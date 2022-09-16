The Best Skincare Products for Men in 2022

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you’re looking for men’s skincare products to keep your skin fresh and youthful, you’ve come to the right place. Depending on your specific needs, skincare products to consider may include facial cleansers, exfoliating scrubs, face moisturizers, masks, vitamin-C serums, aftershaves, shaving creams and eye sticks. You may need multiple products to round out an effective skincare routine.

Read on for our carefully curated list of the best skincare products for men that not only provide good value, but will also improve your appearance and skin health.

Courtesy of Blu Atlas

If you’re seeking to combine exfoliation with cleansing, this premium face cleanser is our top pick. You only need a small amount (about the size of a dime) to rinse off dirt and grime. This premium Blu Atlas product, which is suitable for all skin types, tightens the pores and smooths the skin to perfection.

The secret ingredient in the formula is bentonite, a volcanic ash that absorbs oils and gets rid of impurities. It also includes lactobacillus ferment, which is a concentrated soothing agent. Research shows this ingredient may play a role in improving the microbiome of the skin. The skin’s microbiome consists of a vast number of microorganisms. These invisible lifeforms comprise viruses, fungi and bacteria, all of which influence your skin’s health.

To apply this product, use it to wash your face daily, using small circular motions when cleansing. After you’re through with cleaning the skin, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water . You will see a noticeable improvement after several uses. Learn more about this popular skincare treatment on Blu Atlas’ website.

2. Tom Ford Research: Creme Concentrate

Courtesy of Tom Ford

This hydrating and super-rich cream does not feel heavy on the skin; rather, it provides a barrier of protection, giving your skin added radiance and vitality. Because it works to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, this high-priced cream is well worth the investment.

This cream is pumped full of skin-nourishing ingredients, including shea butter, cocoa butter, resveratrol, algae extract and Camellia sinensis leaf extract. Apply it at night to fully experience its smoothing properties.

Tom Ford Research also offers a highly rated serum that you can use with the cream. You can use the serum separately to achieve superior skin softening.

3. AHA Clay Mask by Baxter of California

Courtesy of Baxter of California

This skincare product ranks high for men who have problems with oily skin. Use the mask one to three times weekly to deeply clean your pores. This product contains bentonite and kaolin clay for an added measure of cleansing, while lactic acid serves to hydrate and exfoliate dead skin cells that age and dull the skin.

The oils and plant extracts in this product will revitalize and soften your skin. While you can use this mask once a week if you have normal skin, it is best suited for men who experience acne every now and then.

The AHA in the name stands for alpha hydroxy acid, a substance that evens out the skin’s tone and makes it smoother. The mask comes in a 3.4-ounce tube, and you only need to apply the mask for 10 minutes to get optimum results. Once you see the price, you’ll be hooked.

4. Bulldog Sensitive Moisturizer

Courtesy of Bulldog

Do you have sensitive skin? Some skincare products for men only irritate and inflame the pores. If this is the case for you, embrace the soothing ingredients in Bulldog’s Sensitive Moisturizer.

The formula features baobab oil to calm and clear the skin. Combine that with willow herb extract and you have a winning skincare combination. This fragrance-free product comes in a reasonably priced 3.3-ounce tube.

You will like the fact it softens the skin without leaving any sticky or greasy residue. To round out your skincare arsenal, you can also buy hand cream, lip balm, shower gel and beard balm through Bulldog’s convenient platform.

5. Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream

Courtesy of Grown Alchemist

If you’re a man with mature skin, you’ll want a formula that works especially for you. Not only should this product nourish your skin type; it should regenerate and restore your skin so that it looks younger and fresh. One of the top night creams for mature skin is Grown Alchemist’s Regenerating Night Cream.

This product is well worth your investment, as it contains hyaluronic acid, a natural substance in the skin that is depleted as you age, as well as peptides, omega fatty acids and antioxidants that fight off the free radicals that lead to wrinkling. All of the ingredients in this formula work to smooth your skin and even out its tone.

6. Repairing Eye Stick by Disco

Courtesy of disco

Do you have dark circles, under-eye puffiness or fine lines around the eyes? If so, you’ll appreciate the results you’ll get from applying Disco’s dermatologist-developed Repairing Eye Stick. The anti-aging serum in this product reduces the look of fine lines and will give you a younger-looking appearance.

A best-selling product on the Disco website, this eye stick contains caffeine, which gets rid of undereye bags, as well as pycnogenol, an antioxidant derived from a French pine that lightens dark circles and neutralizes oxidative stress.

The B3 or niacinamide in this product helps reduce the look of crow’s feet, while the serum cools the skin, making you more refreshed. You can get this product through a regular refill subscription so you can stay looking your best.

7. Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant

Courtesy of Paula´s Choice

If you have problems with clogged pores, blackheads or whiteheads, direct your browser to the Paula’s Choice website and get the brand’s liquid exfoliant. Voted as one of the Best Face Products for Men by GQ in 2019, this formula will unclog pores, get rid of acne, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

This product contains 2% salicylic acid, which is effective at getting rid of excess oil and deeply cleansing the skin. This product not only gets rid of the excess sebum that causes acne; it also sloughs away dead skin cells to improve your skin tone and texture.

Application is simple: All you need to do is apply this product with a cotton pad and follow up with a moisturizer.

8. Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop!

Courtesy of Supergoop!

While the name “Supergoop!” does not immediately sound like a sunscreen that’s lightweight and non-greasy, you will find this product to be nearly weightless and always comfortable. This fragrance-free sunscreen does not leave a white residue and offers UV protection of SPF 40.

In fact, the innovative sunscreen goes on so smoothly that you will forget you applied it. Filters in this product, along with antioxidants like frankincense, make this sun-protection product stand out from the rest.

The hydrating complex, made from meadowfoam seed and shea butter, keeps your skin protected and smooth as well. While this product is oriented toward women, it has garnered praise from men’s publications like Men’s Journal.

9. Dollar Shave Club’s Acne Spot Eraser

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club sells some of the best skincare products for men. If you are a younger guy who has trouble with the occasional pimple, you need this acne spot eraser. The Acne Eraser contains 2% oil-absorbing salicylic acid, a substance which is a known zit-zapper.

You can also benefit from soothing ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter and sunflower seed oil, all of which work to prevent dryness or irritation. You can actually see results in as little as two hours, so this should be your go-to product for any pimple emergency.

10. UV-Defense Moisturizing Balm by Lumin

Courtesy of Lumin

Regardless of your skin type, you will love this sun-protection and moisturizing product by Lumin. Not only does it provide a barrier against UV rays; it also keeps the skin hydrated at the same time. The SPF 30 formula contains zinc oxide to provide broad-spectrum UV protection. Extracts of rosemary and papaya prevent premature aging while keeping the skin smooth and toned.

Keep your skin looking youthful and refreshed by using this product. Lumin’s sunscreen and moisturizer was a GQ Grooming Awards winner in 2021.

11. Clean Slate Balancing Cleanser by Caldera + Lab

Courtesy of Caldera + Lab

Some men want a simple product—one that will cleanse the skin without a lot of bogus hype. The balancing cleanser made by Caldera + Lab is a plant-based face wash which nourishes the skin while rinsing away impurities.

Lightweight in nature, this formula does not use harsh surfactants to keep the skin clean and healthy. Instead, it uses mineral-rich silt extracts, probiotics, water -loving amino acids and plant extracts to freshen and balance the skin. The skin cleanser features over 60 minerals, including squalane (for hydration), fireweed (which contains robust antioxidants) and nelumbo lotus (to firm and tone the skin).

This skin formula is pH balanced and has been dermatologically tested to provide optimum care for all skin types. You can sign up for a membership plan and receive this product every 45, 60 or 75 days.

12. Active Recovery Hydro-Gel Moisturizer by Geologie

Courtesy of Geologie

If you are active or on the go, this moisturizer will keep pace with you. Made with soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, allantoin, squalane and niacinamide, this moisturizer soothes sun-damaged skin and hydrates it to make it more supple and smooth.

This moisturizer does not contain a long list of ingredients because Geologie does not include fillers; its ingredients are all natural substances. They include aloe vera juice, glycerin and rosehip extract, all of which support better skin health.

If you are seeking a product that provides solid skincare, look no further than Geologie.

13. Morning Glow Vitamin C Serum by Hims

Courtesy of hims

Hims has long been known for making some of the best skincare products for men, and their popular Vitamin C Serum has been making waves for its brightening and antioxidant benefits. The vitamin C in this product helps grow and repair tissue. Because the body does not produce vitamin C, you need to get it from your skincare routine or from what you eat.

This Hims serum allows you to receive your daily dose of vitamin C. Made in a form of sodium ascorbyl phosphate, the C vitamin neutralizes the free radicals that speed up aging, while supporting collagen production. The added orange peel extract and hyaluronic acid make the skin smoother and softer.

Dermatological research studies suggest that applying vitamin C balances out the skin tone and lessens the look of dark spots. The hyaluronic acid in this product binds with water to provide skin cells with additional hydration.

Besides nourishing your skin cells with added moisture, you’ll find that your wrinkles or fine lines will become less noticeable. Keep your skin protected from environmental hazards by using this premium serum.

14. Smoothing Marine Cream by Clark’s Botanicals

Courtesy of Clark´s Botanicals

This moisturizer is an award-winning skincare product with notable ingredients such as marine botanicals, niacinamide and glycolic acid, offering an abundance of moisture and nutrients. The formula also includes algae microspheres to hydrate the skin, while atelocollagen smooths out fine lines.

