Lug Sole Boots Are the Shoe to Watch for Fall—Here’s How To Wear Them

As much as we adored this summer’s fashion and all that it had to offer, complete with many a linen pant, striped shirt and fisherman sandal, there’s something to be said for the coziness and simplicity of fall style. Autumn has arrived, which means it’s time to trade in your favorite open-toed shoes for more seasonally appropriate footwear, and this year, we’re all about a lug sole boot.

While there are plenty of variations of the lug sole boot, most styles are identified by a signature thick rubber sole, often with indentations that offer traction, so there’s no fear of slipping around when there’s rain or snow in the forecast. Like any good wardrobe staple, lug sole boots don’t forsake fashion for function; they’re just as appropriate for a day of inclement weather as they are for everyday ensembles. You can’t go wrong with a classic black Chelsea lug sole boot, or perhaps a combat boot version, though there are also more unique interpretations including riding boot-inspired silhouettes and unexpected fabrications and colorways.

Lug sole boots give any outfit a cool girl edge, whether you want to toughen up a dainty frock or keep it casual in straight-legged jeans. You can also pair your lug sole boot of choice with an on-trend flared trouser or a transitional maxi dress, perhaps with a classic moto jacket. Below, see a few of our favorite lug sole boots to shop for the season, and how to style them.

