you’ve probably heard of Kiehl’s. They’re one of the best-recognized names in a highly competitive industry. How have they maintained such brand recognition for well over a century? It’s pretty simple: They make safe skincare products that yield real results. In keeping with the founding family’s principles, the company is also committed to charitable causes and a company-wide responsible formulation policy.

Naturally, we had to include a Kiehl’s product on this list of the best eye creams for men. Lightweight and safe for all skin types, Kiehl’s Eye Fuel is sure to liven up your tired eyes and reduce puffiness and dark circles. It does so by leveraging the powerful vitamin B3, which is known to leave your skin refreshed and radiant. The formula also includes a caffeine extract that will provide a jolt to your skin faster than your morning espresso hits your brain. Together, these two ingredients are effective at reducing the appearance of dark circles and eye bags.

Paraben- and fragrance-free, Kiehl’s has hit the jackpot yet again with this potent Eye Fuel formula. Use this product morning or night and watch your tired eyes liven up with each application.

Ephraival | Reviving Eye Cream

Ephraival is an Amazon-based skincare brand that is quickly garnering a reputation for its premium men’s eye cream. Amazon reviewers give the cream a 4.5/5 rating. The brand submits each batch of product for third-party quality testing, so you can rest assured that you’re not getting a cheaply made snake oil.

This Reviving Eye Cream is loaded to the brim with vitamin E and shea butter to soften the skin around your weary eyes and improve any dark areas. These two ingredients work in tandem to soothe your skin and lock in moisture. The formula likewise utilizes hyaluronic acid to smooth out your under-eye zone and fend off fine lines and wrinkles. Then the caffeine complex kicks in to energize your skin and leave it radiant. Caffeine will work to shrink your blood vessels to eradicate puffiness and reduce any dark circles under your eyes.

The cream comes in a travel-ready 50ml jar that has a convenient, built-in dispensing mechanism. For premium moisturizing and anti-aging effects delivered to your doorstep, we suggest that you pick up this Ephraival Reviving Eye Cream.

Bulldog | Age Defense Eye Roll-On

The early 2000s were a rough time for consumers of men’s skincare products. In fact, there were barely any relevant options on the market. Thankfully, however, several savvy and devoted entrepreneurs like Simon Duffy from Bulldog stepped into the vacuum. Since starting Bulldog in 2005, Duffy has taken his company global while making men’s skincare products from nothing but the finest natural ingredients. No matter your skin type, Bulldog is here to be your skin’s best friend.

Recommended for mature skin, this Age Defense Eye Roll-On uses rosemary, whose anti-inflammatory properties aid in relieving under-eye swelling and puffiness. When applied to the skin, rosemary extract can even help to overcome chronic skin conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis. The formula also calls upon echinacea and vitamin E, both of which boost collagen production and skin hydration. This antioxidant-rich formula will leave your eyes as radiant and hydrated as ever.

As you’ve probably guessed from this product’s name, this gel is applied via a roll-on applicator. This means you’ll use less product and can apply it in a more targeted way, saving you money in the long run. After just a few applications, this Bulldog Eye Roll-On will become your eyes’ best friend.

Arcona Men | Restore Wrinkle-Repair Complex

When Arcona first started, its products were only available to a select few clients at the brand’s partner spas. Since developing their ecommerce business, the Los Angeles−based skincare brand now sends its game-changing formulas to customers across the world. Arcona is known for employing cutting-edge technology, including chirally correct delivery systems and cold processing, to develop cosmeceutical-grade formulas that will change the way you look and feel.

The brand’s practice of ordering their product in small batches helps to ensure product freshness and potency. Their cold-processing technology allows them to achieve the highest-quality formulas, since heat reduces the efficacy of many of the ingredients your skin needs to thrive.

The Restore Wrinkle-Repair Complex notably features Argireline, a proprietary ingredient that is engineered to relax facial muscles, thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. And if that weren’t enough, the formula uses plant-based gatuline to further minimize facial contractions and defeat wrinkles.

Lightweight and unscented, you’ll hardly notice the presence of this product. Apply one to two pumps of this highly effective under-eye complex daily, sit back, and watch the magic happen.

Blu42 | Bright Eye − Under Eye Cream

Most brothers are too busy messing with each other to start any kind of serious company. But while Andrew and Joshua Sokolow are in many ways two normal brothers from South Florida, what sets them apart is their intense dedication to skincare. After searching the market for quality men’s skincare products, the brothers gave up and spent their time perfecting products themselves. Blu42 was born, and now guys of all ages and skin types have a company they can turn to.