The glycolic acid in this product exfoliates, while glucosamine HCI protects against destructive free radicals. The vegan cream also contains yeast, coffee extracts and jasmine, all of which provide a calming and nourishing effect. It is ideal for all skin types and is suitable for both men and women.

15. Caswell-Massey Almond Shave Cream

Courtesy of Amazon

Caswell-Massey has been producing skincare products and fine fragrances since its establishment in the U.S. in 1752, and today, men who use this shave cream still have plenty of good things to say about it. Made of natural ingredients, including coconut, chamomile and almond oil, the cream goes on light and is refreshingly soothing. Not only does the cream soften the beard for easier shaving; it also leaves the skin smooth and refreshed.

The sensitive skin formula is ideal for men who experience razor burn or bumps, as well as irritation or redness. Another bonus from using this moisturizing shave cream is its soft almond aroma.

Caswell-Massey products do not undertake any animal testing and do not contain any harmful ingredients like phthalates or sulfates.

16. Restoring Eye Cream by Brickell

Courtesy of Amazon

Brickell’s Restoring Eye Cream is an excellent choice for most men, as it can reduce problems with fluid retention or dark circles under the eyes.

The cream’s ingredients nourish and support the thin and fragile skin under the eyes with moisturizers like ceramides and hyaluronic acid that keep the area smooth while reducing the appearance of crow’s feet.

It also contains caffeine, aloe and peptides to keep the skin soft yet firm. Because caffeine is a vasoconstrictor, it reduces swelling around the eyes, while the other ingredients prevent dryness.

17. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Moisturizing Treatment for Men

Courtesy of Kiehl’s

If you want a reliable moisturizer for daily use, Kiehl’s provides a superior cream. This moisturizer not only re-energizes and revives the skin; it also contains vitamin C and caffeine for a firming and toning effect.

Chestnut extract is included to prevent cell destruction caused by free radicals, and antioxidant protection softens and hydrates. The non-greasy formula provides a fresh scent in a sulfate-free and paraben-free base. You can use the cream as an aftershave alternative to prevent irritation. Both non-greasy and absorbing, this product is recommended for all skin types, including men with sensitive skin.

18. Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer by Jack Black

Courtesy of Amazon

If you have oily skin, you will appreciate this oil-free moisturizer by Jack Black. Containing sea kelp, white tea and basil, this formula supports both hydration and toning with antioxidants and skin-soothing ingredients. Men like the non-greasy moisturizer, which is also a great substitute for an aftershave.

19. RESTORE Lip Balm by Doctor Rogers

Courtesy of Doctor Rogers

This plant-based lip balm heals cracks, and does so without any artificial or harmful ingredients like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petroleum or lanolin. Plus, this all-around lip moisturizer can be applied to other areas, such as cuts, burns, eczema and even cuticles.

The balm, which comes in a .15 ounce tube, is made from just three ingredients, all of which are plant-based and biodegradable. The three potent ingredients are castor oil, hydrogenated castor oil (castor wax) and Euphorbia cerifera (candelilla) wax.

Tips and Tricks From Our Skincare Experts

If you’ve read this far, you should have a solid understanding of the types of products required to form a comprehensive men’s skincare regimen. However, knowing which products to buy only gets you halfway. Keep reading for our advice on how to make the best possible use of your skincare products based on your skin type.

How to Make the Best Use of Your Skincare Products

To ensure you use the best men’s skincare product for you, you should know your skin type first. You may have dry skin, normal skin, sensitive skin, oily skin or combination skin. Let’s define each skin type:

Normal skin

Normal skin is not overly sensitive, dry or oily. It is clear and even, and presents a balanced skin tone.

Dry skin

Dry skin may sometimes flake, and feels rough or dry to the touch.

Oily skin

Men with oily skin produce extra sebum, which causes the face to look greasy or shiny. Acne can be a problem, as sebum clogs the pores.

Sensitive skin

If your skin is sensitive, look for a product specifically formulated for sensitive skin, as many products can sting, burn or inflame skin that is sensitive.

Combination skin

Combination skin may be dry in certain zones and oily in others. If this sounds like your skin, you may need to search for products that are made specifically for combination skin or for all skin types.

Mature skin

Mature skin refers to skin that is starting to show some signs of aging, such as thinning, loss of suppleness, or fine lines and wrinkles.

How to Determine Your Skin Type

To figure out your skin type, clean your face and allow it to dry completely. If it feels tight or rough, your skin is dry. If you see oil or shininess, your skin is oily. If some areas are dry while others seem oily, you have a combination skin type.

Also, look at where fine lines or wrinkles are beginning to appear. For instance, if you have puffiness under the eyes, you’ll need to find an eye stick that will take care of the problem.

