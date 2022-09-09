The Best THC Vape Pens of 2022

Paid Advertisement by TRE House. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

Finding the best THC vape pen can be a little tricky in today’s budding market for hemp and cannabis products. If you’re new to the world of hemp, this is a great place to begin. At the onset of your search, you have to decide which cannabinoid you’re interested in enjoying. While some are molecularly similar, they all elicit varying psychoactive and non-psychoactive effects. Some of these can dull anxiousness, while others can take you on a backstage tour of the galaxy. There’s Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, CBD, CBN, CBG, THC-O, HHC, CBC, and the list, if you’d believe it, goes on to include 113 cannabinoids – that we know of!

If you’re in the market for a THC pen, you undoubtedly want to sit back and enter Marijuana Nirvana with red eyes, an infectious giggle, and a euphoria of blazed enlightenment. It’s 2022! There’s no shame in wanting to cheef the ganja, becoming one with your mind, body, spirit – and couch. With the latest advancements in cultivation strategies, expert canna-chefs are mapping out new channels that this mystical plant can carry you down. We’ve found that newly discovered cannabinoids can enrich, enhance, and evolve your ascent to Smoky Cloud Nine.

But because the marketplace is so new, many bad actors haven’t been sussed out yet. So, users are left to blindly guess which THC vape will get them the appropriate amount of blazed, buttered, and cheefed – without exposing them to harmful chemicals or additives or, even worse, uncomfortably stoney-bologna.

We’ve curated a list of the top ten expert-certified THC vapes from reliable hemp companies. Some of these vapes got the judges properly zooted, while others were the perfect on-the-go addition to a busy day. If you see one that piques your fancy, check it out! Or if all ten make your heart skip a beat (like they did mine), go ahead and try ‘em all. Almost all of these vapes earned a spot in my rotation. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get vapin’.

List of the 10 Best THC Vape Pens

First on our list, we have a THC pen that’s currently sitting cozy in my pocket, incessantly yawping my name. TRĒ House’s Wedding Cake Delta 8 THC Vape Pen is so good it’s become a fixture in my bag next to my keys, phone, and signed copy of the 1982 masterpiece: Cheech and Chong’s Still Smokin’.

While this may be the first TRĒ House vape pen on our list, all of their pens earned a spot because of the company’s dedication to the details. Each TRĒ House vape comes with 2 grams of premier hemp oil, a perfect combination of mind-melting cannabinoids, a rechargeable battery, and a lifespan of 800 puffs. You might not be well-versed in the wide world of cannabis vapes, but I am, and when I tell you this is an engineering spectacle of seismic proportions, it’d be best to take note.

For the Weed-Os reading this, you might’ve smoked the Wedding Cake strain recently – probably within the last few years, I’d guess. Though it’s been around the cannabis world for quite some time, Wedding Cake shot to fame as a potent indica within the past five years, mainly because of its addictingly sweet vanilla flavor profile. Through a mixture of science and magic, no doubt, TRĒ House found a way to condense all that makes this strain so coveted into a deliciously tasting, dastardly potent THC vape.

After unboxing and unwrapping this black-as-coal vape pen, I took one little puff to find my footing. The aromatics were sweet, and the feeling calming. With two puffs, that warmth rose like floodwaters, and the strain’s patented indica effects were in full bloom. My body was warm, and my mind felt like it was strapping in for a ride through the Great Beyond. Ten more puffs and I was, well, ten more puffs and I…I started writing this…so, yeah…what was my point again?

Next, we’re swinging vines to TRĒ House’s signature sativa THC pen. Lemon Jack Delta 8 + Delta 9 + Delta 10 + THC-O is for those who prefer speed over luxury, fighter jet over first-class. If you’re an experienced enjoyer of the ganja, you’ve felt the polar differences between indicas and sativas. Lemon Jack encapsulates all that we enjoy about sativas with a pop of lemony, zesty flavor – and a slingshotting experience straight through the Milk Way.

TRĒ House’s line of vape pens is different than others on the market because of all those different cannabinoids that are a mouthful to say. When your body processes more than one cannabinoid, a phenomenon known as the Entourage Effect comes into play. When cannabinoids and terpenes synergistically dance in your endocannabinoid system, they enhance each other’s psychedelic and therapeutic properties. This is the Entourage Effect.1 When cultivators cut corners and sacrifice the quality of their products, their hemp loses its invaluable cannabinoid profile, weakening its effects on you.

But the renegades at TRĒ House seem to have this in mind when concocting their diabolically dosed vape pens. With Delta 8, 9, 10, and THC-O, these vape pens create an Entourage Effect like no other vape on the market.

As for my experience toking on Lemon Jack, it was remarkable – as in, worth remarking. Other vapes take three to four hits to get to the level I aspire to. Lemon Jack? Well, Lemon Jack took one baby puff to blast me like a satellite out of Earth’s atmosphere. I was amped. I was energized. I was elated. I was set free. The experience, to put it lightly, was almost spiritual, borderline divine. Did I find God? No, I found Lemon Jack.

