White Tank Tops Are Everywhere—Here Are the Best Ones to Shop Now

A white tank is a wardrobe essential.

You already know the importance of a classic white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about that fashion staple’s sleeveless pal? We’re referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.

A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it’s also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. Recently, there have also been quite a few chic designer takes on the tank top, like Prada’s ultra-luxe $1,000 interpretation and the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.

The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it’s cooler out, perhaps with jeans or your favorite leather jacket, but they’re also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.

Today’s white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.

  • Bandier.

    Bandier Wsly The Rivington Ribbed Tank

    This fitted white tank has just the right amount of stretch, with an ultra-flattering silhouette and a high neckline.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Michael Stars.

    Michael Stars Alana Ribbed Tank

    You can’t go wrong with a crisp white racerback style.

    $58, Shop Now
  • Alo.

    Alo Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank

    If you want a classic white tank with a built-in bra, look no further than Alo’s supportive racerback, which is just as suitable for a workout as for a day of pure lounging.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Lucky Brand.

    Lucky Brand Seamless Tank

    This super soft ribbed tank has a square neckline and delicate, slightly sheer fabric. It’s great for summer, but it’s also adorable paired with your favorite denim and a leather jacket for fall.

    $14.99, Shop Now
  • Commando.

    Commando Studio Rib Tank

    Commando’s soft and stretchy ribbed racerback has a body-hugging cut and high neckline; it’s sure to be a staple layering piece.

    $88, Shop Now
  • Falconeri.

    Falconeri Linen Jersey Rower Tank Top

    If you’re sick of the usual cotton tanks, try this pretty sleeveless linen number, which has a looser fit and wide straps.

    $129, Shop Now
  • Toteme.

    Totême Organic Cotton Jersey Tank

    This organic cotton tank is another option with just the right touch of stretch, and you can wear it with truly anything in your closet.

    $105, Shop Now
  • Ugg.

    Ugg Soni Muscle Tank

    Those who prefer a less fitted option should try out this roomy, muscle-style tank from Ugg.

    $48, Shop Now
  • SomethingNavy x Cotton.

    Something Navy x Cotton Ribbed Tank

    This simple white tank has a softer, slightly lower neckline than some of the other options out there, and is a dream for layering.

    $45, Shop Now
  • James Perse.

    James Perse Brushed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank

    James Perse is known for well-made basics that you’ll have for years, like this comfy and effortless white tank.

    $60, Shop Now
  • Year of Ours.

    Year of Ours Sporty Rib Tank

    This ribbed racerback tank is a more sporty alternative, and is made of a thicker material for more support.

    $48, Shop Now
  • Vuori.

    Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank

    For a subtle crop, try this slightly shrunken white tank, which is made of a moisture-wicking fabric if you choose to wear it for a workout, though it also comes in handy during particularly hot days.

    $54, Shop Now
  • Re/Done x Hanes.

    Re/Done x Hanes Ribbed Tank

    Re/Done’s basic white tank is an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Ninety Percent.

    Ninety Percent Ava Stretch Organic Cotton Rib Tank

    This slim-fitting cotton tank has narrow banded straps and a slight scoop neck.

    $40, Shop Now
  • Skims.

    Skims Utility Sport Scoop Tank Top

    Kim Kardashian’s Skims is known for shapewear, but the brand also has quality basics, like this scoop neck tank top.

    $32, Shop Now
  • Aerie.

    Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top

    If you want a very subtle crop on an otherwise classic top, try Aerie’s ribbed tank.

    $24.95, Shop Now
  • Goodlife Clothing.

    Goodlife Clothing Sleeveless Supima Classic Top

    This sleeveless tank has a more relaxed and casual fit, without looking sloppy.

    $65, Shop Now
