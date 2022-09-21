  Best HHC Gummies of 2022

Paid Advertisement by TRE House. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

HHC, a lesser-known cannabinoid, is rapidly gaining popularity as an alternative to delta 9 THC due to its calming effects. Users are turning to HHC products as a new way to unwind and manage sleepless nights. It can also help improve appetite and relieve aches and pains.

Products containing HHC are still relatively new on the market, with more arriving as brands rush to capitalize on this exciting compound. Of course, this can be that less reputable sellers will try to offer products that could be unsafe to consume. It’s essential to ensure the company or brand you choose is known for its transparency and quality.

That said, we’re truly living in a cannabinoid Renaissance. Once you find your company of choice, new possibilities and options open to help address the multitude of consumer needs.

2022 HHC Gummies: The Best, The Tastiest, and more!

With the sheer number of products and rapidly appearing brands on the market, it can be hard to choose the right product for you. To help navigate the extensive lists and ensure consumers make the best decision, our team has selected the five best HHC products to get you started:

With 25 mg of HHC in each gummy, these TRĒ House HHC gummies offer a strong effect, leaving users ultra-relaxed. Since they work to elevate the mood of the person using them, these gummies are ideal for those looking to de-stress after work, improve their mood, and more.

Although these gummies contain high-potency HHC, their burst of strawberry takes them to the next level.

TRĒ House is composed of experts in all things HHC, CBD, and THC, and they’re devoted to producing products with the best ingredients and combinations.

This brand is known for its commitment to working hard to cultivate a fantastic experience. The flavor profiles are top-notch.

Looking for some seriously delicious HHC gummies? These tropical gummies are excellent for helping the mind and body relax. Delta 8 + HHC gummies are great for those who want to alleviate minor pain while experiencing intense mental relaxation.

These gummies are a good choice for those who have had less success with CBD oils for stress management.

Use this product to enjoy the feel of a tropical getaway while slowly drifting off to uninterrupted sleep in your own home.

These gummies might taste like the perfect combination of blueberries and raspberries- an underutilized but delicious flavor profile.

Delta 10 gummies include 10mg of D10, 5mg of D9, and 5mg of HHC, utilizing the best of every world.

Great for relaxation, mood elevation, and perfectly delicious, these gummies are a popular choice among those looking to try HHC.

Sour, then sweet, these gummies contain blends of unique fruit flavors. These gummies are a perfect transitional product for users typically interested in THC to experience the many benefits of HHC.

Delta Extrax is a popular brand due to its variety of consumption methods and strains. The company offers many products, so finding the right one for you is a breeze.

Their options are a great place to start your HHC journey, and these sour gummies are our recommended place to begin.

The flavor combinations of these gummies are held to the highest standards. The makers select flavors that go well together, even if they are unexpected.

The brand is known for its experimentation while maintaining quality. They also keep the texture in mind, which sets these gummies apart in quality.

Who knew that watermelon paired so well with hibiscus? The flavor profiles offered by this company are as unique as their products. Follow this company for more unique flavor combinations and stick around for high-quality hybrid products.

What is HHC?

HHC is a cannabinoid (technically known as Hexahydrocannabinol). Cannabinoids are compounds found in cannabis plants. The most common cannabinoids are THC and cannabidiol (CBD).

Products containing these components continue to rise in popularity, especially with the legalization of recreational marijuana in many states and with the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill.

THC is the ingredient in marijuana associated with giving users a pleasant feeling. Cannabidiol, on the other hand, is the main ingredient in CBD products, which users often consume to help with insomnia, general anxiety, or minor aches and pains.

HHC is relatively new to the market, and products containing the compound continue to appear on shelves and online. One reason it’s so popular? Unlike THC products, HHC has a relatively long shelf life and isn’t affected as much by environmental factors like sunlight.

As such, companies looking to buy in bulk to store HHC products (like gummies) can do so without worrying about the quality of the product being negatively affected.

How is HHC Made?

HHC occurs naturally in hemp but in limited amounts. To separate HCC from hemp, manufacturers add hydrogen atoms to the chemical structure to make it stable.

Most cannabinoids can be converted to other cannabinoids through chemistry. By changing the molecules, you can transform one cannabinoid into something else.

This involves using metal as a catalyst to add the hydrogen to THC, which replaces a double bond with two hydrogen atoms.

This process might sound complex, but anyone who uses margarine is aware of the process of hydrogenation. Hydrogen is added to vegetable oil through a similar process, which, in turn, becomes margarine. This process helps solidify the product after the oils and fats are extracted.

