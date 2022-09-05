Top 10 Gambling Sites Today: Where to Gamble Online

Paid Advertisement by Paradise Media. This content was paid for and created by an advertiser. Neither the advertising department or the Observer news organization were involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, we strongly suggest you call the call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) or call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online slots are available and legal where you live.

Online gambling results in new casino sites popping up every day. Do they all deserve your attention, though? If you only have time for the best, read our review of the best gambling sites today.

The sites are ranked according to four criteria, and by the end of this review, it will be clear why Cafe Casino is the best overall pick among so many options.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Cafe Casino Nine game categories, regular tournaments; a rewarding Cafe Casino Perk points scheme 250% up to $1,500 / 350% up to $2,500 for crypto 99% 🥈 Super Slots Over 250 slot titles; bonuses especially generous for crypto players; mobile-friendly casino Up to $6,000 (250% match on the 1st deposit + 100% match on the next 5 deposits) 97% 🥉 Slots Empire Curacao-licensed online casino; authentic ancient Roman theme; games by RTG 245% deposit match + 55 free spins 96% Wild Casino Gives players the most freedom in terms of payment methods with 19 options; ten different kinds of bonuses, including weekly deals like a 10% rebate Up to $5,000 (250% match on the 1st deposit + 100% match on the next 4 deposits) 95% Las Atlantis Has a Windows app if you don’t like playing from your browser; all games compatible with mobile; the most generous welcome bonuses 280% slots bonus up to $14,000 (and 5 other welcome deals) 92%

10 Best Online Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. Cafe Casino – Best Gambling Site Overall

Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission

Welcome bonus up to $1,500

Cafe Casino Perk points for loyal players

125+ games

Nine payment methods

Cafe Casino has been around for over five years, offering a very competitive welcome bonus and an enticing VIP scheme.

It has games for all tastes, but poker fans will find it particularly entertaining because of the 8 video poker titles available. There are also 9 specialty games to choose from if you get bored of regular casino games. Here, you can find Go-Go bingo, keno, Thundercrash, and more variants of bingo.

The deposit match bonus for the first deposit is really something special: a 250% match deposit up to $1,500. The bonus scheme has other perks, such as a $100 Refer-a-friend bonus.

Speaking of perks, the VIP program relies on Perk points. The more you play at this casino, the more points are earned to help you climb up the rankings of the VIP program for even more bonuses and promotions.

Cafe Casino supports a considerable variety of payment options. There are no fees for deposits and withdrawals. While those operations may take a few business days with traditional payment methods, with Bitcoin, it will only take up to 24 hours. The well-trained support staff is available via the usual channels: live chat, phone, and email.

2. Super Slots – Best for Slots

Welcome bonus up to $6,000

300+ games (over 250 slots titles)

15 payment methods

Super Slots aces pretty much every aspect that we’ve assessed. It has a wide variety of games (250+ slots titles), 15 banking methods, and a solid bonus scheme.

Additionally, Super Slots works with three main providers: BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, and Magma. There are about 20 live games available in the Red and Black live sections.

Super Slots attracts new players with impressive bonus offers and promotions that don’t disappear once you’ve signed up. There’s always something going on in the bonus corner, either with weekly or monthly offers.

Bitcoin users are greeted with handsome offers, such as a 400% crypto bonus, Bitcoin boosts, and weekly rebates. The 400% crypto bonus is available for all cryptos supported by this casino, not only Bitcoin casino payments.

Super Slots is mobile-friendly and runs smoothly on any device. It also provides world-class customer service to all its clients, around the clock, every day of the year. A multilingual and well-trained team can be contacted via live chat, phone, and email. This shows that the casino values its user experience and wants its clients to feel supported.

3. Slots Empire – Most Reputable Online Casino

Curacao Gaming license

245% deposit match + 55 free spins

200+ casino games

Eight payment methods

Slots Empire was launched in 2019, but it already holds some of the most respected certificates worldwide, such as the one from eCOGRA. The acronym stands for eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance. It isn’t a regulatory body, such as Curacao Gaming Authority (that licenses Slots Empire), though. Instead, it’s an independent auditing agency, which assesses online casinos by their fairness, security, and trustworthiness.

Apart from a solid reputation, Slots Empire also has loads of casino games. This casino is powered by RTG. Video poker fans will surely have a blast with one of the 16 titles available on the platform. Additionally, there are over 200 slot titles and eight virtual blackjack games. Slots Empire also offers five live casino options by Visionary iGaming.

Slots Empire supports Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Neosurf, and PayID. Withdrawals can be made via Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoins, and also bank wire transfers. The operations are concluded within five business days, but Bitcoin users enjoy a faster time frame: up to three business days.

Slots Empire has an enticing welcome bonus scheme, which also includes cryptos and awards free spins on top of a deposit match.

