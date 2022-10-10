10 Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2022: Honest Reviews & Guide

Once an obscure niche product, CBD is now undoubtedly mainstream. Due to a continuing lack of FDA regulation, however, there are no overarching quality standards in the CBD industry.

Consequently, consumers have to determine which CBD products are high-quality and effective. To make it easier for you to choose CBD oil brands that offer the best value and the safest products, we put together this detailed review of the best CBD brands of 2022 and beyond.

Best CBD Companies Ranked

Let’s start with a brief overview of the brands we chose. We’ll provide details on why we chose these brands as we proceed:

1. Best All-Around & Highest Quality: Colorado Botanicals

2. Best by Reviews: NuLeaf Naturals

3. Potent CBD Oils: CBDistillery

4. Best Price: cbdMD

5. Highest Concentration: Medterra

Other Great Brands

The first five brands in our list might offer the best CBD products, but they aren’t the only high-quality options on the market. We’ll also briefly cover the following five brands in our review:

6. Charlotte’s Web

7. Joy Organics

8. Lazarus Naturals

9. Royal CBD

10. CBDfx

———————————————————————-

Best CBD Companies: Detailed Reviews

First, let’s look at the five brands that stood out among the rest. But not to worry, we also have some honorable mentions with good products that didn’t quite cut it for our top five.

1. Colorado Botanicals: Best All-Around & Highest Quality

After a careful review of several brands and their strong points, we again see that Colorado Botanicals offers the best CBD oil in terms of quality, transparency, value, and more.

Through careful testing and proprietary secret manufacturing methods, Colorado Botanicals can continue making top-tier CBD products that are second to none.

Brand Credibility

Colorado Botanicals may not have the fame and presence of other companies on our list, but the vendor’s products easily go toe-to-toe with big brands. Size aside, Colorado Botanicals meets or exceeds our strict criteria for excellence.

Here are a few quick reasons why Colorado Botanicals wins the day:

Unmatched and proprietary purification process

Unique ability to retain terpenes and flavonoids naturally

Over 3,000 fantastic customer reviews

60-Day Free Returns

Detailed third-party lab test results

Now offers new products with added CBG (cannabigerol), and CBN (cannabinol), along with clinically-studied curcumin that is 38x more bioavailable than standard turmeric on the market

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum product options

Extraction & Purification Standards

Colorado Botanicals extracts all its full and broad-spectrum CBD oil products with a proprietary CO2 purification process. However, the vendor doesn’t use conventional CO2 techniques. Instead, they perfected a proprietary CO2 approach that generates a naturally full or broad-spectrum product.

Type of CBD

Initially a broad-spectrum provider, Colorado Botanicals has since added full-spectrum options to its CBD oils and other select products. Both are fantastic choices. The final decision depends on whether customers want a THC-free (broad-spectrum) option or a full-spectrum product with minimal THC.

Again, their ability to retain terpenes naturally using purification caught our attention over the other companies we examined.

Focus on Terpenes

We’ve mentioned terpenes multiple times, but why are they so crucial – especially in our review?

The high presence of these critical plant compounds gives Colorado Botanicals a competitive and therapeutic edge over its rivals. Although most vendors now offer broad or full-spectrum products, there’s a fundamental difference between “Brand X” and Colorado Botanicals.

Through a secret low-temperature CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals retains natural cannabis terpenes that are otherwise lost using a standard CO2 method. This technique means CoBo doesn’t artificially add botanical terpenes to its products.

It’s impossible to get more “whole plant” than that.

About Terpenes

Why are terpenes so important? Scientists believe terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together.

Initially believed to apply to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have recognized that terpenes may be just as essential to activating the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide more benefits than products that do not.

Individual Effects of Terpenes

In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have personal benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.

Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:

Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors , which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.

Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits .

Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits . This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.

Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation , and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.

Terpene Lab Tests

To give you an idea of how seriously Colorado Botanicals takes terpenes, here are the results from one of this brand’s recent lab tests:

Since testing for terpenes is an added service, most CBD brands still need to determine the exact concentrations of terpenes in their products. On the other hand, Colorado Botanicals ensures that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information.

Price per Milligram of CBD

The cost per milligram of Colorado Botanicals CBD tincture reduces with higher dosages, making it better to buy a more potent product – assuming you need it.

For example, their 300mg bottle costs 29.99. At 30 ml per unit, the total cost for each milligram is $0.10. Meanwhile, their $109.99 1500mg option comes in at about $0.073 per milligram.

However, the 3,000mg product (their most potent option) retails for $199.99, a price tag of only $0.066/mg.

How do these prices stack up to the competition? Colorado Botanicals offers surprisingly good value. Their CBD products are still competitively priced.

Lab Reports

Colorado Botanicals’ third-party tests are easy to find on their Lab Reports page. We also appreciate how comprehensive and transparent the reports are.

The vendor tests their products at Botanacor and SC Labs – two highly reputable test providers in the United States. They reliably and accurately generate detailed information on each product’s cannabinoid, terpene, and contaminant concentrations.

Customer Support

We had an excellent experience dealing with customer support at Colorado Botanicals. They’re available online through a contact form or e-mail. But if your issue is urgent (or you don’t feel like waiting for a written reply), you can also contact them by phone.

