Kate Middleton Sported a Bold Red Coat for a Special Trip to Wales—Shop the Look

The Princess of Wales opted for a coat from one of her favorite brands for the official visit.

By
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton chose a red coat for her trip to Wales today. UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a very special visit today, as the royal couple headed to Wales for the first time since receiving their new titles. The Prince and Princess of Wales started out their trip in Anglesey, located in northwest Wales, which is a particularly important place for the duo, as it’s where they first lived together as newlyweds, when Prince William was working as a search and rescue pilot in the area.

“The Prince and Princess have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people. Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement prior to the couple’s visit.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales lived in the area shortly after they tied the knot in 2011. UK Press via Getty Images

Today’s trip to Wales also marks Prince William and Princess Kate’s first official engagement since the royal period of mourning ended, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2022.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore an elegant red L.K. Bennett wool coat with gold buttons; the color is likely a nod to the red dragon-emblazoned Welsh flag. Kate paired the jacket with a black shirt and very on-trend wide-legged black trousers, and accessorized the look with pointed-toe black leather heels by Russell & Bromley and a sophisticated, structured black leather Grace Han bag. The Princess of Wales also sported a pair of 18-karat yellow gold earrings by Spells of Love, which are currently available to shop for £75 (about $85).

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Princess Kate went for a classic all-black look, except for a bold red coat. Getty Images

While many of Princess Kate’s favorite fashion items tend to sell out shortly after she’s spotted wearing them, most of her attire today happens to still be available—for now, that is. Below, shop Kate Middleton’s look.

