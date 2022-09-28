Christie’s Auction House Launches Blockchain NFT Sales With New Platform, Christie’s 3.0

Christie’s auction house is launching Christie’s 3.0, a platform that will sell non-fungible token (NFT) on Ethereum’s blockchain.

The announcement comes on the heels of Christie’s new venture capital firm, focused on funding emerging technology companies.

Christie’s is first art auction house to host on-chain sales. Christies 3.0 will debut in a sale starting today (Sept. 28) and last until Oct. 11.

The inaugural sale will offer nine NFTs from 18-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who in 2021 was included on Fortune’s list of the 50 most influential people in the NFT world.

“Bringing the highest level of curation to the NFT and Digital Art market, Christie’s continues to be the venue for collectors to discover the best artworks of this emerging category,” said Nicole Sales Giles, director of digital art sales at Christie’s, in a statement.