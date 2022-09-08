TRE House THC Product Reviews 2022

TRE house is one of the top cannabis-product distributors today. The TRE products have high THC concentrations and come in various formulations and flavors.

TRE house produces the best quality Delta 8, Delta 9, THC O, and Delta 10 products, as well as HHC gummies and vape pens. TRE house has been in the baking business for a long time. The team understands the effects of cannabinoids and how to achieve the perfect balance in every product.

TRE house uses high quality-components, choice flavors, and exceptional cannabinoid preparations to deliver top-notch formulas. Their products go through tests in a third-party laboratory for quality assurance.

In this article, we will highlight each product and explain its ingredients. We will also look at the cannabinoid formulation and the effects of each TRE House product. While the FDA hasn’t commented on how THC can impact you, there may be positive wellness benefits to consuming these products.

12 Leading TRE House THC Products of 2022

Below are the 12 best Delta 8 products of 2022 offered by TRE House.

HHC is the trippier cousin of THC. It is a synthetic derivative that involves removing THC from cannabis and blending in 2 hydrogen molecules. The TRE House formulation comes in a deliciously sweet strawberry flavor.

TRE House suggests starting with half a gummy and then waiting 45 minutes before deciding if you want to take more. They also state that you will 100% feel the effects, so use caution your first time.

These gummies are supposedly more mellow than traditional THC and have more of a trippy, psychedelic effect, which isn’t bad considering the relatively low price. Each gummy has 25mg of HHC.

Do not get intimidated by the complex name – these TRE House gummies are a mellow blended formula perfect for an energy boost or a balanced head and body experience.

These gummies contain 20mg of Delta-8, 10mg HHC, and 2mg THC O per serving – they pack a punch. The flavor tastes like tropical mangos and will take you to paradise! TRE House again suggests taking one-half of a gummy and gradually increasing your dose if you want to feel a more substantial effect. Looking for the best Delta 8 THC products? Look no further than TRĒ House!

TRE House created this formula to give users the experience of consuming 2 cannabinoid options at once. With 10mg of Delta 10, 5mg HHC, and 5mg Delta 9, these gummies get you lifted without paranoia.

The effects of these gummies are equal parts relaxing and euphoric, with substantial energy-boosting notes and a head buzz. The yummy blueberry and raspberry blend makes for an overall mind-blowing experience.

Ideal for first-timers or those that enjoy a mild effect, the TRE House Delta-9 gummies are a perfect blend of relaxing, energizing, and trippy. The formula features 10mg of Delta-9 per serving and 10mg of full-spectrum CBD.

These gummies have a fresh peach and pear blend and have a mind and body balancing effect. Some users report having incredible sleep after taking these!

If you want to try an innovative HHC product, the TRE House cookies will take you above and beyond. The intense formula has 50mg HHC per cookie, and each package comes with two servings.

TRE House suggests taking ⅛ of the cookie and waiting for the effect before ingesting more. These cookies are exceptionally potent, and if you are not careful, you can overdo it and end up paranoid.

The Birthday Cake cookie has highly euphoric effects, with significantly lower energy and relaxation results. TRE House recommends this cookie for those needing a discreet indulgence or who want something other than the traditional THC feeling.

Does the birthday cake flavor sound a bit too intense for you? The TRE House chocolate chip cookie featuring Delta-9 and CBD promotes a balanced effect, with equal parts relaxing, energy-boosting, and euphoria.

Like the birthday cake cookie, these CBD products offer 2 servings per package. There are 20mg Delta-9 and 20mg full-spectrum CBD per serving. Ensure you try a nibble first, then take bigger bites if you want more of an effect.

If you want to experience a full-body effect, the TRE House Delta-8 Vape with Delta-9, Delta-10, and THC O is your new best friend. Formulated with a whopping 1250mg of Delta-8, 5mg of Delta-9, 500mg of Delta-10, and 60mg of THC O per pen, these provide an uplifting experience with mild trippy effects.

The flavor tastes similar to the beloved Rainbow Sherbet cannabis strain and lasts 800 puffs. The formula has a mostly energizing effect with hints of chill but will not give you as much euphoria as some of the other products on this list. This formula is a hybrid blend of Indica and Sativa.

Inspired by the famous Wedding Cake cannabis strain, this vape from TRE House encourages mellow vibes and euphoria. The best part? All you need to do to use these vapes is remove them from the packaging, puff, and go – no assembly or pesky extraneous equipment is required.

Like the Rainbow Sherbet flavor, the Wedding Cake option contains up to 800 puffs and gives you a mind and body buzz. TRE House recommends taking one puff, waiting 20-45 minutes, and then enjoying a few more puffs if you want a stronger effect.

Ideal for long summer days, the zesty Lemon Jack vape pen from TRE House is a citrusy full-body buzz with a robust relaxing effect. The 1250mg of Delta-8 keeps your body feeling good, while the Delta-9 mellows your mind.

Fair warning – like the famed Lemon Jack strain, this vape has an intense smell and flavor. Take it slow if you’re a first-timer, and do not overdo it, otherwise, you may end up with a bad trip.