Blu42’s founders know that while stress from everyday life isn’t optional, looking stressed is a choice. Since our eyes are incredibly quick to crack under pressure, you can use this Blu42 Under Eye Cream to mitigate those pesky wrinkles, crow’s feet and dark circles.

The formula features licorice extract, which works to reduce the redness and puffiness around your eyes. At the same time, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid dive deep into your skin to smooth it out and help it retain moisture. And to ensure no oils or dirt cause irritation in your under-eye area, you can count on the antibacterial properties of organic neem seed oil to promote wound healing and reduce signs of aging.

You can use this product in the morning or before bed, and you need only a small amount of cream to see impressive results. Trust the Blu42 bros from South Florida to take care of your skin; we sure do.

Cremo | Eye Cream

The Cremo brand is famous for developing skincare products in accordance with the “barber grade” standard. This means that every single Cremo item has been formulated with the intense care, passion and dedication you would expect from your local barber. The company takes a firm stand against animal testing and aims to be transparent about its suppliers.

This Cremo eye cream is part of the brand’s Defender series and is formulated with retinol, also known as vitamin A. This magic ingredient will let you leave those crow’s feet to the birds, as you’ll see signs of aging disappear with each application. The product also employs sunflower-seed oil, which is rich in vitamin E to help you fight acne and other skin blemishes in your under-eye area. Additionally, the formula’s avocado oil will quickly hydrate your skin while protecting it against the harmful effects of UV exposure.

The cream comes in a convenient tube and is designed for daily use. Simply apply in small dots around the eye area and watch the barbershop magic happen. For barber-grade care, you’ve got to go with Cremo.

Gentlehomme | Collagen & Caffeine Eye Cream

Last up, we have this collagen-stimulating eye cream from Gentlehomme. The Los Angeles−based brand focuses solely on taking care of men’s skin. This laser-like emphasis has allowed them to blossom into a highly rated men’s skincare brand that will take you from beast to beauty.

Each Gentlehomme product is carefully engineered using the latest in skincare science and technology. All of their products come in matte finish containers, which will adorn your bathroom cabinet and provide it with a masculine appearance. Gentlehomme’s entire product line is worth a look, but we highly recommend picking up their Collagen Eye Cream.

This premium formula includes collagen, hyaluronic acid and caffeine. Helpful for all skin types, the collagen booster dives deep into your pores to boost skin production and repair. The hyaluronic acid works to reduce puffiness while providing much-needed hydration to your under-eye skin. Lastly, the caffeine brings a shot of life to your skin and helps you get rid of those pesky bags.

This eye cream is made right here in the USA, which we always love to see. You can use this product in the morning or evening to give your eyes the care they deserve. Treat yourself to the finest and pick up a container of this Gentlehomme eye cream today.Many skincare users are still undecided on whether a separate cream for the eye area is necessary, or simply a marketing scheme. We weighed the opinions of various experts and decided that, yes, eye treatments are crucial to an effective anti-aging and general skincare routine! Let’s take a look at the reasons why.

What is eye cream, and why do I need it?

Eye cream is a moisturizing product that is applied only to the skin around the orbital area, separate from a facial moisturizer. It may come in a cream, gel or stick. Different types are designed to target the various signs of aging that affect the eye area in particular, such as puffiness, dark circles and fine lines.



According to experts, the eye area shows the most visible signs of aging because the skin is much thinner and more delicate than other regions of the face. In fact, the eye area ages five to ten years faster than the rest of your face! This fragile region does not absorb heavier creams and requires a lighter touch. Furthermore, the skin around the eyes has fewer oil glands and so requires more targeted hydration to combat the signs of aging.



Not only is the skin around the eyes more delicate, but it also gets more of a workout than the rest of your face on a regular basis. From squinting to smiling to side glances, we put the orbital skin through a lot of stress due to daily eye movement. To prevent and reverse the effects of eye aging, we need targeted treatments.

In short, if you skip on the eye cream, you may be missing out on some serious anti-aging benefits. Regular facial moisturizers do not adequately address this delicate region, leading to dehydration, wrinkles and other visible signs of aging.What ingredients should I look for to address my concerns?

Eye creams come in many formats and with an array of ingredients to target specific concerns. Let’s break down what to look for depending on your skin type and trouble area. Keep in mind that many eye creams can target multiple problems. You may find a great all-around option or a more focused treatment.

Dryness

It is important to combat skin dryness, which can eventually lead to fine lines and wrinkles. Look for hero ingredients like rose flower water or hyaluronic acid, which help the skin retain moisture for a plumping and firming effect. Nourishing essential oils are also a great option for the hydration of the delicate eye region. Rosehip and avocado oils gently penetrate the fragile skin without clogging the pores.



Puffiness

Puffy eyes can be caused by various lifestyle factors, such as excessive salt intake and lack of sleep. However, there are some topical remedies for eye bags. Caffeine is a star player when it comes to firming up the eye area and decreasing puffiness through increased circulation. Also look for stimulating extracts of ginger and ginseng to revitalize, smooth and contour the orbital area.



Fine Lines and Wrinkles

These dreaded signs of aging often show up earliest and most dramatically around the eye area. Loss of skin elasticity is a natural part of the aging process and can be slowed with collagen-boosting compounds like retinol for a firming and plumping effect. Derived from vitamin A, retinol increases cell turnover for marked anti-aging benefits. Retinol products may be used to both ward off and reverse fine lines and wrinkles. Ceramide is also a great hydrator, providing essential fatty acids that strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier to improve elasticity.

Dark Circles

While dark circles may be brought on by lifestyle choices and heredity, there are some topical treatments to brighten the eye area. Look for products that contain vitamin C to remedy hyperpigmentation. Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C inhibits excess pigment production and visibly fades existing discoloration. Niacinamide and vitamin B3 are other effective ingredients that have been clinically shown to lighten dark circles. For an instant brightening effect, try a product that features mica, a light-reflecting mineral.

How should I apply eye cream?

Because the skin around the eyes is so delicate, you want to use a light touch when applying eye products. Your eye cream should be incorporated into your skincare routine after your cleanser and serum, and before your regular moisturizer, as follows:

Start with a clean face by washing with your desired product. You may follow with your toner and serum. Next, scoop up no more than a pea-size amount of your chosen eye treatment. The delicate area around your eyes can only absorb a limited amount of product, so don’t overdo it. Using your ring fingers, lightly tap the product into the skin below the eyes. Start with the inner eye and work your way out to the temple. Tap any remaining product gently onto your eyelids. This light tapping motion aids product absorption and stimulates circulation around the eye area for an instant rejuvenating effect. Wait about two minutes until the eye cream is fully absorbed. Next, apply your facial moisturizer, avoiding the eye area.

Do I need different eye creams for day and night?



Just as skincare experts recommend the use of separate day and night moisturizers, the same is true for your eye care. During the day, opt for a lightweight formula with SPF to prevent sun damage. Lightweight eye creams will not interfere with makeup or cause oil build-up during the day.

In the evening, your skin is more absorbent as you rest. This is the time to apply thicker, more hydrating formulas and targeted treatments without SPF. Retinol-based treatments are typically restricted to nighttime use, as this ingredient makes your skin more sensitive to sun damage. Pay attention to product indications to avoid unwanted effects and maximize the efficacy of treatment.

At what age should I start using eye cream?



Skincare experts recommend that you start with at least a light eye gel in your twenties as a preventative measure. Eye gels hydrate without overloading young skin or causing breakouts. At this age, the most common eye concerns are puffiness and dark circles, both of which can be remedied with a natural anti-inflammatory agent like vitamin C.

Some skincare enthusiasts recommend the introduction of heavier eye creams in your twenties as an added preventative measure. Remember to always wear sun protection when using retinol products.



Most people start to see the first signs of aging around the eyes in their thirties, from fine lines to dullness and discoloration. This is the time to opt for a more substantial eye treatment with deeply hydrating ingredients like rose flower water and essential oils. Experts agree that you should introduce retinol around this age to slow the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

Generally, as you age, you will want to ramp up your skincare routine depending on your concern. Skin starts to require more heavy-duty hydration with maturation, as it loses its natural lubrication.

How quickly should I expect results from my eye cream?

Depending on your eye concern, you may see instant results with the use of eye treatment. For example, many depuffing eye gels with caffeine provide instant firming and relief. Eye creams for age prevention will take effect over time, while age-reversing ingredients like retinol may take effect within days or weeks. It is important to use products regularly and as indicated for optimal results.

No single product is a cure-all for your eye concerns. However, regimented use of eye creams along with a healthy lifestyle can go a long way to giving you a youthful, rested and healthy appearance. Beneficial lifestyle adjustments may include proper rest, hydration, nutrition and stress-busting techniques. This goes without saying, but it also might be wise to start cutting back on the smoking and booze.

What is the bottom line?



The panel of experts has returned their verdict: Don’t neglect the fragile eye area in your skincare routine! Ocular skin ages faster and more visibly than the rest of your face and requires special care. There is a wide variety of excellent eye creams out there, and if you peruse our list of the best eye creams for men, you will surely find one suited to your specific needs. You don’t have to break the bank to find a quality treatment option with visible results. Whether your goal is to reverse or prevent the visible signs of aging, eye creams are your friend!