Live chat messages were answered within minutes, and a representative immediately picked up when we called.

Certifications

Colorado Botanicals has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its production facility. This brand uses cGMP processes to produce its products.

Pros & Cons

Here are the highs and lows of this exemplary CBD brand:

Pros

Offers both Broad Spectrum (0.0% THC) and Full Spectrum

Detailed lab reports with lab reports page

ISO 9001:2015 certification

The best customer service we’ve come across in all our audits

Hemp extracts contain naturally derived terpenes

Reasonable price-per-milligram

Cons

Products are marginally more affordable than options offered by competitors

Visit Colorado Botanicals by clicking here.

2. Nuleaf Naturals: Best By Reviews

With 20,000 verified positive reviews, NuLeaf Naturals’ strictly full-spectrum products enjoy enormous popularity, despite the company’s comparatively modest size.

Today, they expanded into various other products, delta-8, CBN, CBC, and more. However, they never abandoned their commitment to whole-plant CBD, strictly selling full-spectrum products.

NuLeaf Naturals is doing something right since their products have a loyal following despite the higher price tag.

Brand Credibility

Customer reviews speak volumes about NuLeaf’s brand credibility. But it’s not just feedback that gives a credible vibe. The vendor’s website is well-presented and easy to use, which makes navigating and ordering a breeze.

Having been in the CBD industry during its infancy, NuLeaf Naturals has a lot to offer behind its minimalist packaging.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Nuleaf uses CO2 to extract its CBD, further improving our impression of this brand. This brand uses a type of Full-Spectrum oil called winterized CBD, which is more raw than refined.

Type of CBD

The unprocessed nature of winterized Full-Spectrum CBD might appeal to some. But the winterized extract contains waxes, chlorophyll, and other substances that might taste unpleasant or impair ingestion.

Price per Milligram of CBD

Nuleaf Naturals offers 1,800mg Full-Spectrum (the last 30ml option) tinctures for $179. As a result, this brand’s CBD costs around $0.099 per milligram, one of the industry’s highest prices. Comparatively, Colorado Botanicals offers their 3,000mg tincture for $0.66/mg.

It’s also important to mention that the CBD concentration stays at 30mg per serving, so potency levels (and prices) reflect volume, not strength.

Lab Reports

Nuleaf’s lab reports are hard to find, and they aren’t product-specific. However, this brand’s third-party testing is provided by Botanacor, a reputable lab.

Customer Support

We’re satisfied with Nuleaf’s customer support, which is available by phone, e-mail, and a contact form. It took nearly 24 hours to receive an electronic reply, but they immediately answered when we called. Considering the scope of Nuleaf’s business, we can’t fault them for returning online inquiries faster.

Certifications

Nuleaf Naturals doesn’t provide information regarding any certifications this brand might hold.

Pros & Cons

Here are what we consider to be the highs and lows of Nuleaf Naturals:

Pros

Offers some of the best full-spectrum CBD on the market

Over 20,000 satisfied customer reviews

Simple, clean website, & very easy to use

Been around for a long time and have built trust

Winterized CBD extract contains more plant compounds than distillate

Cons

Winterized CBD retains some unwanted plant compounds, which affects the taste

High CBD price per milligram

Winterized CBD

Lab results are vague and hard to find

Visit Nuleaf Naturals by clicking here.

3. CBDistillery: Most Potent CBD Oil

CBDistillery keeps catching our attention, even during the days when all they offered was isolate. Now that we’ve revisited them in 2022, they’re at the top of their game.

While their oil isn’t as strong as other brands, it’s potent enough to meet most dosage requirements.

Brand Credibility

We have no reason to distrust CBDistillery. They have an established industry presence and solid customer feedback. Like us, users appreciate the remarkably responsive and professionally-designed website packed with exciting and helpful content.

The company does third-party tests, but those lab reports are hard to find.

Extraction & Purification Standards

CBDistillery uses CO2 extraction to produce its crude CBD extracts. Then, this brand uses steam distillation to produce high-purity isolates and distillates.

Type of CBD

There’s no shortage of choices at CBDistillery. Customers can choose from full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate products – and there’s no shortage of those three.

Unfortunately, the vast catalog can backfire. Someone with no understanding of CBD could feel intimidated by the choices. Fortunately, CBDistillery saw that problem.

If you’re new and don’t know where to start, don’t worry. Select the “Learn More” tab on their website and choose between a “CBD 101” section, blog, user guide, FAQ, and even a CBD podcast.

Price per Milligram of CBD

CBDistillery’s 1,000 mg tincture retails for $60, putting the price per milligram at just $0.06. Like most brands, CBDistillery progressively discounts its higher-dosage products.

Lab Reports

We were unable to find CBDistillery’s lab reports. While this brand claims its products are third-party lab-tested, online searches came up empty.

However, we’re willing to give them a pass because a company like CBDistillery has been around long enough – and grown big enough – to understand the importance of a safe, effective product.

Customer Support

CBDistillery offers customer support through a contact form, phone, and online chat – a handy feature few companies provide. The chat function was an absolute blessing for us. We could contact them in real time and ask general questions without even picking up a phone.

