Robert Pattinson is Curating an Upcoming Sotheby’s Auction in New York City

The Batman actor Robert Pattinson will curate an upcoming Sotheby’s auction held in New York City.

Six contemporary art pieces chosen by Pattinson, which include works by artists Willem de Kooning, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Richard Serra and Julie Mehretu, will be sold on Sept. 30. The auction is part of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated series, which began in 2013 and is curated by influential members from the worlds of art and culture. Previous celebrity curators have included Oprah Winfrey and Steve Aoki.

Pattinson’s choices span sculpture, painting and collage, according to a press release from Sotheby’s. The most expensive piece in the collection, de Kooning’s 1964 Untitled oil painting, is estimated to sell for between $1.8 million and 2.5 million.

“Acting has made me realize that there is an interconnectedness between all art forms, and it made the process of curating the sale a fascinating and fun experience for me,” said the actor in a statement. “I sort of sway between things that feel very profound and cosmic and alien. Then even on the other side, I like subversive, naughty, slightly dangerous stuff as well.”