Third, we have TRĒ House’s hybrid Delta 8 vape pen. Rainbow Sherbet is a well-renowned strain that elicits a mind-melting sensation backed by a full-body buzz. Its sweet, almost sugary flavor is enough to solidify a spot in our top 10. But its effects are what secured its place in our top 3.

After one five-second long drag, I put the pen down, and the sofa cushion absorbed me entirely. My body felt lost in the couch, like a quarter from the ‘90s, but my mind ran with new creative ideas and different ways of thinking. With intermittent drags off this pen throughout the day, I felt like I could give a pretty comprehensive campus tour of Pluto University.

Fourth, we hand the baton off to the SoCal CBD titan: CBDfx. This industry legend has been in the game for the better part of a decade, providing millions of customers top shelf, full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) products. Their top-rated vape pen, OG Kush, is a take on the classic indica that got so many of our forefathers historically baked.

CBDfx does a phenomenal job at combining the therapeutic benefits of CBD with minor psychedelia of Delta 9 THC. CBDfx’s pens don’t get you as zooted, booted, and suited as the others on our list, but they have a way of creating a newfound sense of calm and tranquility that’s more than enjoyable to return to during the day.

We’re diving into the deep end. Even the most experienced Weed-O probably hasn’t heard, let alone experienced, the decadent riches of HHC. Known in laboratories as hexahydrocannabinol, HHC is a THC molecule transfused with a stable hydrogen atom. This small change incites a world of difference.

Though users say that HHC is weaker than THC, don’t let that fool you. TRĒ House makes their HHC vape pens deliciously strong, so each pop of flavor comes with an explosion of effects.

Watermelon Zkit is their indica-dominant HHC pen. This sweet ‘n fruity pen produces a wave of relaxation that’s almost overwhelming, depending on your tolerance. Personally, this pen made falling asleep more soothing and enjoyable. After one or two puffs, Watermelon Zkit calmed my mind, stilled my body, and freed my spirit to soar through the heavens. Thank you, you delicious dank.

Sixth, we have another HHC experience that’ll be as new to the ganja veterans as it is to the novices. TRĒ House’s Blue Milk HHC Vape Pen contains 1900mg of a potent hybrid strain, perfect for those who can’t decide between indicas and sativa.

Blue Milk’s a funny name for something that gets you going galactic. This THC vape’s flavor profile tastes almost like if sweet cream and a fruit basket had a baby. After toking a puff off this pen, I suggest diving into something creative. Blue Milk does an excellent job at keeping you focused, clear, and euphoric, making even the mundane mesmerizing.

Seventh, we have another CBD-dominant pen from CBDfx. The Maui Wowie vape pen is sativa-heavy and exceptional at calming the mind while keeping awareness and focus at a robust baseline. CBDfx does an outstanding job at making their pens ergonomic enough to fit comfortably in your hand but slim enough to remain discreet when used.

Like TRĒ House’s, these pens are rechargeable, so you can keep the good times going. With only 5mg of THC per pen, you are sure to get elevated enough to see the woods from the trees but not too high that you can’t see the Earth from the Milky Way.

The last TRĒ House vape pen on our list falls at number eight. Like Lemon Jack, Lemon Slushie is a lip-puckering sativa that energizes any wake ‘n bake sesh or refills the midnight oil. Lemon Slushie is almost sweeter than sour, and its effects are almost more energizing than euphoric. One puff and you’re up out of your seat, two puffs and you’re moving and grooving to the beat, three puffs and you’re that energizing bunny playing the drums with shoes on his feet.

Ninth on our list is an indica THC vape pen that quiets the mind and stills the breath before lulling you to a deep, restful slumber. CBDfx’s Purple Punch Delta 9 THC Vape Pen with CBN introduces a solution for those who can’t seem to turn their minds off at night. CBN is a natural cannabinoid that has shown to be effective at treating minor bouts of insomnia.2

This pen has just enough Delta 9 to initiate the Entourage Effect. This THC vape pen is ideal for those who want a calmer, more natural solution to their restless nights.

We tried well more than ten vape pens. So, even though CBDfx’s Pineapple Express Vape Pen comes in tenth place, it still is miles ahead of the bush league vapes we threw out after one puff. This hybrid-leaning pen is much like the rest of CBDfx’s collection, but it tastes like what you imagine Hawaii to smell like: tropical, sweet, and ripe with pineapples. When you choose Pineapple Express, you get a softer body buzz perfect for on-the-go maintenance of a good mood.

What Is THC?

CBD and THC are the two most abundant cannabinoids in the hemp plant. The difference between the two is that THC incites psychoactive effects, while CBD works as a potent anti-inflammatory. THC targets your CB1 receptors to create its psychoactive effects. When THC engages these receptors, you begin to feel the plant’s iconic euphoria.

So, now that you have ten of the best THC vape pens on the market, the only thing left to do is try one out. Either satisfy your cravings with a sativa, ignite your curiosity with an indica, or help me come up with a better H-word for hybrid. Want to be even more knowledgable before making your purchase? Check out this comprehensive Delta 8 vs Delta 9 article!

Look, I’ve been cheefing on a myriad of these THC pens while writing this entire thing. I’d suggest you do the same. Get off the internet and see what the future of hemp is all about. Go outside and vape, ya’ nerd.