Certifications

To our knowledge, CBDistillery doesn’t have any certifications or awards.

Pros & Cons

Let’s summarize the high and low points of CBDistillery:

Pros

Veteran brand that has expanded significantly

Lots of product options

Competitive price-per-milligram

Perfect company for new customers unfamiliar with CBD

Cons

You have to complete a “Money-Back Guarantee Form” to get a refund

Third-party lab reports were missing

Visit CBDistillery by clicking here.

4. cbdMD: Best Price

cbdMD has a substantial cultural and consumer presence, partnering with athletes and celebrities to promote their products.

There are excellent resources for beginners, making their foray into the CBD world less stressful and confusing.

Although we had a few gripes last time, cbdMD picked up the pace in 2022 with an ever-growing list of full and broad-spectrum CBD products.

Brand Credibility

cbdMD hits the nail on the head with its website. Its flawless performance and appealing aesthetic pair well with the consistent stream of informative content.

Extraction & Purification Standards

cbdMD purifies and separates its CBD using conventional CO2 extraction. This solventless technique is the preferred method for health-conscious consumers.

Type of CBD

When we last visited cbdMD, they exclusively offered broad-spectrum CBD. However, they now carry full-spectrum options. Just be wary of the THC content.

Price per Milligram of CBD

cbdMD most potent CBD oil offers incredible value, with 7500mg in each 30 ml bottle. This translates to an astonishing 250mg/g.

The price is equally shocking, at just $99.99 for the 250mg potency. This means cbdMD offers its strongest oil at a mere $0.39/mg.

Lab Reports

We were very impressed with the procedure cbdMD uses to provide lab reports to consumers. First, this brand’s lab reports are conducted by SC Laboratories, one of the nation’s most respected independent labs.

There’s a huge, highlighted button on every product page that you can use to load cbdMD’s lab reports. These reports appear as a popup window, and there are buttons you can use to either download or print the lab report for a particular product.

cbdMD’s lab reports are remarkably detailed, but they reveal that this brand’s products don’t contain considerable concentrations of terpenes. We wish that cbdMD provided lab report archives, not just the latest test results.

Customer Support

You can reach out to cbdMD in any way you choose. They’re always available by phone, contact form, e-mail, or live chat.

We found their reps very friendly, responsive, and knowledgeable. There’s a vibe that makes people feel at ease knowing they made the right product.

Certifications

In 2020, cbdMD received NSF International Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. This certification confirms that cbdMD’s production facilities adhere to the latest cGMP standards. cbdMD is also a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

Pros & Cons

Here’s a summary of the highs and lows of cbdMD:

Pros

Huge brand with a strong online presence

Fantastic website

Unbeatable price

Lab reports contain a lot of pertinent information

Strong selection of products

Cons

Pet products aren’t very effective.

Visit cbdMD by clicking here.

5. Medterra: Highest Concentration

Boasting over 5,000 customer reviews, Medterra is well on its way to being a household name.

We were impressed by their oil’s cannabinoid content, which is explained in detail through third-party tests. However, their packages don’t list terpenes, which are just as medically instrumental as cannabinoids.

When testing out their CBD oil, we discovered that its effects were on par with some of the top contenders.

Brand Credibility

Medterra is a big name among CBD vendors. Their site’s content is a treasure trove of information about CBD and CBD products.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Medterra’s advanced CO2 extraction generates a consistent, pure CBD extract. Based on what we know, this method effectively removes waxes, chlorophyll, and excess lipids that may otherwise slip through the cracks.

Type of CBD



Medterra offers full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products, giving consumers a wide range of choices to suit their lifestyles.

Price per Milligram of CBD

Medterra offers a 1000mg Broad-Spectrum CBD tincture for $59.99, which translates to only $0.059 mg – well below the average price for premium CBD.

Lab Reports

Third-party lab reports from Green Scientific Labs are easy to find on each Medterra product page. While these reports include results for dozens of solvents and pesticides, they still need results for terpenes.

Unfortunately, Medterra doesn’t seem to consider the benefits of terpenes. This missed opportunity is also evident in Medterra’s CBD isolate products, which don’t contain terpenes.

Customer Support

Customer support is available through phone, e-mail, contact form, or live chat. Last time, our experience with live chat wasn’t ideal, with long wait times (assuming anyone was available). However, it seems they’ve managed to improve their service in 2022.

Still, a phone call is your best bet if you need immediate support.

Certifications

Medterra products are U.S. hemp authority-certified.

Pros & Cons

Here are the key advantages and disadvantages of Medterra’s products:

Pros

Affordable products

Over 5,000 customer reviews

Easily accessible lab reports

Ultra Broad Spectrum CBD Oil has an excellent cannabinoid profile

Offers Immune Boost CBD Oil that holds other ingredients

Cons

The benefits of terpenes are overlooked

Cluttered product catalog

Visit Medterra by clicking here.

Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands

We’ve already covered the five best CBD oil companies of 2022. There are other CBD oil brands, however, that deserve mention before we wrap up:

Launched in 2011, Charlotte’s Web is one of the longest-running and most recognizable CBD brands – although some of their practices may belong in the past.