Like most casinos on this list, Slots Empire provides customer services via phone, email, and live chat.

4. Wild Casino – Best Game Variety

Up to $5,000 welcome bonus

350+ games from three major studios

19 payment methods

Wild Casino is leading the online casino scene with its attractive offer. The welcome bonus may not be the highest on this list, but Wild Casino excels in game variety and amount of payment methods.

The payment methods include regular banking options, such as credit and debit cards, as well as bank wires. Unusual payment methods include Ripple and a plethora of cryptocurrencies. Even cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin are accepted here.

No other casino on this list offers so many games. There are 350 options, about 213 of which are slots. This casino also has a great live dealer section, with around 18 games.

Such a wealth of games comes from three providers: Fresh Deck Studios, Dragon Gaming, and BetSoft. The whole website is quite intuitive and completely mobile-oriented, with no glitches or other annoyances.

The promotions page includes 10 options, ranging from Refer-a-Friend to crypto bonuses and a weekly rebate. Wild Casino fails to provide live chat support but has a responsive team taking care of customers via email 24/7.

5. Las Atlantis – Highest Welcome Bonus

Curacao Gaming license

Up to $14,000 welcome bonus

200+ games on site

Eight payment methods

Las Atlantis is only one year old but looks like a seasoned casino already. It holds one of the best licenses in the market, offers an unbelievable $14,000 welcome bonus, and has a long list of games. The platform is powered by RealTime Gaming, which means it’s a stable and reliable one.

There’s no way to get bored with more than 200 games on offer, including timeless classics such as roulette and blackjack, as well as 11 specialty games. Among these are Banana Jones, Hot Dice, and Lucky 8’s. The live dealer section is powered by Visionary iGaming, and only accessible after you sign up.

The attractive welcome package is followed by a varied bonus scheme, with weekly and monthly offers.

Las Atlantis offers a reasonable array of payment methods, including three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Players can also count on a speedy timeframe for deposits and withdrawals. Crypto users have their operations cleared in up to 3 days, while traditional methods can take up to 5 business days.

Las Atlantis is very user-friendly and mobile-oriented. The whole website is easy to navigate and well-organized. It also counts on live chat and provides two phone numbers for customer services, plus an email for inquiries.

6. Ignition Casino – Best for Poker Tournaments

Curacao Gaming license

Bitcoin welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000

180+ games

Ignition Casino has a wide selection of games and exciting bonus offers. Additionally, this casino supports several options for crypto users, like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Many bonus options are specially tailored for cryptocurrencies like the exclusive Bitcoin welcome bonus and a weekly boost.

Poker fans are in for a great time, with countless tournaments for Texas Hold’em, 7-Card Stud, and Omaha. The poker section of the bonus provides a 150% deposit match bonus (100% for non-crypto users). There’s even a Windows app for poker enthusiasts.

7. Red Dog – Best for Bitcoin Users

Curacao Gaming license

Welcome deal of 225% (and 20% extra for Bitcoin)

150+ casino games

Eight payment methods

Red Dog was launched in 2019 by Infinity Media Group and is powered by RTG. It offers about 156 games, 119 of which are slots. Despite only having one provider, RealTime Gaming, this casino has a great variety of other games, including live games.

Banking methods include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. All banking operations are free, although withdrawals can take a few days to process.

Red Dog has a competitive welcome bonus scheme, especially for Bitcoin users, who get 20% extra. They also get a 25% extra for the 24/7 bonus that consists of a deposit match for regular players at Red Dog.

8. El Royale – Best Design

Curacao Gambling license

About 13 live casino games

240% deposit match + 40 free spins

Eight payment methods

A user-friendly site with an elegant design is not something we see every day. El Royale does just that with its sophisticated black color scheme with purple highlights. It offers a 240% deposit match and 40 free spins to their new players.

Apart from the live casino rooms and plenty of other casino games, there are 200+ slots titles to choose from. If you’d like to join this casino, deposits can be as low as $10 (but are $20 for the majority of the banking options).

Payments are accepted via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, credit and debit cards, and Neosurf. Other options include PayID and bank wire transfers. For any inquiries, customer staff is reachable by phone, email, and live chat.

9. Slots.lv – Best Welcome Bonus for Crypto

Curacao Gaming license

Bitcoin welcome bonus up to $7,500

135+ games (50 jackpot slots)

Having launched in 2013, Slots.lv is one of the oldest casinos on this list. It became famous for the colossal selection of jackpot slots available. There are about 50 of them, provided by RTG and BetSoft.

This gambling site doesn’t support as many payment options as some other casinos above, but it does have a great welcome bonus for Bitcoin users. Customer services are available through email.

