  32 Best Hair Conditioners for Men (2022) 

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Once you’ve washed your hair with a good shampoo, you’re good to go, right? Nope! Gone are the days when conditioners were thought of as ‘women-only’ products.

Hair, especially men’s hair, can become coarse and dry due to sun exposure and harsh shampoos that strip away natural oils, and many men suffer from scalp irritation and excessive oiliness due to product residue and heat damage. There’s also the dreaded hair thinning that can make every shower a terrifying experience. One of the best ways to maintain and improve hair health and appearance is to adopt a conditioning routine with a great hair conditioner.

What exactly is conditioner? Simply put, conditioners make hair shinier, smoother and easier to manage. But using too much conditioner can make your hair seem greasy, and not all conditioners are equal. So buckle up, and let us introduce to you 32 of the best hair conditioners for men.

Before choosing a random conditioner off the shelf, however, you should understand the three main types of conditioners, their purposes and which one is appropriate for your hair care needs.

Regular or “Rinse-Out” Conditioners: This is the standard and most common type of conditioner. You might have used a rinse-out conditioner if you have ever purchased a shampoo and conditioner set. A rinse-out conditioner is lathered into hair, left to rest for a few minutes and then fully rinsed out with water while you’re showering. This is the easiest type of condition to start with. Leave-In Conditioners: Leave-in conditioners are applied after you get out of the shower. Lightly pat excess water from your hair and then apply the leave-in conditioner, following the directions on the bottle. This type of conditioner is used if your hair is damaged or tangled and in need of serious care. Deep Conditioner: This is the ultimate solution for dry hair: Deep conditioners remain in your hair for 10 to 30 minutes. These conditioners are often the most nourishing and moisturizing, but they’re not meant for everyday or frequent use. They can be used two to three times a week, but once your hair condition starts to become restored, you can decrease the frequency of usage and adopt a routine that’s best for you.

Most of the conditioners on our list are rinse-out conditioners, which are what most consumers buy. But if you are looking into leave-in and deep conditioners, don’t worry – our list has got you covered as well.

Top Picks for Best Conditioners for Men

Blu Atlas has been taking the hair-care industry by storm. Its shampoo and conditioner for men have been making big waves because of their natural and lightweight formula.

This is a great conditioner that nourishes hair and restores dry hair back to health. The ingredients are all-natural, meaning they don’t contain harsh chemicals to strip natural oils or irritate your scalp.

There are hundreds of men’s conditioners out there, but Blu Atlas remains our No. 1 for 2022 because of its proven ability to seal in moisture and repair hair. It’s easy to use, and its no-nonsense packaging makes it suitable for any bathroom. It’s a great choice for those who are looking for an easy way to maintain their hair without breaking the bank or juggling half a dozen products.

Jack Black Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner

The Jack Black line of hair products for men is a staple in many bathrooms, and for good reason. This conditioner hydrates hair and fights against scalp irritation with its classic formula infused with tea tree oil.

Tea tree oil is a popular ingredient because of its ability to cleanse, refresh and fight against irritation. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that fight against the fungi and bacteria which lead to dandruff and itchiness. It gives the scalp a slight tingling sensation and leaves a refreshing fragrance reminiscent of mint. Of course, tea tree oil products are not for everyone, but if dandruff and dryness are your main issues, we encourage you to give this popular product a try.

Rugged & Dapper Hydration Remedy Conditioner for Men

This conditioner caught our eye because of its high ratings and customer reviews that rave about the conditioner’s ingredients. The conditioner’s formula includes aloe vera, pantheons, coconut oil, tea tree oil and jojoba oil.

The long list of ingredients are all for the purpose of hydrating your hair; this conditioner does not contain harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances. The product is also proudly vegan and cruelty-free, meaning you can feel good about using it without worrying about its environmental effects. It’s a formula suited for all hair types.

American Crew Daily Conditioner for Men

American Crew Daily Conditioner for Men is infused with peppermint oil and other plant-based ingredients such as thyme extract, rosemary leaf extract and saponaria bark extract. American Crew is well known for its hair gels, and this conditioner maintains the quality of its styling products.

One ingredient, cetyl alcohol, is there for the purpose of making hair smooth and soft without extra grease. The conditioner also contains vitamin B5 (panthenol) to nourish your hair. This conditioner is on our top-10 list because of its great ingredients and great price tag.

