Jessica Coen, Former Editor of Mashable and Jezebel, Joins Media Startup The News Movement

Jessica Coen, who served on the executive teams at multiple media companies, will join The News Movement as the U.S. executive editor, the company announced today (Sept. 14). The News Movement is a startup publishing video and audio journalism on social platforms. The company began publishing in the U.K. last year, and it will launch in the U.S. this October.

Coen worked previously as the editor-in-chief at Mashable and Jezebel. She has also held positions at Vanity Fair, New York Magazine and most recently came from Morning Brew.

“Young audiences are consuming the news differently and it’s important for us to meet them where they are by publishing content that resonates with them,” Coen said in a company press release. She said she will work on expanding the U.S. audience as the mid-term elections approach.

Will Lewis, former CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, co-founded The News Movement with Kamal Ahmed, former editorial director at BBC; Dion Bailey, former Wall Street Journal executive; and former Dow Jones executives Eleanor Breen and Ramin Beheshti. The company said it is focused on producing original unbiased news for young audiences.