Blu Atlas Review: The Best Skincare Routine for Men

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Finding a good skincare brand for men is challenging (trust us, we’ve tried and reviewed a lot of them). Many of the men’s skincare brands out there seem to oversell the “image” or the manly aesthetic, rather than creating a line of effective products that actually work for men’s skin. Men’s skin is about 20-25% thicker than women’s since it contains more collagen, which generally means it’s more durable, firmer and less prone to signs of aging. However, men are also more prone to enlarged pores and oily skin than women, thanks largely to testosterone, which affects how much oil the skin’s sebaceous glands produce.

The grooming market was in desperate need of more men’s skincare brands that are effective, easy to use and aesthetically pleasing. Thus, Blu Atlas was born. The New York-based brand knows a thing or two about men’s skin and body care. They’ve teamed up with some of the city’s best skincare formulators and dermatologists to create high-impact products that any man would love to have in his personal-care routine.

Blu Atlas has made sure to cover all your skin- and body-care basics, from deodorant to shampoo to face wash. This allows you to start with the products you’re familiar with, and add to your routine as you get more comfortable, experimenting with face serums, brightening under-eye treatments and weekly purifying face masks. This is a no-nonsense brand: Their products are clearly labeled (their shampoo is literally called “Shampoo”) and list all ingredients prominently on the packaging. Blu Atlas’ minimalist, modern packaging will appeal to all men, so you can feel proud to house these skincare products on your shelves.

If you’re just starting a skincare routine, it’s essential to know your skin type. Is your skin oily, dry, sensitive or a combination of all three? The answer will determine which products are best for your skin. And while all men should know their skin type and needs, Blu Atlas has made it simple to find products that work for your skin concerns now and later. Their products aren’t limited to one skin type, but offer a universal basis for healthy skin – so you’re essentially guaranteed that the product will work for you.

When Blu Atlas created their all-natural skincare brand for men, they didn’t leave science behind. All of their products are formulated with natural ingredients that are scientifically backed and proven to have skin-, body- or hair-care benefits. For instance, in many of their products you’ll find aloe vera leaf juice, an ingredient you probably recognize for its ability to soothe skin after a bad sunburn. But did you know that aloe vera is also a natural moisturizer? Furthermore, it contains vitamins and antioxidants that facilitate healing and protect the skin from free-radical damage. Blu Atlas is well known for their intentional selection of ingredients and attention to detail.

Below, you’ll find curated skincare routines featuring Blu Atlas that are perfect for all men, no matter their level of knowledge and experience with skincare. So if you’re looking for a comprehensive Blu Atlas review, this is the place to start.

The Basic Two-Step Skincare Routine for Men

Step 1: Face Wash

Face wash is the first and most crucial step in your skincare routine. If you just want to stick to the bare essentials, a gentle hydrating cleanser will do the job. Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser provides a deep clean with every lightly exfoliating wash and pore cleansing. The product never strips the skin, thanks to its pH-balanced formula and ingredients like lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which studies have shown to soothe and strengthen skin.

How to Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to a slightly damp face, working it into the skin with gentle circular motions for 30 seconds or more.

Related: Best face washes for men

Step 2: Moisturizer

After cleansing, you need to follow up with a moisturizer, ideally when your skin is still a bit damp, as this will help lock in all of that moisture and hydration. Blu Atlas’ Face Moisturizer is designed to suit all skin types (dry, oily, sensitive or mature) with its simple, naturally hydrating anti-aging formula that highlights key ingredients seaweed extract, vitamin C and mango seed butter.

How to Use: Scoop out a dime-sized amount and gently massage onto the face and neck as the last part of your skincare routine.

Related: Best face moisturizers for men

The Essential Six-Step Men’s Skincare Routine

For the guys ready to up their skincare game and begin treating different skin concerns like dark circles or clogged pores, here is a six-step skincare routine featuring Blu Atlas. The routine itself can be adjusted to fit your lifestyle and skin concerns. Remember, skincare is personal, so experiment to discover what suits you.

Step 1: Face Wash

Begin your daily skincare routine morning and night with your face cleanser. Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Face Cleanser will lightly exfoliate and gently cleanse for an ultra-clean base that’s ready for the rest of your skincare.

How to Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to a slightly damp face, working it into the skin with gentle circular motions for 30 seconds or more.

Step 2: Exfoliator

Exfoliating once or twice a week will remove those excess dead skin cells that cause dullness, flakes and clogged pores. Most exfoliating scrubs on the market are far too harsh (even for men’s tough skin). That is why Blu Atlas created their gentle Exfoliating Scrub as a mini powerwash for the face. The formula highlights soothing, natural ingredients such as hibiscus flower extract, jojoba oil and bamboo extract to keep skin healthy and hydrated in the long run.

How to Use: Gently massage a nickel-sized amount of product into the skin using circular moments. Then rinse with warm water .

Step 3: Eye Serum

After cleansing and exfoliating, go in with Blu Atlas’ Eye Stick. When applied to clean under-eyes, the hydrating, antioxidant-rich formula will treat dark circles and puffiness with ingredients like algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine.

How to Use: Gently apply the eye serum by rubbing the rollerball in a circular motion underneath the eyes and along the orbital bone. Then lightly pat the product in with your ring finger.

Step 4: Face Serum

Face serums give the skin a concentrated dose of skin-benefiting ingredients that target particular concerns. This is one of the most effective beauty products to invest in. Blu Atlas created their signature Vitamin C Serum as a testimony to the powers of this vitamin.

Vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants. It does wonders for the skin by brightening, boosting collagen production, protecting from sun damage and much more. Their serum (which is also full of other hydrating and antioxidant-rich botanicals) will give your skin a smoother, more even appearance.

How to Use: Using the dropper, apply enough serum to spread evenly onto the face and neck.

Step 5: Moisturizer

Lock in all of that goodness with Blu Atlas’ Face Moisturizer. The moisturizing cream will keep skin hydrated and nourished morning and night. This product is the gem of their skincare line-up, and often singled out as a highlight in any Blu Atlas review.

How to Use: Scoop out a dime-sized amount and gently massage onto the face and neck.

Step 6: Weekly Add-On: Face Mask

Finally, include a purifying face mask into your weekly skincare routine. This Face Mask by Blu Atlas detoxifies and prevents pore clogging with kaolin clay. It also provides skin with necessary nutrients derived from goji berry and algae extracts.

How to Use: Apply to freshly cleansed, dry skin. Allow the mask to dry for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water and following with a moisturizer.

The Starter Set by Blu Atlas

The Blu Atlas’ Starter Set is for those who want their basic skin- and body-care routine laid out for them. The brand has gathered four of their best-selling, most widely used products into a simple, well-rounded regimen that can fit into any guy’s routine (no matter their age, lifestyle or skin type).

In the set, you’ll find Blu Atlas’ Face Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, Body Wash and Deodorant – all of the things you’ll need to feel and look confident in your skin.