TRE House created this pen based on the sweet, earthy Watermelon ZKit strain and added high-potency HHC for an intensely euphoric experience. They recommend this vape pen for those who may not enjoy the feeling they get from THC.

These pens offer 1900mg of HHC per pen and contain no other cannabinoids. The flavor profile is sweet and fruity, and much milder than the Lemon Jack formula (although it still packs a punch).

Another HHC pen in the TRE House collection, Blue Milk delivers a unique flavor and remarkable head and body buzz. Like with most HHC, euphoria is the primary effect. All TRE House vapes are disposable and rechargeable, making this little guy your new favorite travel buddy.

If you’re wondering what Blue Milk tastes like, the blend includes fruity flavors of pineapple, mango, lemon, grapefruit, and orange. Mixed with creamy milk, using a Blue Milk pen is like sipping on a yummy smoothie!

Zesty, fresh, and less intense than the Lemon Jack pen, the Lemon Slushie vape from TRE House is perfect for HHC newbies or those that prefer a mild flavor. While this formula still promotes euphoria, it occurs to a lesser degree and balances relaxation and energy.

TRE House states that this formula is slightly closer to the feeling you get from THC, but still has a unique buzz.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8, also called Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is a cannabinoid compound derived from hemp – also referred to as cannabis – an active ingredient of the marijuana plant responsible for making users feel hopped up or inebriated after consumption.

The effects of Delta-8 are akin to marijuana, though less potent. The amount of tetrahydrocannabinol in Delta-8 is less than 0.3 percent.

What Is Delta-9 THC?

Delta-9 is a nickname for THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Delta-9 is the most prevalent cannabinoid in marijuana and causes psychoactive effects, whereas derivatives like CBD do not.

Delta-9 is stronger than Delta-8 and Delta-10, and the products that contain it will hit harder.

What Is the Difference Between CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9?

Delta-8 and Delta-9 have psychoactive effects, while CBD does not. CBD will most likely not result in failed drug tests, but traces of Delta-8 and Delta-9 typically do not pass.

What Are the Benefits of THC?

Whether used recreationally or for medical reasons, THC has several supposed benefits. Below are some of the most common perks according to users.

Sleep

Almost everyone needs more sleep. Better sleep means more concentration, higher metabolism, lower inflammation, and increased energy levels. One study suggests that about half of the total participants recorded better sleep quality as one of the primary benefits of THC.

Stress

Delta-8 fans praise its ability to provide a relaxed, calm feeling without causing incoherent thoughts. If you get riled up easily, you’ll love Delta 8.

What Are the Different Ways To Take THC?

Until recent years, the most popular way to enjoy THC was via smoking. However, the market today has several other avenues that provide varying effects and work for nearly everyone. Below are a few ways you can ingest THC.

Vaping involves using a vape pen, which is similar to smoking but more discreet. They also do not emit harmful smoke or smell terrible.

Some states have banned vape pens – before you try buying a TRE House vape, ensure your state allows them to avoid fines or prosecution.

TRE House vape pens are disposable and rechargeable. Each vape pen flavor gives at least 800 puffs of pleasure. TRE has modeled the flavor profiles on superb cannabis strains giving them robust and distinct flavors.

At least two-thirds of Delta-8 and 9 consumers get them through edibles like gummies and cookies.

Gummies are ideal for discreet use, as they resemble candy and taste great. The TRE gummies are chewy and contain high-potency cannabinoids with varying effects so you can find your perfect match.

Of course, if you use gummies, ensure you keep them away from children under the age of 21. Also, check the THC levels in each gummy to prevent any legal conflicts.

THC Cookies

You’ve probably heard of pot brownies, but cookies are just as tasty. Cookies and other snacks infused with THC are much stronger than gummies and other formulations, so never eat an entire cookie in one sitting.

Other Methods

Other methods for consuming THC are:

Capsules

Topicals

Edibles

Smokable flower

Powder

Oils

Creams

Does Delta-8 Get You Intoxicated?

Yes, Delta-8 will get you intoxicated, but not as much as Delta-9. After all, it is psychoactive and will have some effect on the user, though mild. Users have reported feelings of relaxation and clarity of mind.

Never use Delta-8 before driving or operating machinery, as this is dangerous to you and others. Traces of Delta-8 will also show up on a drug test.

How Long Does THC Last in Your Body?

It varies depending on the cannabinoid. Delta-8 may last up to 90 days (the effect wears off after 5 hours, but the metabolites remain active).

Delta-9 normally leaves the body within 5 days but can last longer for chronic users.

Are There Any Negative Side Effects Associated With THC?

Negative is subjective, but some users report anxiety and paranoia after ingesting too much THC at one time – which is why TRE House recommends taking it slow and using as little as possible.

If you suffer from clinical depression, you may want to use extra caution when trying THC by keeping your dose low, as large amounts may trigger depressive feelings (this translates as relaxation to most, but can lead vulnerable people into a depressed state).

Conclusion

Whether you choose to purchase gummies, a vape pen, or a high-potency HHC cookie, TRE House has you covered for the ultimate THC experience. Time to get on your keyboard and order some today. Their wide range of Delta-8, Delta-9, Delta-10, CBD, and HHC formulas mean there’s something for everyone.