Lumin Keratin Strengthening Conditioner

Lumin’s Keratin Strengthening Conditioner is a great choice if you have brittle hair that needs to be repaired. Heat is the main culprit for hair breakage, but hair can also be damaged by sun exposure, weather conditions and harsh products.

Self-repairing proteins in this product allow hair to be restored to its healthy condition, leaving hair more manageable and strong.

Ursa Major Go Easy Conditioner

Ursa Major Go Easy Conditioner is the best product for hair that is prone to knots and tangles, as it doesn’t contain harsh chemicals.

The product features hydrolyzed soy protein and aloe, ingredients that help to increase elasticity and hair follicle strength and moisture without resorting to synthetic additives. The conditioner also features a delightful fragrance blended from sandalwood, bergamot and orange.

Verb Hydrating Conditioner

This conditioner is a dream for dry hair in need of nourishment and hydration. The mixture of argan oil and vitamin B5 serves to hydrate dry hair follicles while the unique addition of hydrolyzed quinoa protein helps hair to soak in all the nutrients it needs.

The conditioner also contains meadowfoam seed oil, an ingredient intended to strengthen and repair hair while not weighing it down.

Brickell Natural Hair Conditioner

More than just a marketing gimmick, the ‘natural’ claim on this hair conditioner is the real deal. Brickell’s Natural Hair Conditioner contains 72% organic ingredients. The other 28% is composed of the standard list of chemicals often used in conditioners, but the organic ingredients stand out as they are known to assist hair strength and growth.

This conditioner includes aloe vera, vitamin E, tea tree oil and peppermint oil – ingredients commonly known to be helpful for fighting against irritation and brittle hair.

Art Naturals Argan Oil Daily Hair Conditioner

Premium oils are common ingredients in great hair conditioners. Argan oil is the main ingredient for Art Naturals’ Daily Hair Conditioner. As it states, this conditioner can be used daily without making your hair feel heavy or greasy. It’s not as hydrating as some of the other conditioners, but since this can be used daily rather than just a few times a week, it is enough for most hair types.

The conditioner features organic ingredients and vitamins B, C and E for hair health. There is a prominent floral scent, however, so keep that in mind if you are not too keen on smelling like a flower garden. The formula is intended to be used for both women’s and men’s hair.

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner

Kiehl’s continues to knock it out of the park with their amino acid line. This time, they’ve brought a conditioner that features amino acids for strengthening hair and dealing with different hair textures. It is free from harmful chemicals, and contains pure coconut oil, jojoba oil and wheat protein.

The ingredients lock moisture into the hair, leaving it effortlessly soft and luxurious rather than dry and brittle.

Best for Balding Hair

Billy Jealousy Cashmere Coat Strengthening Conditioner

Why is this the No. 1 conditioner for balding hairlines and hair that is falling out or thinning? Its secret ingredient is DHT blockers. DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, is the male hormone that primarily causes baldness. This is the hormone that is primarily responsible for male balding. DHT blockers prevent these hormones from taking effect and causing hairlines to recede. If you’re dealing with hair falling out, this product may not be able to stop it completely, but it can be helpful in delaying the onset of baldness.

The conditioner also contains fruit extracts, to provide a sweet fragrance that masks its strong punch. Granted, a conditioner (no matter how good it is) cannot completely halt balding. And it will not be a direct replacement for medical procedures. However, if you are starting to grow concerned or would like to take preventative measures against thinning, this conditioner is the best choice on our list.

Best for Thin or Damaged Hair

Sachajuan Thickening Conditioner

Sachajuan is a name to remember. This brand’s line of thickening shampoos and conditioners is quickly becoming a favorite for its unique use of sea algae to help repair and strengthen damaged or thinning hair.

The sea algae blend contains rhodophycea and chondrus (don’t worry – they’re good for your hair and add shine and moisture). The blend is also formulated to protect your hair from heat and sun damage that are often the culprits in bad hair days.

Dove Nutritive Solutions Strengthening Conditioner for Damaged Hair

This is one of the most affordable and easily accessible conditioners on our list. Dove is a household name for gentle and effective products, and this strengthening conditioner for damaged hair is one of the best conditioners for men, especially those who are on a budget.

The conditioner uses keratin to repair hair from the inside out, and prevents future breakage. It’s suitable for most hair types, including colored hair. This is an easy product to spot in the store, and is also an easy entry into the world of hair conditioners.