Charlotte’s Web derives its name from Charlotte Figi, a young girl with severe epilepsy. After trying the vendor’s CBD oil, Charlotte Figi saw a remarkable improvement in her seizures.

Although promising, we didn’t find Charlotte’s Web as effective as some other vendors. But whether it’s their product or inspiring backstory, there’s no denying that the brand has a loyal customer base, with many reviews to show for it.

Brand Credibility

At a glance, Charlotte’s Web website is well-built and content-rich. Charlotte’s Web bills itself as “the world’s most trusted hemp extract,” but it’s unclear whether this brand is also the world’s most trustworthy CBD producer.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Most of Charlotte’s Web’s products are made with conventional CO2 purification. However, they have an “Original Formula” option extracted with alcohol – a practice from the vendor’s early days.

Type of CBD

Charlotte’s Web products come from full-spectrum CBD extract. While excellent for people who want a rich, whole-plant experience, full spectrum’s small THC content could be an issue for some people.

Price per Milligram of CBD

One thing that bothered us in 2021 was how Charlotte’s Web doesn’t provide the total CBD content on its oil packaging. Instead, they give the milligrams per milliliter concentration.

Fortunately, some quick math is all you need to determine the total CBD and its price per milliliter. For instance, we’ve decided that the company’s $119.99 1800mg tincture comes at an affordable $0.067/mg.

Lab Reports

Charlotte’s Web makes it difficult to access lab reports for its products. You have to input the lot number for your product, which is only available on the product’s outer packaging. If you’re trying to look at their lab reports to help determine if you want to purchase over another brand, you won’t be able to.

Furthermore, Charlotte’s Web does its own in-house lab testing. Charlotte’s Web is the only major CBD brand we’re aware of that breaks from conventional testing in this way.

Customer Support

Charlotte’s Web customer service was reasonably responsive. You can contact this brand via live chat, contact form, or phone.

Certifications

Charlotte’s Web is a certified B Corporation.

Pros & Cons

Let’s summarize the best and worst aspects of Charlotte’s Web:

Pros

Reasonably priced products

Certified B Corp

Wide variety of products to choose from, including Sleep Gummies, Recovery Gummies, & Calm Gummies.

Sleep gummies we’re very effective

Cons

No third-party lab reports and lab reports are very difficult to access

A mixture of isopropyl alcohol and CO2 extraction methods

Long shipping times

Visit Charlotte’s Web by clicking here.

We must credit Joy Organics because it truly lives up to its name. Their emphasis on clean, pure, potent hemp shows they practice what they preach.

While not our top choice, Joy Organics has plenty of redeeming qualities that deserve attention.

Brand Credibility

Joy Organics is a family-owned business that became an industry leader in just four years. They have more than enough online reviews to prove their mettle in a highly competitive industry.

But Joy’s presence isn’t the only reason we take them seriously. The company provides plenty of fantastic resources for novices and experts alike on their blog.

We also appreciate their website’s design. Somehow, they managed to emanate a sense of calm. It’s like we felt welcome the moment the homepage loaded.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Joy Organics needs to be clearer about how it creates its extracts. They say their plants are milled, then undergo a ”USDA certified hemp extraction process.” We want to hope this means “CO2,” but the USDA certification instills confidence.

Type of CBD

Joy Organics makes its products from organic, full-spectrum CBD. Considering Joy’s devotion to sustainable organic products, we’d expect nothing less than the power of whole-plant extract.

However, there’s good news for THC-averse consumers because Joy also offers broad-spectrum extracts and other CBD products.

Price per Milligram of CBD

Joy’s tincture concentrations come in 450, 900, 1350, and 2250mg concentrations per 30ml bottle. The most expensive option costs $129.95. At that cost, this means Joy Organics has a price per milligram of $0.057.

Although not the cheapest, it falls near the lower end of our price list.

Lab Reports

Third-party lab reports are available on all their products. In fact, we were very impressed with their accessibility. Scroll to the bottom of each product page and click on the “analysis” tab. You’ll immediately see a simple copy of all the pertinent test information.

Customer Support

You can reach Joy Organics via phone, online contact form, or instant chat. Interestingly, they also allow you to text their customer service number for help during business hours.

Certifications

Joy Organics is one of the few CBD companies officially USDA Certified.

Pros & Cons

Let’s recap:

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

Affordable

High concentrations

Broad and full-spectrum CBD available

Website makes shoppers feel at ease and appreciated

Cons

Not clear about their proprietary purification method

Visit Joy Organics by clicking here.

We loved Lazarus Naturals in 2021. One year later, that sentiment hasn’t changed. Unlike other CBD brands we’ve seen (or may ever see), Lazarus prides itself on image and works hard to maintain it.

Their down-to-Earth tone makes it relatable for regular working-class people who appreciate sustainability and organic farming.

Although Lazarus Naturals continues its steady growth, much of their business comes from long-time customers loyal to the brand (as evidenced by their reviews).

Brand Credibility

Being a major CBD brand already helps Lazarus Naturals gain credibility. Their site also provides valuable and accurate content.

The only issue we have is the website. It’s hard to put our finger on it, but something about the design feels generic. But to their credit, navigation is a bit smoother – a bonus, considering its expanded list of products.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Lazarus Naturals doesn’t use CO2 purification, despite being a vital benchmark of any famous premium brand.

