Location of Former New York City Rock Club CBGB Will Now Be Occupied by an Art Gallery

The former spot of rock club CBGB, which shut down in 2006, is getting a new tenant.

CBGB in 1988.
(Photo by Rita Barros/Getty Images)

A new art gallery will be opening up in the location of former famed rock club CBGB.

The club, founded on the Bowery in 1973, was a popular New York City spot for American punk and rock musicians such as the Ramones, Blondie, Talking Heads and Patti Smith.

Located at 313 Bowery, the club shut its doors in 2006 and was was replaced by men’s retail brand John Varvatos in 2008. Added to the National Register of HIstoric Places in 2013, the spot now has a new occuptant in the form of art gallery Spazio Amanatia, as reported by Art News.

CBGB’s notoriously filthy bathroom. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Spazio Amanatia will hold its first exhibition on Sept. 29, showcasing works by Italian painter Leonardo Meoni.  The gallery's owners, Caio Twombly—grandson of American painter Cy Twombley—and Tommaso Rositani Suckert, told Art News that the former manager of the Ramones has already visited the gallery. The Bowery spot will also continue to maintain a portion of CBGB's infamously dirty bathroom.

