White Tank Tops Are Everywhere—Here Are the Best Ones to Shop Now

You already know the importance of a classic white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about that fashion staple’s sleeveless pal? We’re referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.
A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it’s also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. Recently, there have also been quite a few chic designer takes on the tank top, like Prada’s ultra-luxe $1,000 interpretation and the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.
The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it’s cooler out, perhaps with jeans or your favorite leather jacket, but they’re also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.
Today’s white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.
Bandier Wsly The Rivington Ribbed Tank
This fitted white tank has just the right amount of stretch, with an ultra-flattering silhouette and a high neckline.
Michael Stars Alana Ribbed Tank
You can’t go wrong with a crisp white racerback style.
Alo Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank
If you want a classic white tank with a built-in bra, look no further than Alo’s supportive racerback, which is just as suitable for a workout as for a day of pure lounging.
Lucky Brand Seamless Tank
This super soft ribbed tank has a square neckline and delicate, slightly sheer fabric. It’s great for summer, but it’s also adorable paired with your favorite denim and a leather jacket for fall.
Commando Studio Rib Tank
Commando’s soft and stretchy ribbed racerback has a body-hugging cut and high neckline; it’s sure to be a staple layering piece.
Falconeri Linen Jersey Rower Tank Top
If you’re sick of the usual cotton tanks, try this pretty sleeveless linen number, which has a looser fit and wide straps.
Totême Organic Cotton Jersey Tank
This organic cotton tank is another option with just the right touch of stretch, and you can wear it with truly anything in your closet.
Ugg Soni Muscle Tank
Those who prefer a less fitted option should try out this roomy, muscle-style tank from Ugg.
Something Navy x Cotton Ribbed Tank
This simple white tank has a softer, slightly lower neckline than some of the other options out there, and is a dream for layering.
James Perse Brushed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank
James Perse is known for well-made basics that you’ll have for years, like this comfy and effortless white tank.
Year of Ours Sporty Rib Tank
This ribbed racerback tank is a more sporty alternative, and is made of a thicker material for more support.
Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank
For a subtle crop, try this slightly shrunken white tank, which is made of a moisture-wicking fabric if you choose to wear it for a workout, though it also comes in handy during particularly hot days.
Re/Done x Hanes Ribbed Tank
Re/Done’s basic white tank is an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt.
Ninety Percent Ava Stretch Organic Cotton Rib Tank
This slim-fitting cotton tank has narrow banded straps and a slight scoop neck.
Skims Utility Sport Scoop Tank Top
Kim Kardashian’s Skims is known for shapewear, but the brand also has quality basics, like this scoop neck tank top.
Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top
If you want a very subtle crop on an otherwise classic top, try Aerie’s ribbed tank.
Goodlife Clothing Sleeveless Supima Classic Top
This sleeveless tank has a more relaxed and casual fit, without looking sloppy.