Instead, the vendor processes its extracts using ethanol, followed by steam distillation to separate the plant matter. While it’s not the worst method, ethanol extraction leaves behind trace solvents that could be harmful over time.

Type of CBD

Lazarus Naturals offers a wide range of full-spectrum and CBD isolate products. With the discovery of new cannabinoids, the company now provides oils and edibles containing – or made exclusively from – compounds like CBG and CBN.

Price per Milligram of CBD

Lazarus Naturals offers its CBD tinctures in 750mg (15ml) and 1,500mg (30ml) options. Immediately we see that the product’s volume changes in lockstep with dosage. Consequently, the concentration in each serving is the same.

Lazarus Naturals is very affordable. According to their product pages, the price per milligram is only $0.30. This cost is cheaper than cbdMD, which received the “Best Price.” Lazarus Naturals doesn’t stack up to its rival in terms of quality, so a marginally lower price isn’t enough for us to give full credit.

Lab Reports

Third-party lab reports for Lazarus Naturals products are easy to find on every product page. Oregon-based Columbia Laboratories provide this brand’s lab reports.

Customer Support

You can easily reach Lazarus Naturals via phone or e-mail. In both cases, our experiences with Customer Service were positive.

Certifications

Lazarus Naturals boasts a Portland-based 40,000 square-foot cGMP-certified production facility.

The company’s products are also certified kosher. This is a step that other brands usually choose not to take, even though almost all CBD products are inherently kosher.

Pros & Cons

Here’s a summary of the best and worst aspects of Lazarus Naturals:

Pros

Focus on sustainability and organic ingredients

Lab tests are third-party, recent, and easy to find

Price-per-milligram is very low

Cons

Website seems generic

Purification methods may be sub-par

Visit Lazarus Naturals by clicking here.

We love Royal CBD’s slogan: “no room for mediocrity.” The motto is brief, intense, and implies that they mean business, literally and figuratively.

Extracted from organic, non-GMO hemp, Royal CBD provides an excellent range of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products.

Brand Credibility

Royal CBD has a smaller online presence than bigger players like Lazarus Naturals or cbdMD. Still, the company boasts a respectable number of customer reviews on its website.

The vendor also provides some excellent reading material on its blog. New users can find valuable information to help them select a product that works for them.

Extraction & Purification Standards

Royal CBD’s organic hemp goes through CO2 extraction, allowing it to remain as pure and clean as possible. Thanks to this advanced process, customers don’t have to worry about solvent traces like ethanol or butane.

Type of CBD

Royal CBD exclusively offers full-spectrum CBD oils. However, broad-spectrum is available in their line of gummies.

Price per Milligram of CBD

Royal CBD is fantastic in many ways – unfortunately, price isn’t one of them. For example, their 2500mg oil offers the best value. At $229.00, this translates to about $0.091/mg.

That’s a considerable price difference, considering our leading choice, Colorado Botanicals, sells a 3,000mg tincture for $199.99, or about $0.07/mg.

Lab Reports

Last time, we essentially gave up trying to find Royal CBD’s lab reports. However, they seem to have heard our cries (and many others), as those results are easily accessible through a tab in the top navigation bar.

Customer Support

Royal CBD offers customer support through phone or contact form. A chat feature would be nice, but it’s not a huge concern.

Certifications

No information is available about any certifications or professional memberships.

Pros & Cons

Like all vendors, Royal CBD excels in some areas more than others.

Pros

Up to 83mg/ml

Organic

CO2 extracted

15% subscription discount

Cons

Terpenes are added after extraction

Expensive compared to other premium CBD brands

Visit Royal CBD by clicking here.

CBDfx has deep roots in the CBD industry. A survivor of the early, turbulent days when CBD companies rose and fell, CBDfx provided a quality product that kept people satisfied.

CBDfx is a perfect example (and an excellent warning) about how companies can’t cut corners if they want to succeed.

Brand Credibility

CBDfx enjoys a massive online presence with an equally enormous fanbase. An untold number of online reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

We also think it’s fantastic that CBDfx has a blog. This practice seems more common in recent years and is an effective way to communicate with new CBD users. The articles on the blog are exciting and fun to read, regardless of your CBD knowledge.

Extraction & Purification Standards

CBDfx doesn’t grow its hemp. Instead, they say their plants are “expertly selected” from an outside source.

CBDfx maintains its stated commitment to purity by using CO2 purification for its extracts. This method eliminates any concerns about trace solvents.

Type of CBD

CBDfx offers broad and full-spectrum CBD tinctures. But more flavor-focused products, like vape juice, rely on isolate.

One thing that surprises us is that CBDfx no longer offers straight CBD tinctures. All contain other cannabinoids, like CBG, CBN, and THC.

Price per Milligram of CBD

The closest option to a “normal” CBD oil is their 2:1 Wellness Tincture, available in up to 6,000mg CBD concentrations. This 2:1 tincture also contains 3,000mg of CBG, a cannabinoid that recently received new attention for its potential therapeutic benefits.

At $199.99, the 6,000mg option offers the best value. At that price, CBDfx charges $0.033/mg – marginally higher than the cheapest vendor on our list.

