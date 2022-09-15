Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. O bserver Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It’s no secret that keeping your skin moisturized is the key to looking young and healthy. That being said, most people don’t think about the moisturizer they use all that often. All moisturizers do the same thing, right?

Wrong!

All face moisturizers are not created equal. If you want healthy, youthful skin, it’s important to use a good one. From light, refreshing options to heavy-duty creams that will quench even the thirstiest skin, there is a face moisturizer for every skin issue out there. But with all of the different face moisturizers on the market, it can be tough to know which one to choose.

Common skin problems people face are dry skin, acne, blemishes and loss of elasticity. The moisturizers on this list are perfect for combating these issues, for numerous reasons. First, these moisturizers will fix and maintain your skin barrier. Your skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin and is responsible for keeping your skin hydrated. Additionally, most of these moisturizers contain components that will fight wrinkles or tighten your skin. Lastly, a lot of these moisturizers also contain SPF, which is essential to healthy and moisturized skin.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 36 best face moisturizers of 2022. Whether you’re looking for something that’s oil-free or rich in antioxidants, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to find your next moisturizer from this list of the best face moisturizers of 2022.

Taking first place on our list is the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Blu Atlas is a brand dedicated to men’s grooming, but their all-natural products are of such high quality that they can benefit anyone. With products like these, it’s no surprise that Blu Atlas is on the top of our list.

Keep your skin looking young and radiant with Blu Atlas face moisturizer. Powered by natural ingredients, this moisturizer helps to reverse the signs of aging while delivering all-day hydration. Suitable for all skin types, the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is enriched with mango butter, which contains vitamins E and C to protect your skin from environmental stressors. The Laminaria algae (seaweed) extract soothes and hydrates dry skin while regulating oil production. This luxurious cream will leave your face feeling soft, smooth and glowing.

Use a dime-sized amount of the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer day and night for glowing skin. Don’t forget to lightly run the moisturizer into your neck as well as your face.

2. BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

The BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream is a lightweight moisturizer that hydrates, heals, detoxifies and strengthens the skin.

This light-as-air cream is packed with hydrating, healing, detoxifying and strengthening ingredients to give you younger-looking skin. The Protect and Repair formula contains hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to the skin, ceramides and pomegranate sterols to protect and repair the skin, and ganoderma and bifida extracts to heal and detoxify. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested, so it’s perfect for sensitive skin – it even makes the skin less sensitive with continued use.

3. Crème de la Mer

Crème de la Mer is an ultra-rich cream that delivers healing moisture, daily protection and energized natural repair. With a heart of cell-renewing Miracle Broth™ and antioxidant lime tea, this cream helps to repair the look of lines and wrinkles in just four weeks. Dryness disappears and sensitive skin is soothed after just one use. It delivers a more youthful appearance in just hours and, with continued use, skin will feel firmer and look smoother and more radiant.

Crème de la Mer should not be used like your typical moisturizer. Instead, warm the cream between your fingertips until it’s translucent to release the Miracle Broth™, and then press gently into the face and neck.

4. Soko Glam Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream

Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream by Soko Glam is a deeply hydrating and moisturizing cream that is perfect for all skin types.

This product features a ginseng complex, which delivers a powerful blend of antioxidants that leaves skin smooth, soft and plump. Ginseng is an age-counteracting herb that restores bounce and suppleness to the skin. Baobab, squalane and hyaluronic acid cocoon the face in lasting hydration that absorbs quickly, enveloping skin in a dreamy, creamy, dewy glow. For best results, apply to damp skin. Vegan and cruelty-free.

5. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl’s has been providing high-quality skincare since 1851. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is a lightweight moisturizer that provides 24-hour hydration. This moisturizing face cream is perfect for all skin types, even sensitive, and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier while providing 24-hour hydration. Plus, 96% of consumers in an independent study showed a stronger skin barrier, and 97% showed immediate improvement in skin dryness.

Whether you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer or one to use in conjunction with your other skin-care products, this cream is a must-have.

6. Herbivore Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream

If you’re looking for a dreamy moisturizer that plumps skin with hydration and restores bounce, look no further than Herbivore’s Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream. Infused with tremella mushroom and vegan squalane, this cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while restoring dullness and dryness. With a light floral scent and activated by nature’s moisture magnet, tremella mushroom, this cream is perfect for those seeking intense hydration without the heaviness.

7. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream is a unique water gel cream formula that absorbs quickly like a gel but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream. Formulated with hyaluronic acid – a hydrator found naturally in the skin – this cream helps attract moisture and lock it in.

This soft, lightweight cream is perfect for those concerned with fine lines and wrinkles, dryness and dullness. Tremella mushroom helps to draw moisture in for intense hydration, while vegan squalane locks in moisture for all-day hydration. Moroccan rose soothes skin and provides a light floral scent. Finally, olive extract fortifies and nourishes skin for all-day hydration.

8. E.L.F. Cosmetics Fragrance-Free Holy Hydration! Face Cream

E.L.F.’s Fragrance-Free Holy Hydration! Cream provides your skin with all the hydration it needs to look healthy and radiant. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for a plumped complexion, niacinamide minimizes pores and evens out skin tone, peptides promote collagen production and improve skin texture, and vitamin B5 soothes and hydrates skin. Squalane improves balance and elasticity, and vitamin B5 soothes and hydrates your skin.

This cream also helps to nourish and strengthen your skin, while its non-comedogenic formula ensures that it won’t clog your pores. Wear it alone or under makeup – either way, you’ll love how soft and smooth your skin feels.

10. Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

The Skinfix Barrier + Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream is a deeply hydrating cream that will brighten, firm and plump your skin.

This powerful moisturizer contains an active lipid, peptide and hyaluronic acid blend that helps to restore the ceramide and fatty acid levels in your skin, while the nutri-peptide blend supports barrier health to minimize redness and sensitivity. The result is a cream that hydrates deeply, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and gives you brighter, firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

11. Dr. Barbara Strum Face Cream Rich

Rated one of the best face moisturizers by numerous magazines, this rich anti-aging face cream is formulated with purslane and potent antioxidants that absorb into the skin to soothe, calm and tighten. Skin-care concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture, and loss of firmness and elasticity are addressed with this face cream.

The skullcap extract helps to support cell renewal function, while vitamin E protects against free radicals. The avocado helps to hydrate and calm sensitive skin while promoting healthy skin function. After applying this cream, your skin will appear firmer and more refreshed.

12. SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore is a moisturizer designed to restore mature skin to its former glory. This anti-aging facial treatment is infused with essential lipids, antioxidants, vitamins and other nutrients to fight free-radical damage and smooth skin texture. The result? Supple, healthy and radiant skin!

13. Lancôme Absolue Premium Bx Night Recovery Cre

Lancôme Absolue Premium Bx Night Recovery Cream is an innovative anti-aging night cream that deeply replenishes moisture and improves skin’s firmness and clarity. Pro-xylane helps restore essential moisture deep in the skin’s surface, while N-stimuline reinforces the natural recovery process so you wake up looking well-rested and luminous. The bio network of wild yam, soy, sea algae and barley complete the visible rejuvenation while delivering increased skin hydration and improved texture.

14. Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer

Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer is lightweight and will keep your skin hydrated all day long. This powerful fragrance-free face moisturizer contains tried-and-true ingredients like collagen peptide and vitamin B3+, which help to transform the look of your skin. With just two weeks of use, your skin will look visibly firmer, and fine lines and wrinkles will be less noticeable. Use this daily for visibly firm skin.

15. Garnier Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream

Replenish your skin’s moisture with our gentle Water Rose Moisture Cream. The vegan cream is free of parabens, oils, dyes and phthalates, and contains hyaluronic acid to provide lasting hydration.

The sheer formula is instantly absorbed into skin, leaving no greasy residue behind. Plus, it has a clean finish and fresh rosewater scent.For best results, apply daily morning and night, being sure to avoid the eye area.

16. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Concentrate

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Concentrate is a luxurious moisturizer that is powered by red algae from the mineral-rich waters of Okinawa. This concentrate melts into skin to deeply hydrate and visibly plump fine lines. Seven rich botanical extracts work to improve skin tone, clarity and texture, while Tatcha’s trinity of Japanese superfoods restores a healthy radiance.

