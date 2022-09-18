How Much CBD Should I Take? Plain Jane Founder Shares Her Insight

Partner Content This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

“How much CBD should I take?” Is one of the most asked questions about CBD, and for a good reason. CBD has become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more people are beginning to realize its potential benefits.

However, because CBD is a relatively new addition to the world of natural health, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding it. How much CBD should you take? Can you take too much? What are the potential side effects? To help clear up some of the confusion, Plain Jane founder Lindsey Holthaus shared her insight on the topic.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

The short answer to this question is that it depends on your individual needs and goals. “There is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to how much CBD you should take,” explains Plain Jane founder Holthaus. “It really depends on factors like your weight, your body chemistry, the method of administration and your personal preferences.”

How Does Each Factor Affect My Recommended Dose?

Now that you know the general rule of thumb for finding your ideal CBD dosage, let’s take a closer look at each of the factors that can influence your recommended dose, according to Holthaus.

Weight

Your weight is one of the most important factors to consider when determining how much CBD you should take. “In general, the heavier you are, the more CBD you’ll need to take,” says Holthaus. “That’s because CBD is distributed throughout your body based on your weight. So, if you’re a heavier person, you’ll need to take more CBD than a lighter person. The starting dosage for Epidiolex, the only FDA-approved CBD oil is 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight (mg/kg) twice daily, making a total dosage of 5 mg/kg each day. For a 115-pound person (52kg), the starting dose would equate to 261 mg of CBD a day.

Body Chemistry

Your metabolism is another essential factor when determining your ideal CBD dosage. “People who have a faster metabolism might need to take more CBD than those with a slower metabolism,” explains Holthaus. “That’s because CBD may be metabolized more quickly by people with a faster metabolism.”

Personal Preferences

Your personal preferences are also an essential factor to consider when determining your ideal CBD dosage. “Some people prefer to take a higher dose of CBD while others prefer to take a lower dose, so they can build up a tolerance more slowly,” explains Holthaus. “It really comes down to what you’re most comfortable with.”

To determine the best dosage for you, Plain Jane’s founder recommends starting with a low dose and increasing gradually until you find the sweet spot. “We generally recommend starting with a dose of 20-30mg CBD per day,” she says. “And then increase your dose by 10mg increments.”

Method of Administration

The final factor to consider when determining your ideal CBD dosage is the method of administration.



“The method of administration can affect how much CBD you absorb into your system,” explains Holthaus. “For example, when you take CBD sublingually, you’ll absorb more CBD into your system than if you simply swallow it,” says Holthaus. “That’s because the sublingual method bypasses the first-pass metabolism, which means more CBD is absorbed into your system.”

Other forms of administration, such as smoking or vaping, also offer different absorption rates. “Each method of administration has its own set of pros and cons,” says Holthaus. “So, it’s important to do your research and find the method that works best for you.”

Can You Take Too Much CBD?

Most users who ask “How much CBD should I take?” are really wondering if it’s possible to take too much CBD. The answer, according to Holthaus, is that it’s technically feasible to take too much CBD, but given the range of doses in a single product, it’s highly unlikely. For example, most gummies contain 25mg of CBD and Oil droppers 33mg of CBD. Since human studies have gone up to 1500mg CBD, it’s difficult to surpass that with many CBD products.

“CBD is a very safe compound with a wide margin of safety,” says Holthaus. “This means that it’s very difficult to take too much CBD, but as it is still being studied, we don’t know definitively the long-term effects”

Does CBD Have Any Side Effects?

While CBD is generally well-tolerated, it’s not entirely without side effects. CBD is still being studied so we don’t fully know any long-term effects it may have on your body.

If you experience any side effects, Holthaus recommends reducing your dose. “If the side effects are severe, you may need to stop taking CBD altogether,” she says.

“The World Health Organization, in its Critical Review Report on CBD, found that CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile,” adds Holthaus. “So, if you’re wondering if it’s safe to take CBD, the answer is likely yes.”

What About Drug Interactions?

CBD can also interact with other medications you may be taking. “CBD can inhibit the metabolism of certain drugs, which can cause those drugs to stay in your system for longer than they should,” explains Holthaus. “This can increase the risk of side effects or other problems.”

Holthaus recommends talking to your doctor before taking CBD if you’re taking any medications, just to be safe.

How Does Plain Jane Differ From Other CBD Brands?

“At Plain Jane, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality CBD products at a fair price,” says Holthaus. “That’s why we offer a variety of CBD products to meet different needs and budgets.”

“Our goal is to make CBD products that are simple, effective, and affordable,” We try to make sure our products are giving people the highest MG of CBD for a low price” concludes Holthaus. If you’re on a budget, when comparing similar brands, a good rule of thumb is to see how many MG of CBD you are getting for your money (see chart). Always make sure that whichever brand you choose has third-party online testing available.