Lab Reports

CBDfx submits all its products to third-party lab tests. We also really appreciate how easy it is to find the results. Scroll to the bottom of the product page and click on the “Lab Test” tab to find all you need to know about the latest batch results.

Customer Support

You can contact CBDfx through e-mail, phone, or contact form. Our experience with their service was positive, and it appears many Trustpilot reviewers share our opinion.

Certifications

No information is available about any certifications or professional memberships.

Pros & Cons

CBDfx has a lot going for them, so here’s the rundown:

Pros

Strong background in the CBD industry

CO2 extracted

Highly affordable

Third-party tested

Test results are easy to locate

Cons

No plain CBD tincture options

Small selection of products in most categories

Focused on appealing to a broad base rather than perfecting a niche

Visit CBDfx by clicking here.

How Our Experts Chose the Best CBD Oil Brands of 2022

Toward the start of our guide, we provided some basic information on how we chose the criteria we used to grade each of the brands we examined. Then, with each brand review, we provided more detail on what made particular brands stand out and receive high grades.

We need to go into a little more detail, though, regarding how we came across and ended up choosing the winners in our list. Let’s examine the various methods that our experts used to find out which CBD oil brands offer the best products in the industry:

Customer Reviews

We’ve seen hemp companies brag that they offer the best CBD in existence. We’ve come across almost ludicrously arrogant marketing material and claims that couldn’t possibly be true.

That’s how we learned that sometimes, you need to take a look at reviews from actual customers to determine the quality of a CBD product. We’ll be honest, however, not even customer reviews are perfect.

Selective Reviewing

Unlike eCommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, which are managed by third parties, CBD brands operate their own eCommerce websites. As a result, they’re able to remove reviews they don’t like.

Therefore, it’s usually impossible to see the most scathing remarks dissatisfied customers have made about CBD oil brands. It’s still worth it to look at reviews, however, to observe a few critical factors:

The overall number of reviews a CBD product has received

Common themes listed in reviews

How reviews compare between brands

Expert Testimony

We’ve developed considerable in-house expertise when it comes to vetting CBD brands. At the same time, we know enough to know that we don’t know everything, which is why we used outside sources to back up some of our research.

To select the best CBD oils on the market today, we consulted with veteran consumers, popular CBD reviewers, and medical doctors. In some cases, we also took what brands had to say about themselves into account.

Original Research

We primarily determined which brands were worth our time by relying on our own research. Having determined a few essential criteria that separate good CBD products from bad, we did original research, and later parsed out our results into the more detailed criteria we’ve listed with each brand we reviewed.

Website Experience

You can learn a lot about a CBD brand within the first three seconds of navigating to its website. These days, there’s no excuse for a website to take longer than three seconds to load.

If a CBD website took longer than three seconds to load fully, we moved on. Any brand worth our time proved itself capable of investing enough capital in web design to produce a fast-loading website.

Clutter – If a CBD website was cluttered, visually confusing, or looked like it had been designed in 2004, we moved on immediately.

Content – A few spelling or grammatical errors here or there are to be expected. CBD entrepreneurs usually aren’t professional writers, after all. If the content on a website was offensively bad, however, or if it contained blatant claims (CBD cures ALL cancer!!!), we knew we weren’t dealing with a reputable company.

Mobile-Responsiveness – Wow, this website looks great! Now, load it on your mobile device.

If elements overlap, it’s hard to find the menu, or images are too big, that site that looked so beautiful on a desktop isn’t properly mobile-responsive. Considering the fact that nearly 54% of eCommerce sales are expected to be completed on mobile devices in 2022, mobile optimization is no longer optional.

Brand Responsiveness

We already talked about each brand’s customer support in our reviews. Brand responsiveness, however, is slightly more complex than simply how quickly a brand responds to emails.

How developed is this brand’s social media presence?

How easy is it to contact that brand?

Does this brand offer its email or just a contact form?

These are examples of the questions we asked to determine each brand’s overall responsiveness.

Transparency

CBD companies have learned that they have to provide test results and other detailed product information if they want to succeed. How easy they make it to find this information, however, is up to each brand.

We preferred companies that went out of their way to provide as much information as possible on their products and processes. We avoided companies that made you work to learn what you needed to learn about their products’ quality and reliability.

Value

Value is more complex than simply how much each mg of CBD in your tincture costs. If a brand offers a cheap product, for instance, but makes customer service and returns impossible, for instance, it doesn’t actually provide high value.

This was perhaps the most important factor we considered as we assembled the 10 best CBD oils in this list. By evaluating dozens of different variables, we did our best to select the best overall value companies.

What You Should Know About CBD in 2022

Even though you’re now familiar with the 10 best CBD oil companies on the market, there’s still so much to learn about this non-intoxicating cannabinoid and what it has to offer. In this guide, we’ll provide more information on what CBD does and how to use CBD for a wide range of purposes.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol and is the most abundant active compound found in hemp, while THC is the most in marijuana.

CBD is just one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in hemp and marijuana. Other cannabinoids found in small amounts are Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), and Cannabichromene (CBC) to name a few that are similar to CBD but act on different receptors.

Here are some quick facts about CBD:

Isolated in 1940 but identified in 1963.