Give your skin the nourishment it deserves with Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Concentrate.

17. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

If you’re looking for a rich, fast-absorbing moisturizer that provides long-term hydration and relief from dry, distressed skin, look no further than First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration. This award-winning cream is packed with natural ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and allantoin to soothe and protect your skin barrier. It’s so gentle that it’s suitable for use on eczema, rashes and other skin conditions.

18. Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream

First Aid Beauty’s award-winning Ultra Repair Cream is a face moisturizer that offers intense hydration for dry, distressed skin and eczema. This vegan moisturizer is packed with phytonutrients and antioxidants from kale, green tea and hyaluronic acid. The light, clean scent and air-whipped texture will leave you feeling refreshed and hydrated all day long.

19. Shani Darden Skin Care Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer

Say goodbye to pesky skin problems with Shani Darden’s oil-free moisturizer!

This weightless formula glides on easily and absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Featuring sodium hyaluronate and hydrolyzed collagen, this moisturizer helps nourish and soften skin while restoring suppleness. Red algae extract provides nutrients that help keep skin looking healthy and radiant. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that will leave your skin looking balanced and refreshed, try this one from Shani Darden.

20. The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer

The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer is a lightweight, water-based gel moisturizer that hydrates and supports a healthy skin barrier without causing oiliness. This non-oily moisturizer contains 0.5% ceramosides, which support healthy-looking skin and optimize long-lasting hydration.

Betaine complex reduces moisture loss and rebalances skin hydration, while niacinamide visibly reduces excess oil and evens skin tone. The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer is suitable for all skin types.

21. Fresh Rose Deep Hydrating Face Cream

Revive tired, dry skin with Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream.

This hyaluronic acid moisturizer delivers long-lasting hydration for skin that is dewy and plumped with moisture. A duo of hyaluronic acids instantly and deeply hydrates while time-release technology delivers continuous hydration. Damask rose extract strengthens the skin’s barrier, resulting in dewy skin that’s fully moisturized.

22. Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Looking for a cream that helps speed up the skin-healing process? Look no further than Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream.

Formulated with a postbiotic restorative ingredient, this rich, nourishing cream helps protect skin from external aggressors while maintaining proper hydration. It’s safe for infants, children and adults, and versatile enough to promote and maintain a healthy microbiome. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is an excellent choice!

23. Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer

Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight gel moisturizer that helps to refresh and recharge skin. Powered by energizing caffeine from coffee and ginseng, this moisturizer revives tired-looking skin. The Hydra-Hug™ technology helps to bridge the gap between skin cells so they “hug” to prevent moisture loss, providing long-lasting hydration for up to 72 hours.

24. Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer

Ole Henriksen’s Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer is a peptide-powered daily moisturizer that quickly doubles hydration, visibly boosts elasticity, improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and reinforces the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s a superb solution for those with dryness, loss of firmness and elasticity, or fine lines and wrinkles.

25. Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer With Moringa and Papaya

Farmacy’s Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer should be your new go-to for a fresh face. Papaya and moringa extracts gently exfoliate and remove impurities, while polyglutamic acid and four types of hyaluronic acid work to optimize skin hydration. The lightweight, oil-free, silicone-free formula is perfect for oily or dry skin, delivering long-lasting hydration without leaving any unwanted residue.

Farmacy believes in using only premium ingredients that are good for you and the environment, so this product is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

26. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer is a whipped gel cream that provides intense hydration and balances skin. Packed with polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid and plum extract, this moisturizer visibly plumps skin and restores a healthy glow. Ideal for dryness, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity, this product leaves skin looking healthy and radiant.

27. The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer is a fast-absorbing, nurturing daily moisturizer that helps support natural collagen and hydrate skin. Formulated with peptides, this moisturizer helps decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for visibly radiant skin.

28. Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Belif’s True Cream Aqua Bomb is a lightweight gel cream that provides a burst of hydration for a healthy glow and acts as a cooling and refreshing “drink of water” for dull, dry skin. Formulated with lady’s mantle, known for its skin-nurturing properties, and ceramide 3, which helps skin retain water, this cult-favorite gel cream absorbs quickly to hydrate combination and oily skin types without leaving them heavy or greasy.