Benefits of HHC

Moderate doses of HHC cause effects similar to THC, but many users report that it has a more calming or relaxing effect than its delta-9 cousin. What’s making HHC so popular is that users can experience the benefits associated with THC, but on a milder scale.

THC users commonly experience anxiety as a side effect, but HHC products often avoid that due to their milder makeup.

These calming effects can be used to help alleviate symptoms of minor anxiety, depression, and stress and can also help increase appetite and reduce pain. It can also:

Help reduce anxiety

Relieve symptoms of migraines

Improve sleep

Elevate mood

Potential Side-Effects of HHC

Because HHC is still relatively new on the market, the long-term side effects are still being investigated. To date, there have been no reports of life-threatening side effects or other major concerns or drawbacks, and users generally report a milder experience than when using THC products.

Due to its similarity in molecular structure to THC, HHC side effects can include:

Anxiety

Paranoia

Sleep disturbances

Increased appetite

Red eyes

Dry mouth

Nausea

While these side effects could potentially affect some users, they are frequently mild and do not cause much concern for users.

Vape vs. Gummy

Because HHC gummies are ingested, they provide a more intense and lasting effect than through other uses. Gummies tend to provide more intense relief of things like nausea or depression due to their content, so this can be utilized by those looking for long-lasting relief.

While using a vape, the effects can come on much faster because the smoke enters the bloodstream more quickly through the lungs. This also means that they tend to wear off faster. While vaping could be a great way for helping relieve symptoms of anxiety quickly, those feelings of relaxation won’t last.

Overall, choosing a method to ingest HHC depends on the consumer’s goals. Are you trying to fall asleep quickly? Looking to relieve pain in a long-lasting way? The way you ingest HHC drastically changes the results.

Overall, gummies offer stronger relief without the side effects that can come from smoking, but choosing the best method is always in the hands of the consumers.

What’s the Difference Between HHC and THC?

HHC is legal in most parts of the United States because it is produced from hemp. Compared to other forms of THC, HHC offers milder, more relaxing effects. This means users won’t get that fuzzy or foggy feeling that can be associated with some of the other cannabinoids.

It also tends to cause less anxiety as a side effect. Because of its calming effect, most users tend to use this product to help with insomnia or stress.

So, what’s the difference between HHC and THC? Though these compounds have a similar chemical structure and produce similar results, there is one key difference that has a noticeable impact – HHC contains additional hydrogen molecules.

Simply put: THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid. HHC is made by extracting THC from hemp, then adding additional hydrogen molecules. If you love THC and want to try something a little different, HHC is an excellent option!

Where Does CBD come in?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a chemical found in marijuana. While it doesn’t contain THC, it can still have some of the same positive effects, such as pain relief and mental refreshment.

Users have likely seen CBD in oil form, as it is used to help with insomnia, pain, and anxiety (even in pets!). CBD infusions can be found in many brands seeking to offer consumers these benefits and can often be purchased in local supermarkets.

HHC infusions are also coming onto the market. Often called “tinctures” these are another method for ingesting this substance to enjoy its benefits. Tinctures containing CBD and THC are widely available now.

CBD is fully legal and can be a good starting place for consumers with little to no experience with cannabis-derived products.

Who Can Purchase HHC Products?

The 2018 Farm Bill had many provisions for American farmers, but it also legalized the cultivation and sale of hemp at the federal level. This means that products containing HHC, which is derived from hemp, can be purchased by consumers who are of legal age.

Because of its astronomic rise in popularity over the past few years, it’s important to remember to find reputable sellers when purchasing your HHC products online or in-store.

The products featured above represent some of the best companies selling HHC on the market due to their transparency and expertise.

Still, while HHC on its own is fully legal, when combined with THC to create a balance of effects, the legality becomes murky. Hybrid products such as these can only be purchased in states where recreational use of marijuana is legal.

Conclusion

Whether you’re new to experiencing natural methods for reducing pain or relieving anxiety or an experienced user, you’ll want to try HHC gummies to see if HHC is a better fit for your needs.

Lucky, due to its popularity, there are many options to choose from as you make your selection.

If you’re looking for taste, texture, hybrid combinations, or you’re just curious about the benefits of HHC, the gummies listed above are a great place to start.

As knowledge of HHC continues to expand, we look forward to additional products ready to knock our socks off. For now, indulge in our top five HHC gummies and enjoy.