Safe and non-addictive substance.

It does not produce a “high” like Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

CBD can cause side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue.

CBD works by interacting with multiple receptors in our body that produces different effects.

CBD can interact with other medications when taken together since it gets broken down by the CYP450 enzyme that many prescription medications do.

How Does CBD Work?

According to a recent op-ed published in Cannabis Science and Technology, CBD may interact with your body in more than 20 distinct ways. However, scientists have recognized that the most important effects of CBD take place at two specific neuroreceptors.

For instance, researchers have closely researched the activity of CBD at the 5-HT1A receptor, which is the body’s most abundant serotonin receptor. Serotonin is responsible for dozens of critical bodily processes ranging from metabolism to mood regulation.

Scientists have also studied the effects of CBD at the TRPV1 receptor, which is involved in pain, inflammation, and epilepsy. CBD appears to exert the majority of its effects via these two biochemical interactions.

Does CBD Get You High?

CBD does not stimulate the CB1 receptor, which is the component of the endocannabinoid system that causes THC to make you feel high. Instead, CBD acts as an inverse agonist at this receptor, making it harder for your CB1 receptors to bind with THC.

As a result, CBD does not make you feel high. On the contrary, this cannabinoid usually produces a mild, non-intoxicating sense of relaxation.

Does CBD Have Side Effects?

The latest research on this subject, dating to 2019, indicates that CBD does not have any significant side effects. This cannabinoid is also remarkably non-toxic.

A few years ago, reports circulated that CBD causes liver damage. The study responsible for these reports was proven faulty, and its results have never been replicated.

Benefits of CBD

Scientists have researched the potential benefits of CBD for a wide range of diseases and conditions. Here are some examples:

Research into CBD for pain & inflammation

Both the 5-HT1A and TRPV1 receptors are involved in the sensation of pain. This year, researchers published a new study regarding the potential analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact analgesic potential of this non-intoxicating cannabinoid.

Research into CBD for depression & anxiety

Both depression and anxiety are largely modulated by the 5-HT1A receptor. In 2015, researchers took a deep dive into the potential antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of CBD, and research into this potential application of CBD is ongoing.

Research into CBD for sleep

Scientists are curious if the benefits of CBD may help you get to sleep at night. In 2019, for instance, a clinical study was conducted to determine the potential connection between CBD, anxiety, and sleep.

Research into CBD for cardiovascular health

Most types of cardiovascular disease are caused by either oxidative stress or inflammation. As a result, scientists have looked into the potential connections between CBD and cardiovascular health. While inconclusive at present, research into the potential cardiovascular benefits of CBD is ongoing.

Types of CBD Products

There are a few different ways to take CBD, and each ingestion method affects your body differently. Familiarize yourself with the four most common ways to use CBD:

Orally ingested CBD

CBD products that you chew up or swallow are considered orally ingested. Examples of orally ingested CBD products include capsules and gummies. While these CBD products are convenient and offer long-lasting effects, they have reasonably low bioavailability.

Sublingually ingested CBD

Because you hold CBD tinctures under your tongue before swallowing, these CBD products are considered sublingually ingested. Like orally ingested CBD, CBD tinctures end up in your digestive tract, but they have a chance to absorb through the thin membrane under your tongue before they enter your gut.

Topically applied CBD

Any CBD product you put on your skin is a topically applied CBD product. Types of topically applied CBD oil products include salves, lotions, and creams, and these products provide benefits in the area where they are applied.

Inhaled CBD

CBD flower and CBD vape cartridges are examples of inhaled CBD oil products. These products offer fast-acting, intense effects, but their benefits don’t last as long. Additionally, you should always exercise caution when allowing substances into your lungs.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

At present, there are no official guidelines regarding how much CBD you should take. Since this cannabinoid is non-toxic, non-intoxicating, and non-addictive, however, feel free to experiment as you determine which CBD dose is right for you.

As a general rule, you should start with a small CBD dose and increase the amount you consume as needed. Keep in mind that, since orally ingested CBD has low bioavailability, you might want to ingest more CBD per session if you use CBD capsules or edibles.

A good CBD dose to start with is 10mg to 20mg for the first 3 to 5 days to test your tolerance levels.

If you don’t feel noticeable effects from that dosage, increase your dose by 5mg to 10mg of CBD every 2 to 3 days to find your optimal dosage.

You may also start with higher doses, which is fine, but it’s essential to know that you may not notice the same effects after a couple of days or sometime after taking high doses. That’s just because you built a tolerance for CBD, and you should take a 3-5 day break from taking any CBD to reset your tolerance levels.

CBD FAQ for 2022 & Beyond

Let’s wrap up with some answers to common CBD questions:

1. Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or CBD Isolate?

What is Full Spectrum CBD Oil?

Full Spectrum is a term used to describe a CBD hemp extract that contains a combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant oils that are extracted out of hemp. A key feature of Full Spectrum extracts, other than that it contains other compounds than just CBD, holds up to 0.3% THC per gram (1,000mg) of extract.

What is Broad Spectrum CBD Oil?

A Broad Spectrum extract is very similar to Full Spectrum, except they separate the THC using a chromatography system making it THC-Free. This type of product will show no detectable THC levels, and it’s so low that even at very high doses, it won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

What is CBD Isolate?