Hims Thick Fix Conditioner

Thinning hair is one of the main concerns men have, so it’s no surprise that thickening conditioners are all the rage these days.

The Hims Thick Fix Conditioner is formulated with vitamin B3 to aid in protecting the skin and in growing thicker hair. It achieves this by strengthening the keratin found in hair follicles and attacking the underlying causes of weak and brittle hair, from the pores up.

Best-Smelling Conditioner

Ace High Hydrating Creamy Conditioner

With a smell so good we had to give it its own category in our review list, the Ace High Hydrating Creamy Conditioner contains a delectable combination of orange, mango and eucalyptus. Just saying the words is enough make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated!

If you’re open to a fruit-based scent and want to try something different, this conditioner from Ace is an excellent option. It not only smells fantastic, it is also free from harmful chemicals such as parabens and sulfates. It features vitamin E, argan oil and grapeseed extract to moisturize your hair in a natural way.

Hanz De Fuko Natural Conditioner

The Hanz De Fuko Natural Conditioner is formulated with botanicals and herbs as its main ingredients.

The natural plant-based formula gives hair more shine, nutrition and hydration, and allows hair to be restored to its original appearance after being damaged by weather and heat. This conditioner is a staple for all who want a less soap-like smell, and who desire a more natural fragrance in their conditioner.

The formula is unique in that it can also be used as a shaving cream and aid. We all love a multifunctional product! You’ll have one less thing to worry about (or purchase) with the Hanz De Fuko Natural Conditioner.

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Conditioner

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Rocky Mountain Barber Company’s Conditioner for men. This conditioner hydrates and protects hair, and the combination of peppermint, tea tree oil extracts and eucalyptus oil give it a wonderful smell.

Some conditioners feature DEA, a chemical that makes soaps and shampoos lather up, but this conditioner is DEA-free for a more natural experience.

Best for Curly Hair

Huron Conditioner

When your hair is straight, you want curls and waves. When your hair is curly, you want your hair to be straight and easy to manage. You may desire curly and wavy locks, but it’s no secret that curly hair can be more difficult to manage in the mornings. Frizz and dryness can be constant problems with curly hair.

With the Huron Conditioner in your routine, you can maintain that frizz and let your waves and curls bounce effortlessly. What does this mean realistically? It means fewer worries about your hair in the morning, and more time being active, no matter what the weather’s like.

Malin+Goetz Cilantro Hair Conditioner

While many conditioners feature lemongrass, tea tree oil and other common extracts, this daily hair conditioner takes an unusual route, with cilantro extract mixed with fatty acids. This combination leads to better nourishment and moisturization for hair, but doesn’t leave hair feeling sticky or heavy.

Best for Dry Scalps

Fulton and Roark Conditioner

Your hair may be bouncy and clean, but what if your scalp is itchy and flaking all the time? Actually, with an itchy scalp, it is hard for the hair follicles to be healthy and shiny too. More often than not, dry scalps are prone to dandruff, irritation, skin sensitivity to products and brittle or weakened hair growth.

The Fulton and Roark Conditioner contains argan oil, biotin and vitamin E, which provide the scalp and the hair with nutrients to make it shine. The scalp treatment in this formula is made to target hair issues from the bottom up, getting to the literal root of the problem.

Grown Alchemist Detox Conditioner 0.1

Chemicals are not always bad, if they’re used correctly and in balance with natural ingredients. This Detox Conditioner from Grown Alchemist is a good example of effective use of chemicals for dandruff and itchy scalps.

If your environment is hostile to healthy hair, or if you spend a lot of time outside, this conditioner repairs hair through its mix of hydrolyzed silk protein and sea-buckthorn extract. The amaranth in the formula is meant to detox your scalp and hair, removing free radicals that can damage your hair’s cells. Why is this good for itchy scalps? One of the main causes of scalp itchiness is chemicals that break the skin’s protective barrier. This Detox Conditioner will bring much-needed relief for even the toughest cases.

Best for Leave-In Conditioners

Olivina Men Rinse Out Leave In Conditioning Cream

One quick tip for distinguishing between leave-in and rinse-out conditioners is in the name. Often, the leave-in conditioners will say ‘leave-in’ explicitly in the product name or are described as a ‘cream’ rather than as just a conditioner.

This conditioning cream has to be applied and left in the hair for a while, so its natural ingredient mix can do its magic on damaged or dry hair. The mix contains elderberry, olive oil and barley protein. Don’t have much time in the morning to leave the conditioner in? No worries, because this cream also works when the hair is wet, saving you some time in drying your hair before applying the cream.

Davines OI All in One Milk

Don’t be confused by the name of this product. The ‘milk’ is more liquid in consistency than other leave-in conditioners, but this treatment is effective in calming down damaged or frizzled hair. It comes in a spray formula, and is one of the easiest leave-in conditioners on the market for busy men.

The formula contains roucou oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties to tackle scalp itchiness and anti-aging properties for overall hair rejuvenation.

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream

The Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream is for those who are serious about finding a high-quality conditioner. It is on the pricey side, so keep that in mind if you are looking for something more budget friendly. This elite product is hydrating like a leave-in conditioner should be and eliminates all noticeable frizz with repeated use.

Aluram Coconut Water-Based Leave-In Conditioner

Coconut water is one of the most effective ingredients for bodily hydration, and it does wonders for dry hair as well. This leave-in conditioner smells like coconut, so if you are sensitive to that scent, keep it in mind. Most reviews say the scent is not too overpowering, but it is noticeable.

Palmer’s Olive Oil Formula Leave-In Hair Conditioner

If coconut water and coconut oil are not your thing, what about natural olive oil? Olive oil is not just useful in the kitchen; it is also renowned for its effects on the skin, hair and nails.

The formula contains keratin to strengthen hair and is not very expensive, making this an accessible competitor in our list of best hair conditioners for men.

Best Shampoo for Straight Hair

Bed Head Bigger the Better Conditioner

Does straight hair even need conditioner? Many men imagine that straight hair is effortlessly manageable and healthy, but that is not necessarily the case. Straight hair can also suffer from breakage or dryness, and that’s where the Bed Head Bigger the Better Conditioner steps in. The best conditioner for straight hair, it will give your hair a volume lift, meaning it looks fuller and is easier to style.

Best for Dandruff

Dove Dryness and Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Conditioner

Where does dandruff come from? One day you might start to notice tiny snowflakes falling on your beloved black jacket or shirt… The next day, your scalp might be unbearably irritated and red. What’s going on? Dandruff is mainly caused by yeast growing on the scalp that causes irritation and patchiness.

The yeast can grow due to lack of proper cleaning, product buildup or the wrong type of products being used. If that ancient bottle of shampoo and conditioner is not helping with the dandruff, invest in a good dandruff-specific shampoo and conditioner such as this one from Dove.

Blind Barber Conditioner Lemongrass Tea

We love beer. You may love beer too. But did you know that your hair really loves beer? Not necessarily the taste of beer (we do not recommend dousing your hair with your beer at this time); however, the hops that go into beer are helpful for treating dandruff and weak hair growth.

This conditioner has various nutrients and oils in its formula to help hair grow back stronger and healthier. And don’t worry – you won’t smell like beer. The conditioner has a delightful lemongrass fragrance.

Saunders & Long Daily Conditioner

What would happen if your hair stopped producing natural oils? Or what if their production was off, meaning either too little was being produced, or too much was being produced and left on the hair?

Either way, your head would be irritated and disgusting. The Saunders & Long Daily Conditioner is focused on fighting harmful fungus and bacteria that can lead to dandruff and other scalp issues. The conditioner doesn’t take long to work: leave it in for just two minutes, and then rinse out!

Best for Deep Conditioners

SheaMoisture Deep Hair Conditioner Avocado Butter and Manuka Honey

One of the best deep conditioners is also one of the cheapest (at least according to our online research). SheaMoisture’s Deep Hair Conditioner is cruelty-free, with few harmful ingredients or chemicals in its formula. Most importantly, it works to make hair soft and smooth.

Do not rinse out this formula after you put it in, and let it do its work to restore your hair’s natural shine and bounce.

Brigeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Don’t be put off by the price tag or the small quantity! This conditioning mask packs a powerful punch in terms of hydration and care for your hair. It’s only needed once a week at most, so a little can go a long way with this jar. It contains B vitamins, rosehip oil, argan oil, collagen and silk proteins, and it works quickly – requiring only five minutes to take effect.

And there you have it! A complete rundown of the 32 best hair conditioners for men. We went in-depth into various types of conditioners, and the hair and scalp conditions that you may be dealing with, to provide you with the best choices on the market. Whichever conditioner you choose, know that you are making strides in incorporating self-care for a healthy scalp and great-looking hair.