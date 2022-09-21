New York Attorney General Sues Donald Trump and His Children For Massive Fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James today (Sept. 21) sued former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, three of his adult children and others in the New York State court in Manhattan for widespread financial fraud that spans a decade.

The civil suit alleges Trump’s personal financial statements “for the period 2011 through 2021 were fraudulent and misleading in both their composition and presentation.” The former President has grossly inflated his net worth “by billions of dollars” and overstated the size of his Manhattan apartment by three times, James said at a press conference today.

Forbes estimates Trump’s net worth at $3 billion.

The complaint seeks $250 million in damages and seeks to bar Trump ands his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer of a company in the state of New York.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, said in a statement the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law” and accused the attorney general’s office of exceeding it statutory authority.

James said she’s also referring evidence to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service because she believed it showed violations of federal criminal laws.