CBD Isolate is a white crystalline powder form of CBD that is usually 99.8% to 99.9% pure CBD. This type of CBD extract doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or plant compounds. The purity might look appealing, but without other plant compounds, it can’t produce the Entourage Effect’s synergistic effect, so we recommend Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum.

2. Which Type of CBD Extract is Best?

Without a doubt, buy Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum CBD products. Why? These extracts contain other beneficial compounds like those mentioned above that synergically work together to interact with even more receptors than CBD can, producing an “entourage effect.”

3. What is the Entourage Effect?

Entourage Effect, or Whole Plant Extract, is the term used to describe multiple plant compounds working together synergistically. This synergistic effect increases multiple receptor channels’ activity to enhance the benefits of cannabis or CBD oil.

4. Why are terpenes in CBD important?

Terpenes are compounds found in many plants, including hemp. They are created to provide an aroma for plants and to protect plants from threats such as microorganisms, pathogens, predators, and herbivores, to name a few.

Terpenes go back to 1998 when Professors Raphael Mechoulam and Shimon Ben-Shabat found that the endocannabinoid system demonstrated an “entourage effect” when they noticed the activity of receptors had noticeably increased versus an isolated cannabinoid.

Besides that, terpenes have a wide range of benefits such as analgesic and/or anti-inflammatory, mood-enhancing, and modulating CBD effects by producing synergy with cannabinoids.

Here are four terpenes we touched upon above:

Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts as a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors , which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.

Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes that have been researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits .

Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits . This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.

Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol, has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation , and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.

There are noticeable differences in effects between CBD products with extracts containing terpenes versus CBD products without terpenes. Colorado Botanicals was the only company that showed a terpene profile test from a third-party lab while the other companies didn’t.

5. Why is CO2 extraction better for CBD?

Many hemp extraction processes leave residual solvents behind that can be passed along to the purified extract. CO2, however, is a harmless natural substance, so CO2 extraction doesn’t result in residual solvent contamination.

6. Does CBD Oil Show Up on a Drug Test?

Although the chances are low, yes, CBD oil can show up on a drug test if you use Full Spectrum CBD oil every single day or often. The reason why is because CBD oil can contain up to 0.3% THC.

If you’re worried about THC showing up on a drug test from taking CBD oil, you should purchase Broad Spectrum CBD oils as they are THC-Free. Colorado Botanicals, which earned our #1 spot for the best CBD company of 2022, manufactures Broad Spectrum CBD oil, which we believe is probably one of the best we’ve come across.

7. What part of the hemp plant does CBD come from?

CBD, or generally all cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, are found in the buds, flowers, and leaves of hemp plants but are usually most concentrated in the flowers.

8. Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil?

No, hemp oil is not the same as CBD oil and if you’re looking to purchase CBD oil and come across “hemp oil” online, on Amazon, or in a store, then make sure to read the label.

If you read the label and don’t see any acknowledgment of “Cannabidiol” or “CBD,” then it’s not CBD oil.

Although CBD oil is technically hemp oil, it’s mainly used to define hemp seed oil, which is entirely different from CBD oil even though they are from the same plant.

Hemp seed oil is from hemp seeds where they are cold-pressed for oil production, which is used in cooking, beauty products, or a nutritional supplement as it contains nutrients, fatty acids, and protein.

On the other hand, CBD oil is extracted from the flower and buds of hemp, usually using CO2 or Ethanol to pull out the beneficial compounds found in CBD products.

This oil includes CBD, minor traces of other cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN, along with terpenes and flavonoids.

9. Why is MCT oil sometimes used in CBD oil?

The reason why MCT oil is widely used in CBD products is because of several reasons, such as:

CBD hemp extract at room temperature crystallizes, which is a natural chemical process, so mixing it with a fatty oil, such as MCT oil, it keeps the hemp extract in liquid form.

You might come across other CBD tinctures with hemp seed oil or olive oil as the substitute oil, and it’s for this specific reason.

Evenly distributes the CBD hemp extract oil in a tincture by using MCT oil, allowing a consumer to simply fill the dropper to their desired CBD dosage.

MCT oil is tasteless.

MCT oil is a rich source of fatty acids that has health benefits.

10. Can CBD oil be USDA-certified organic?

Many brands cultivate organic hemp without seeking certification. However, according to leading hemp legal scholars, it is technically possible to achieve USDA-certified organic status for CBD products.

11. Can CBD Oil Expire?

Yes, CBD oil does expire and usually lasts for 12 to 18 months until it goes bad. Purchasing quality CBD products from reputable CBD brands, like the best CBD companies recommended above, is critical to avoiding products that degrade in quality sooner than they should.

How to preserve and extend the life of CBD oil and CBD products?

Store the products away from being under sunlight as it can burn off the cannabinoids, especially the lighter compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Keep them away from hot places such as a stove or oven as high heat can cause the compounds to degrade like mentioned above.

Make sure to keep the products sealed in air-tight containers that preserve CBD oil and keep it fresh for extended periods.

Store your CBD oil in cool places and not in places like your car or outside where it can get really hot.

DISCLOSURE: Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. This content was not created by the Observer. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.