What You Should Choose as Skincare Essentials

When selecting products, first you should decide which to include as essentials in your daily skincare routine. These might include the following:

Face wash

Shaving cream

Moisturizer and/or aftershave

Beard balm or oil (if applicable)

Sunscreen

You should use the above products for your daytime skincare needs.

Your nighttime essentials should include a night cream.

What Are Skincare Extras?

Once you start using the essentials in your skincare routine, you can add some extras. You can slowly work additional items into your regimen to either address specific concerns or enhance your grooming routine. Extras include the following:

Eye sticks

Exfoliators

Spot treatments for acne

Serums (such as vitamin C or hyaluronic serum)

Lip balm

Face scrubs

Face masks

How Should You Establish Your Skincare Routine?

Once you’ve found skincare products you like, you should get into the daily habit of following a specific skincare routine. The steps below will get you started on the right track.

The Morning Routine

Cleanse the face

First, you need to wash your face in the morning. Your goal is to remove dirt, pollutants, grime and bacteria – all of which can trigger irritation or acne. Cleansing the skin gives you a fresh and clean base to apply your other skincare essentials.

Your cleanser may represent a moisturizing, oil-based product or a gel. This product should make the skin feel smoother.

Shave (on the days you choose to shave)

Washing your face will prevent bacteria from settling in your pores, which can lead to acne or irritation. Shave with the grain of your facial hair using short strokes. Rinse off the razorblade following each stroke and use cold water to rinse the residue off your face once you’re finished shaving.

Apply a men’s aftershave (preferably one that’s alcohol-free) and combine with a men’s moisturizer for optimal effect.

For a clean shave, you should shave every two to three days. If you only want to trim or style facial hair, then add shaving to your skincare routine every three to five days.

Treat the skin

While this is not a basic part of a daily skincare routine, you should add it after you start following a plan where you cleanse the face and add moisturizer and sunscreen. You don’t have to treat your skin every day; ideally, aim for one to three times a week.

Treatments include products that target certain skin concerns. These products may include toners or formulations designed to get rid of acne, treat hyperpigmentation or diminish the look of fine lines or wrinkles.

Moisturize daily

Moisturize your skin after you wash your face to restore hydration and keep it safe from free radicals and other environmental hazards. If you don’t add a moisturizer, you can greatly reduce your level of skin protection, which can lead to conditions like dryness, irritation and inflammation. Not using a moisturizer can also ultimately lead to wrinkles and dullness.

Add a sunscreen

The last step in your morning skincare routine is to add a sunscreen. It should be applied on top of your moisturizer, or be part of your daily moisturizer.

The Nighttime Routine

Cleanse the face

You should wash your face both in the morning and at night.

Add a nighttime moisturizer

Your nighttime moisturizer should be different from the one you use during the day. A nighttime moisturizer is used to support collagen production and encourage the turnover of skin cells, leaving your skin looking younger and refreshed.

Use an overnight mask (once a week)

As a supplement to your nighttime skincare routine, treat your skin with an overnight mask. This is usually done once a week. In most cases, you will apply a nickel-sized amount to your face and allow it to set overnight. In the morning, rinse the mask off before you clean your face.

Tips for Better Skincare

Choose any skincare product with care. You should review the ingredients and make sure that this product you’re using is designed for your skin type and specific skincare concerns. The following tips will give you further insight into choosing the right skincare products and developing good habits.

Look at the listed ingredients

When reading the descriptions for skincare products, you need to carefully read the label to make sure this product will work for you. Therefore, you need to answer some questions before you review products online.

Is this product right for my skin type?

Does this product have acne-fighting properties (if you have acne)?

Does the formulation contain antioxidants that will prevent premature aging?

Does this product contain ingredients that may cause irritation?

Take a look at the active ingredients

When you read product labels or review skincare products online, take a close look at the active ingredients or the ingredients that provide skincare benefits. Some of the popular ingredients include the following:

Alpha hydroxy acid (fights free radicals)

Hyaluronic acid (used to keep the skin supple and youthful)

Vitamin E (serves as an antioxidant)

Vitamin C (smooths the skin and serves as an antioxidant)

Retinoids (reduce the appearance of fine lines)

Wear sunscreen inside and outside

Sunscreen is not a product that is only for outside use. You should also wear it indoors. Apply about one teaspoon of sunscreen rated SPF 30 or higher to the face in the morning. Even the sunlight streaming through the windows can trigger photo-aging.

Don’t use a bar soap that dries the skin

Your face wash is a crucial part of your skincare routine. Therefore, choose a facial cleanser that is designed for your specific skin care needs.

Cleanse your face after working out, and moisturize or treat it

If you work out, cleanse your face afterward to prevent clogged pores or breakouts. Add moisturizer or a treatment to lock in hydration and add sunscreen as you need it. Blu Atlas’ highly acclaimed Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser, which took the No. 1 spot on this list, is an excellent post-workout facial cleanser.