29. Shiseido Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream

Looking for a day cream that can restore the appearance of firmer skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and promote a look of youthful vitality? If so, you’ll love the Shiseido Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream.

Formulated with exclusive carnosine DP, which helps protect skin against age-inducing environmental aggressors and free-radical damage, this powerful cream is perfect for mature skin that displays visible signs of aging. Plus, it absorbs quickly and provides long-lasting hydration benefits.

30. Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream

Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream is a luxurious face moisturizer. This unique blend of African plant-derived butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E promotes radiant skin while soothing and improving your skin’s tone and texture. The super-charged formula helps restore your skin’s healthy glow for a more youthful appearance. Massage generously over your face and neck using upward circular motions. Use morning and night for best results.

31. Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

Bring life back to tired, dull skin with Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer. This moisturizer is packed with super-powered botanicals like green tea and vitamins that will rejuvenate your complexion and give you a perfect glow.

Formulated with ultrafine hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer delivers hydration and plumps skin with youth-infusing moisture. Jojoba oil, shea butter and ceramides help restore your skin’s moisture balance for a dewy, luminous look.

32. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

This silky, lightweight moisturizer is perfect for those who want a quick and easy way to achieve healthy-looking skin. Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion contains hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture to the skin.

It also has sunflower seed cake, barley extract and cucumber fruit extract, which work together to improve the resiliency of skin and support its barrier function, locking in moisture for a youthful appearance. Use this moisturizer every day for up to eight hours of hydration.

33. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid

On a quest for a moisturizer that will help you achieve a youthful look? Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the pot of gold you’ve been looking for! This cream contains hyaluronic acid, which helps to plump skin and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, leaving your complexion looking glowing and radiant.

34. Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer with SPF 40 is the first of its kind.

This unique formula provides intense hydration and broad-spectrum sun protection in one, to help keep your skin looking healthy and youthful. Featuring cerium, a rare mineral element that reflects and helps shield from blue light, and blue-green algae, which contains moisturizers, antioxidants and skin-repair molecules, this moisturizer will keep your skin protected from the everyday stressors of life. Plus, the moisture-binding plant fermentation film helps create a barrier against atmospheric pollution.

35. Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Cream With Green Tea Seed

Give your skin the hydration it deserves with Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Cream. This daily moisturizer is infused with a blend of Jeju green tea and green tea seed oil to deliver intense hydration for a healthy, glowing complexion.

Jeju green tea extract replenishes hydration while green tea seed oil nourishes and helps skin retain moisture. Lastly, panthenol strengthens the moisture barrier, leaving you with soft, supple skin.

36. High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer

This light, moisturizing lotion is packed with goodness. Twenty percent Cannabis sativa seed oil helps to calm and balance your skin while protecting and hydrating it. The clean ingredients are free from harmful chemicals, animal products and GMOs. Cruelty-free standards have been implemented at all stages of production.

37. Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Last but not least goes to a moisturizer that will not only combat the dry skin on your face but also the dry skin all over your body.

If you’re looking for the ultimate moisturizer for dry, rough skin, look no further than Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream. This best-selling product has been a cult favorite since 1926, and for good reason – its rich plant blend formula transforms skin so it appears more luminous. With extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich, thick base of natural oils and beeswax, Skin Food hydrates skin to give you a healthy glow. Dermatologically tested, this cream can be applied generously several times a day.

Closing Thoughts

So, what’s the best face moisturizer for you in 2020? It depends on your skin type and needs. We compiled this comprehensive list to help you find the perfect one for your skin and your lifestyle. Whether you are looking to combat aging, dry skin or loss of elasticity, there’s a moisturizer for you.

And don’t forget – SPF is essential! No matter how moisturized your skin is, it can be damaged by sun exposure. While all moisturizers can help keep your skin looking younger for longer, some also have SPF to protect against the sun’s damaging rays.

Most of the products in this list are affordable, so there is no reason not to try them all. If you’re looking for an affordable option that will meet all your beauty needs, look no further than our list above.