Lug Sole Boots Are the Shoe to Watch for Fall—Here’s How To Wear Them

As much as we adored this summer’s fashion and all that it had to offer, complete with many a linen pant, striped shirt and fisherman sandal, there’s something to be said for the coziness and simplicity of fall style. Autumn has arrived, which means it’s time to trade in your favorite open-toed shoes for more seasonally appropriate footwear, and this year, we’re all about a lug sole boot.
While there are plenty of variations of the lug sole boot, most styles are identified by a signature thick rubber sole, often with indentations that offer traction, so there’s no fear of slipping around when there’s rain or snow in the forecast. Like any good wardrobe staple, lug sole boots don’t forsake fashion for function; they’re just as appropriate for a day of inclement weather as they are for everyday ensembles. You can’t go wrong with a classic black Chelsea lug sole boot, or perhaps a combat boot version, though there are also more unique interpretations including riding boot-inspired silhouettes and unexpected fabrications and colorways.
Lug sole boots give any outfit a cool girl edge, whether you want to toughen up a dainty frock or keep it casual in straight-legged jeans. You can also pair your lug sole boot of choice with an on-trend flared trouser or a transitional maxi dress, perhaps with a classic moto jacket. Below, see a few of our favorite lug sole boots to shop for the season, and how to style them.
M. Gemi The Liana Bootie
M. Gemi’s black leather lug sole boot is a supremely wearable and classic option, which you can wear with anything from a feminine slip dress to your favorite suede pants.
The Row Leather Ankle Boots
The Row’s minimalist, chunky lug sole boot features a front zipper and comes in a variety of shades, but we’re especially into this on-trend olive green colorway for fall.
Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boot
Go all in for the edgy ’90s look in these lug sole Doc Martens.
Thursday Boots Coda
A chunky combat boot never goes out of style, and this lace-up pair has a slight heel for some extra height, with a gold buckle detail and convenient zipper, so you won’t have to go through the headache of untying them every single time you change your shoes.
Madewell Maguire Suede Corticella High Chelsea Boots
The soft suede fabric and grey color softens the utilitarian look of these classic, Chelsea lug sole boots.
Margaux the Chelsea Boot
If you want to try out the lug sole boot trend but prefer a more subtle version, try these traditional Chelsea boots from Margaux, which have a much lower, more delicate rubber sole.
Aquazzura Knee High August Boots
A knee-high, lug sole boot adds serious sass to any outfit. You can wear yours with your favorite denim, or take a fun fashion risk and wear yours with a chic frock.
Bernardo Dove Boot
These camel-colored, suede lug sole ankle boots combine fashion and function—wear yours with light wash denim and a button-up for a timeless look.
Proenza Schouler Zip-Detailed Leather Ankle Boots
Proenza Schouler’s front-zip leather ankle boots feature white stitching detail and a fashionably yet wearable rubber lug sole.
Gianvito Rossi Chester Leather Chelsea Boots
Gianvito Rossi’s leather Chelsea boots are a total classic that are sure to be a wardrobe staple year-round, with an ecru colorway that makes them stand out among the crowd.
Manolo Blahnik Chelata Boot
It’s hard to complete with a classic Manolo, and not just when it comes to chic party shoes. These black suede Chelsea boots prove that traditional doesn’t mean boring.
Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Bootie
Spice up your everyday aesthetic with these patent leather ankle boots, which have a sturdy and stylish heel for a little extra height.
Vionic Karsen Leather Boot
A deep chocolate brown leather lug sole boot is a chic alternative to the usual black, and just as versatile.