10. Intertops – Best for Poker

Online since 1996; site overhauled in 2018

200+ games

17 video poker games

Intertops is a casino veteran, being over 25 years old, which speaks louder than words and is one of the best casinos online. In this brutally competitive industry, staying on the top for such a long time requires constant improvement.

It is a well-rounded casino with a focus on poker and high-quality customer service.

There are plenty of offers for the bonus hunters here. After you make your first deposit, you can get a 125% match up to $1,000. Not only that – but you can also redeem the Gold Chips that you’ll earn playing poker at Intertops Poker for a no-deposit bonus of your choice.

Video poker lovers are in for a treat with 17 titles, including Bonus Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Joker Poker.

For those who love specialty games, Intertops has a selection of 6 titles. You can have fun with Banana Jones, Fish Catch, and Treasure Tree.

Customer support meets the highest quality standards, with trained professionals available via live chat and email.

How Did We Choose the Best Online Gambling Sites?

Bonus Schemes:

Bonus offers are typically the way casinos choose to stand out from the pack. While the welcome bonus is the first thing we see, it shouldn’t be the only option in a casino.

With so many casinos offering VIP programs, plus weekly and monthly promos, there’s no reason to stick to a cheap casino.

Game Variety:

Game variety is a crucial feature if players are looking for a one-stop station with all their favorite titles.

Signing up at an online casino can be a lengthy and bothersome process. Although there are a few good reasons to open several accounts, game variety isn’t one of them.

User Experience:

The best online casinos always put their users’ comfort and safety as a priority. This includes providing an easy-to-navigate platform, with no glitches or lag. The games should be well-organized and easy to find, especially on mobile devices.

Above all, the platform should be rounded by a sturdy security system and trustworthy licenses. Customer service should also be available for any issues.

Banking Options:

The best gambling sites will have in common a wide variety of payment methods, including crypto options. Fees and timeframes are also vital details to examine.

Gambling Sites: FAQ

Can I Find Free Table Games on Real Money Online Casinos?

Yes. Some casinos offer free games, including slots and table games, so newcomers can grasp how the casino works.

Demo slot games are common among online casinos, but it’s more difficult to find classic games like blackjack or online roulette for free.

Why Do Licenses Matter?

A license is what makes an online casino legal in most places, so licensing matters a lot. There are many jurisdictions where new casinos can apply for a license. A casino chooses to obtain a certain license by bearing in mind its target audience.

For instance, if a casino wants to cater to the British public, it must apply for valid licenses in the UK. The best providers in the market refuse to do businesses with unlicensed casinos, and so should you.

What’s the Best Casino to Play with Cryptos?

It depends on which crypto you’re planning to use. All casinos on this list accept Bitcoin, but not all of them accept Dogecoin, for example.

So, the best crypto casino for you will be the one that supports your kind of crypto. Cafe Casino, Wild Casino, and Super Slots offer the most extensive lists of supported cryptos. The other options accept only Bitcoin and sometimes Ethereum and Litecoin.

Are All Operations with Cryptos Instant?

Deposits and withdrawals tend to be faster when you use cryptos. Sometimes, those operations can be cleared almost instantly. However, they are still likely to take a few days on most casinos, although crypto transactions remain faster than the rest.

Withdrawal timeframes are set, so the casino has time to confirm your identity, preventing money laundering and tax evasion.

Are There Any Fees for Operations with Cryptocurrencies?

Typically, casinos charge no fees for operations with Bitcoin and the likes of it. Yet, the blockchain may charge a fee for processing and storing your transactions. Get acquainted with those fees before planning out your budget.

Is It Legal to Play with Cryptos?

Most countries allow, or at least don’t forbid, gambling with crypto. However, legislation regarding cryptocurrencies can change greatly from one country to another. Even between states or regions in the same country, there can be differences. Before gambling with cryptocurrencies, always make sure this operation is legal in your area of residence.

Are All Casinos Mobile-Friendly?

Although not all casinos have dedicated apps, all casinos here have a mobile-first attitude. It’s only natural since many players prefer to play on the go. Most online casinos can be played straight from the mobile browser on websites developed with HTML5.

What’s a Wagering Requirement?

The wagering requirement states how many times you have to bet your balance before withdrawing it. It usually has to do with bonuses.

For instance, you make a $10 deposit and get a 100% deposit match, so now your balance is $20. If this bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 35x, it means you’ll have to bet $700 before you can cash out your bonus.

Wrap Up: The Best Gambling Sites

Cafe Casino is the best overall pick on this list, hands down. No other casino can match its game catalog, banking methods, and user experience, although there are higher bonus offers around.

While Super Slots may offer higher bonuses, Cafe Casino excels in all four criteria. The runner-up also offers high-quality customer service.

In the end, all of our top picks are safe and worth considering. It all comes down to your individual preferences and the games you like to play!

DISCLAIMER:

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember, all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: