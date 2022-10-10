  10 Best CBD Gummies to Buy for Pain & Inflammation in 2022

Partner Content. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. This content was not created by the Observer. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD is a popular remedy for pain and inflammation symptoms. Some consumers swear by it, saying using CBD succeeded where conventional remedies fell short or failed.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits can come in many forms, so why did we focus on CBD gummies?

We’ll cover the advantages of CBD gummies later. What’s more important right now is for you to try them for yourself. We’ve painstakingly analyzed ten different brands based on several criteria, so you can easily find the best CBD gummies to suit your needs.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation Ranking

It took a lot of research to narrow down the best CBD-infused gummies for pain and inflammation. Here’s a list of the 10 companies we want to highlight:

Colorado Botanicals – Best Quality for Pain and Inflammation CBDfx Leaf Remedys Pure Kana Charlotte’s Web Social Select Green Roads JustCBD cbdMD Royal CBD

How We Choose the Best CBD Gummies

In an industry that remains largely unregulated, finding quality CBD may be hit or miss. After all, how would we define “quality” CBD?

We base our list on several benchmarks. Our goal with this approach is to find the perfect CBD gummies to address chronic pain and inflammation.

Below is a quick outline of our criteria.

Farming Practices

We keep the following things in mind when evaluating farming practices:

Hemp source : Is it organic? Non-GMO? USDA certified?

Grown in-house: Do they grow their own hemp, or rely on an industrial source?

Extraction and Purification

We put a lot of emphasis on the extraction method when selecting our top ten CBD gummies for pain and inflammation. Here are things we look at:

Extraction method : do they use CO2, alcohol, butane, etc.?

Facilities : does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities?

Expertise: do the extract manufacturers have medical or pharmaceutical backgrounds?

Quality and Effectiveness Best CBD Oil

CBD gummies need to be worth the investment. We make this call by looking at:

Potency : how much CBD per piece?

CBD type : full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate?

Ingredients: natural flavor and colors? Additional nutrients? Added supplements?

Taste

Flavor can make or break a product. Although we have certain ingredient preferences that impact other scores, we don’t consider this in our taste evaluation. Instead, we look at:

Variety : how many options are there?

Flavor choices : are they appetizing or “candy-like”?

Effectiveness: do they do a decent job disguising the “hempy” cannabis taste?

Lab Testing

Third-party testing is a dealbreaker for us. A company that doesn’t test its CBD likely has something to hide. When looking at the tests, we consider:

Contaminants : did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides?

Terpenes and cannabinoids : does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency?

CBD content: do the lab tests confirm the amount of CBD on the product label?

Reputation

Reputation is another consideration that comes naturally with the right CBD gummies. It’s easy to build a good reputation with high-quality CBD to back you up. We judge reputation by examining:

User reviews : independent online reviews from sources not affiliated with the vendor

Industry presence: is the vendor well-known? Are they known for quality?

This doesn’t mean bigger is better. Small startups can offer better products. This category doesn’t affect our overall conclusion by much.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation Reviews

Known for their excellent CBD products, the company is definitely worth trying if you want the best CBD gummies to treat pain and inflammation – among other things.

From its rich history to its demonstrated quality control, let’s look at what makes Colorado Botanicals so unique.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best Quality for Pain and Inflammation

Once again, Colorado Botanicals takes our number one spot. They made good use of their time in the last year, developing and expanding their CBD products to new heights. Despite rapid progress, Colorado Botanicals stayed true to its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer service.

Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies are designed to suit a broad range of health and dietary needs. Available in 10 and 25 mg doses, these organic, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly products have everyone covered.

The company also gets points for consistently meeting or exceeding manufacturing and growing standards. This helps them create organically-grown hemp extract that’s free of GMOs, sweeteners, artificial flavors, or other additives.

Colorado Botanicals is also careful to avoid any unwanted contaminants, which is why they regularly test their soil for purity and stick to organic growing methods.

Key Points:

Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-Free

Available in 10 and 25 milligrams doses

Naturally derived terpenes

30 gummies per jar

Excellent pricing

15% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarantee

Live Chat, e-mail, and phone support available

Purification Techniques

Next, Colorado Botanicals subjects the hemp to a proprietary pharmaceutical-grade CO2 purification process. Unlike conventional CO2, the low-temperature technique retains natural terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids more effectively than the leading brands.

Colorado Botanicals solves this issue with a low-temperature CO2 extraction technique that helps retain natural cannabinoids and terpenes for a true whole-plant product.

Most broad-spectrum products still lose valuable cannabinoids and terpenes during manufacturing. Consequently, vendors infuse the extracts with botanical terpenes that don’t belong to the host plant.

Taste

Colorado Botanicals vegan CBD gummies are available in natural orange and strawberry flavors. Despite using whole-plant extract (known for its often intense “hempy” taste), Colorado Botanicals did an excellent job muting the plant flavor.

Ultimately, both tasted fantastic, so it boils down to personal preference. People who enjoy citrus and tartness would like the orange option. Strawberry is the best choice for those with a strong sweet tooth.

Our Verdict

The vendors on our list hit the mark in all or most of our “must-haves,” but Colorado Botanicals doesn’t fall short in any of our core benchmarks. They’ve kept quality control in-house, along with independent lab tests to monitor the final product.

Incidentally, the vendor’s focus on “seed-to-sale” quality and effectiveness means you can’t go wrong with this brand. Unsurprisingly, we ranked Colorado Botanicals as the Best CBD Company and Best CBD Oil to buy in 2022, currently boasting over 3,000 verified 4.5 or 5-star reviews.

Trust Pilot feedback seems to have snowballed in the last year, with predominantly positive comments on all of their products.

For instance, TrustPilot user “Bekki Heckman” says:

I recently purchased the Strawberry Gummies and the 400mg Relief Cream to help with my recovery from total knee joint replacement therapy. I have used the cream after my physical therapy sessions for pain relief and then again at bedtime to help me sleep better. I also take a strawberry gummies before bed as well, the combination of the two products helps greatly to provide restful sleep.

Meanwhile, “Joslin” demonstrates how much she loves Colorado Botanicals:

Absolutely a 5-star company! Their products are amazing. I’ve used many CBD products and these have been the best by far. They help to calm me enough to get to sleep without leaving a groggy feeling in the morning. I’m so glad I found them.

A third poster, by the name “W. Lange Jr.”, says:

I have been purchasing products over the last 6 months and I couldn’t be happier. I am currently taking the 25mg gummies (broad) and the 1500mg oil (broad). I have also tried the cream. They have all provided the relief I was looking for. The best part is there is a n array of products and strength to fit your need. I started at a lower strength but due to the level of my discomfort I started purchasing a higher strength and now I’m in my happy place.

Colorado also has positive feedback in the Better Business Bureau, with “Hilda H” saying:

I’ve been buying from them for a little over a year and in all seriousness I’ve never came across a company that cares as much about their customers than anyone else. Love their products too!

2. CBDfx

Compared to some of our favorite CBD businesses, CBDfx has been around longer. In the last few years, many suppliers came and went, but CBDfx got off to a strong start and never let up. They’ve since proven that doing things well is the best path to success.

Extraction

CBDfx doesn’t farm its own hemp, unlike most of the firms on our list. Alternatively, they claim that it is “expertly selected” from facilities that adhere to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP). They only purchase hemp that’s organically cultivated and free of GMOs.

Since CO2 purification is CBDfx’s weapon of choice, it’s clear this business values purity. As expected, CBDfx has its products third-party tested before posting those results online with every batch.

CBDfx CBD Gummies

CBDfx CBD gummies made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They check all the boxes from a dietary standpoint – organically sourced, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

Customers have a few options to choose from:

Gummy bears – mixed berry flavor

CBD Gummies With Turmeric and Spirulina

CBD Gummies With Melatonin for Sleep

Multi-vitamin CBD Gummies for Men (A, C, D3, E, & B Complex), and Women (A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Calcium, & Zinc).

CBD with delta-9 THC

Key Points

25 mg per gummy, with 50 mg per serving (two gummies)

60 gummies per bottle

Acceptable for most diets (gluten-free, vegan)

Taste

There isn’t much to be said about taste because it doesn’t really seem to be a priority. The CBD Gummy Bears and the turmeric variety were the only two flavored CBD-only products, with mixed berry and agave sweetener, respectively.

However, their THC + CBD gummies are available in Magic Melon, Lemon Dream, Berry Buzz, and Pumpkin spice.

Our Verdict

CBDfx is a fantastic company with a solid track record, fantastic pricing, pristine hemp sourcing, and modern CO2 purification techniques.

We also commend them on using broad-spectrum extracts, allowing any user to enjoy the benefits of whole-plant hemp without any THC.

Equally impressive, however, is the company’s line of other products that extend beyond gummies. Unfortunately, we feel this jack-of-all-trades approach made it difficult to perfect one or two specific products. But its clear CBDfx’s target audience includes both medical and recreational consumers.

Furthermore, their 60-day money-back guarantee, allow you to try CBDfx gummies risk-free.

Our only real complaint is the complete lack of flavor options. This isn’t the first or last time we’ll see companies with so little taste variety, but CBDfx misses the mark by giving the consumer no control over flavor choice. Instead, they focused their flavor development on their delta-9 products, which alienates a substantial part of their consumer base.

CBDfx has mixed, but still predominantly positive, reviews. For instance, TrustPilot user “Juan” says the company carries “100% excellent products. Huge selection, customer service is amazing. Fast shipping. Incredible deals and sales compared to other vendors. This is the place for all your CBD needs etc.”

A new arrival on the CBD scene, Leaf Remedys CBD gummies have the quality and effectiveness to compete against their larger counterparts. We even noticed a slight uptick in their online presence since we last visited them in 2021.

But don’t let their size and relative obscurity fool you. They offer an amazing line of premium tinctures, gummies, topicals, and more.

Extraction

Leaf Remedys says that they use “the best Colorado-grown hemp plants.” However, they don’t elaborate on their packaging or site about what makes these plants “the best.” But without key information, such as GMO use, organic growing methods, and other key points, it’s hard to verify what makes Leaf’s hemp better than the competition’s.

Despite the secretive nature of their hemp sourcing, we know Leaf Remedys uses CO2 purification, which is the cleanest, safest option.

The vendor also provides independent lab tests conveniently linked on each product page.

Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

Leaf Remedys high-potency CBD gummies contain full-spectrum CBD. Using whole plant extract contains the most diverse cannabinoid profile compared to isolate or broad-spectrum.

Key Points

Available in 1500mg bottles

30 gummies per bottle

Natural and artificial flavor

30% discount for subscribers

Taste

Each bottle contains a mix of strawberry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors, available in vegan and non-vegan versions. They even let you choose between a sugar-covered or sour version.

Despite being naturally and artificially flavored, only 2% of those flavorings aren’t from natural sources. Besides, we have to concede that artificial flavors are stronger at hiding the “hempy” taste that many people want to avoid.

Our Verdict

Leaf Remedys steals the spotlight when it comes to potency and flavor. With prices that beat less potent leading brands, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal. They’ll sweeten the pot with a 30% discount for subscribing.

Back in 2021, Leaf Remedys didn’t have a huge online presence. This seems to have improved a bit, with some promising comments by customers.

Google reviewer “David Miller” says:

These [gummies] really work! I have trouble getting to sleep. Last night I tossed and turned and couldn’t sleep. So, I took 3 of these. Went to bed a10:30 and woke up @ noon.



4. PureKana

With a diverse list of products, PureKana takes an all-encompassing approach to CBD and CBD gummies.

Extraction

Sourced from Kentucky, PureKana’s hemp is “naturally-grown,” non-GMO, and cultivated without chemical additives. They don’t elaborate on what “naturally-grown” means, but we assume it implies some organic practices.

All of PureKana’s extracts are manufactured using CO2 purification. This solventless process is the only method that leaves no trace chemicals behind. Fortunately, you can see that for yourself since PureKana provides third-party lab test results on their website.

PureKana CBD Gummies

PureKana uses isolate in their CBD gummies. While this isn’t the best choice compared to full or broad-spectrum extract, isolate’s lack of flavor impact makes for a better-tasting gummy. The company also offers an excellent range of specially-formulated gummy product lines, with added cannabinoids and supplements.

Their “Regular” gummy line is the only one with flavor options. Containing pure CBD, these snacks are available in mange, mixed fruit, and blue raspberry options.

Key Points

Each gummy contains 25 mg of cannabidiol

Available in bottles of 20, 40, or 60 pieces.

Vegan

Formulated for targeted effects (general use, immunity, sleep)

30% discount for subscribers

Taste

PureKana’s approach to flavor is a double-edged sword. When it comes to a natural, candy-like gummy experience, isolate is the best choice.

But to reap the full benefits of CBD products, you may need to put up with a little hempiness.

From a flavor perspective, PureKana hits it out of the park. If gummies and candy are your thing, then this vendor has you covered.

However, people concerned about therapeutic CBD use may not get what they need from PureKana.

Our Verdict

PureKana deserves respect for what it offers, but it has some issues too.

They made a good choice for their hemp source. CO2 extraction means a clean product, along with third-party testing to fully check for contaminants.

The clever formulations using herbal extracts also will work well for people seeking specific benefits.

Unfortunately, they use isolate, which isn’t the best choice for therapeutic use. Consumers sacrifice efficacy for better flavor.

PureKana is also rather expensive, going for nearly double the price as some competing – arguably better quality – brands.

Still, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try their products risk-free.

A year ago, PureKana had overwhelmingly positive reviews on various online consumer forums. Judging by the comments they have now, the vendor clearly didn’t lose sight of what makes its products fantastic. They’re also highly responsive to consumer reviews, showing an interest in how they can better serve their customers.

“Patricia” from TrustPilot says:

I started [PureKana CBD gummies] 3 mo ago just taking one at bedtime. Recently starting taking 2 about an hour before bedtime and it has really helped me get the sleep I need.

“Shumandu” from TrustPilot share’s Patricia’s excitement about PureKana:

I use the Sleep-Aud gummies. I take one a half hour before bed, it helps calm the mind and get you to sleep fast.

5. Charlotte’s Web

Arguably one of the early pioneers of CBD, Charlotte’s Web needs little introduction. They named their signature strain after Charlotte Figi, a young girl with severe epilepsy who benefitted from the company’s special CBD cultivar.

Thanks to their story and quality CBD products, Charlotte’s Web is a household name among CBD enthusiasts and patients alike.

As an added feather in their cap, Charlotte’s Web has become the official CBD of Major League Baseball – a title they didn’t have when we looked at them just one year ago.

Extraction

Charlotte’s Web takes a “seed-to-sale” quality control approach, much like our top choice (Colorado Botanicals). Starting at the vendor’s Colorado Farm, they still don’t mention whether their plants are organic. In 2021, they assured customers that they planned to switch as soon as possible, but so far they haven’t updated us.

Regardless, growing hemp in-house helps the vendor monitor their entire process, from cultivation to purification.

CO2 purification is the company’s main method, aside from a select number of Charlotte’s Web CBD oils. Their gummies, however, are universally made with full-spectrum CBD processed with CO2, along with lab results to prove safety and potency.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract, providing the full range of benefits only whole-plant can provide.

Each serving is listed as two pieces, which contain a total of 10 mg of cannabidiol. This equates to 5 mg per piece.

Like many companies, Charlotte’s Web’s line of gummies are available in plain CBD or CBD with other supplements. Each formula serves a specific purpose, labeled “Sleep,” “Recover,” and “Calm.”

Sleep: (cannabidiol and melatonin)

Recover: (cannabidiol with ginger and turmeric)

Calm: (cannabidiol and lemon balm)

Key Points

5 mg of CBD per gummy, with one serving (10 gm) being two gummies

Comes in bottles of 30, 60, and 90

Naturally-flavored

Gluten-free

Taste

Full-spectrum whole plant extract like Charlotte’s Web provides the best effects but could give the gummies an earthy “hempy” taste.

These products reportedly have a powerful cannabis undertone, which is fine for those who like the taste, but people looking for flavor over function might want to go with something else.

Our Verdict

Charlotte’s Web might not have the size and influence of some other companies on our list, but their roots run deep, as does their commitment to purity, safety, and quality.

Lab tests are, of course, always a must, which Charlotte’s Web happily provides. This speaks volumes about their transparency.

One thing also worth mentioning is their dedication to the community around them. They support various non-profit organizations and causes, along with special discounts such as 15% off for veterans.

But there are some cracks. Specifically, the lower dosage makes Charlotte’s Web gummies impractical for people with high CBD requirements. The use of full-spectrum extract – while the most beneficial – also impacts flavor. This is an unavoidable tradeoff (for now).

Charlotte’s Web has mixed reviews, depending on where you look For example, TrustPilot’s Carol Colegrove said in a 2020 review:

Hemp Extract-Infused Gummies for SLEEP” actually works like a charm! I got the raspberry flavor and it tastes like a gummie candy. Each serving has 10mg. Plant-Based Cannabinoids per serving that naturally relaxes; sleep comes easily. I can count on being sound asleep within 10minutes of chewing a serving.

According to user “Liz Q” on CBDOilUsers.com:

CW Calm gummies have truly changed our life. I cannot say enough about CW. It is absolutely a wonder.

Negative reviews were also common, almost universally related to Charlotte’s Web customer service.

6. Social CBD

Social CBD doesn’t have the same industry presence as some of its competitors, but they’ve improved in the last year. We believe Social CBD’s competitive edge is their “by-the-book” approach to quality and transparency. In other words, they don’t lie by omission or cut corners like some vendors (not on our list) do.

Extraction

Social CBD proactively tells customers that their Oregon-sourced hemp isn’t Certified Organic. Realistically, only a small portion of hemp growers receive the coveted “Certified Organic” label. Most companies prefer to lie by omission about things like this, but this is just one example of Social CBD’s commitment to honesty and transparency.

However, their hemp is grown using “natural growing techniques,” which is a fancy way of saying they use organic methods.

Social CBD uses a proprietary distillation process for their broad-spectrum products, but their isolates are processed with ethanol. While neither of these methods are better than solventless CO2 extraction, Social CBD provides third-party tests to confirm that any trace solvents are well below acceptable levels.

Social CBD Gummies

Social CBD CBD gummies are made from broad-spectrum CBD, with 25 mg of CBD per serving (two gummies). They take a similar approach to competitors like Charlotte’s web and CBDfx by creating specially-formulated CBD gummy product lines.

Available in “Original,” “Sleep,” and “Chill” options, Chill is the best for pain and inflammation. It’s the only choice that contains L-theanine, which is known to have potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.

Key Points

Contains 12.5 mg of CBD per gummy (25mg per two-gummy serving)

Available in packs of 10 and 60

Specially-formulated based on therapeutic needs

Flavors available in red raspberry, peach mango, blackberry mint, and lemon berry

Taste

Despite the hempiness of broad-spectrum extract, most of Social CBD’s gummies – especially strong flavors like red raspberry and lemon berry – do an excellent job masking the earthy flavor.

Lighter flavors, like peach mango, are less effective at eliminating the taste of plant matter (in our experience).

Our Verdict

Despite a couple of small gripes, we think Social CBD is an excellent choice for those who want a strong balance of flavor and efficacy.

Social CBD also offers resources like blogs and even a quiz to find your ideal product, so newcomers won’t feel confused or – consequently – intimidated.

Their gummy dosages, however, leave something to be desired. While perfect for those with lower CBD needs, these products won’t cut it if you use a substantial amount of CBD.

Our only serious letdown is that the company doesn’t use CO2 extraction, so they’re not as clean or efficient. Still, they take great care to create a safe, flavorful, effective product. With a few tweaks, they might make it higher on our list in 2023.

Social CBD continues to see overwhelmingly positive feedback, carrying a 4.7/5 on TrustPilot after over 4,000 reviews.

User “Morganne” says:

Love this company and its products. Great service, great flavors. Have tried the vape pens and the CBD drops. Lemon Ginger CBD drops are my fave!

“Kevin Armstrong” admires the company’s commitment to service and quality, plainly stating:

The best. Works great. Ships fast and price is perfect.

7. Green Roads

Entering the market during its turbulent regulatory war, Green Roads faced some serious obstacles when it first opened. But thanks to the founders’ determination, Green Roads continues providing excellent CBD oil.

Extraction

Green Roads sources its hemp from U.S. farms, but they don’t mention if their product is organic, non-GMO, etc. The closest thing they mention is that their hemp sources have to meet certain quality benchmarks.

While most companies test after production, Green Roads proactively tests the raw hemp for contaminants.

Following solventless CO2 purification, Green Roads carries out its second test, examining the extract for any trace toxins, heavy metals, or microbes. Customers can verify everything through third-party lab reports published on the Green Roads website.

Green Roads CBD Gummies

Green Roads CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate and come in three product options:

Rise N Shine Immune Support

CBD Relax Bears

Sleepy Zs CBD Gummies

Key Points

Between 10 and 25 mg per bear, depending on product choice

Available in packs of two and 30

Specially formulated for specific therapeutic effects

Taste

Green Roads’ flavor options have expanded since we last checked. Today, you get a delicious mix of blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple, and orange.

Since the vendor uses isolate, their CBD doesn’t impact flavor. As a result, Green Roads CBD gummies will have an authentic candy taste (at the expense of therapeutic benefits).

Our Verdict

Green Roads deserves major credit for its dedication to a safe, pure, effective product. The two-step testing process puts safety first, with results plainly available for everyone to read.

We also appreciate the use of CO2 extraction, which eliminates any concern of trace solvents. Admittedly, last year’s review had a few complaints, but Green Roads seems to have addressed and solved most of them.

The only beef we have is that the vendor’s hemp source isn’t listed as organic or non-GMO. A little clarification would help.

But there’s no question that Green Roads offers some excellent products.

“Jamye Conner” writes on TrustPilot:

“I didn’t realize before Green Roads that I could get migraine and anxiety relief without having to take Tylenol or something of that matter. I love the taste of the gummy bears and frogs! I will not turn back now!”

Meanwhile, “Marcia,” says:

My experience with CBD 300 mg gummies has been excellent. I bought them for my 10 year old grandson that has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome…Having him on the gummies has been a blessing because in just 4 days from starting them, his Tourette’s symptoms were gone!

8. JustCBD

JustCBD isn’t “just” CBD. Their extensive line of CBD products includes CBD oils, gummies, vapes, edibles, and topicals.

With strict quality control from start to finish, customers can expect a consistent, safe, reliable product with every purchase.

Extraction

Interestingly, JustCBD sources its organic hemp from two locations. Its Oregon facility provides extracts for edible products (like oil and gummies) while they use Wisconsin-sourced plants for topicals.

JustCBD relies on CO2 purification to provide the best results with no harmful trace solvents. Consumers can confirm safety (and more) by looking at the third-party lab tests posted on the vendor’s website.

JustCBD CBD Gummies

JustCBD CBD gummies use extract sourced from organic, Oregon-grown hemp but are made with CBD isolate. Many agree that broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract is better for things like pain relief and inflammation.

Creating isolates filters out everything but CBD, which means terpenes and additional cannabinoids aren’t in the final product.

In 2021, JustCBD’s line was CBD-focused, but one year later (like many vendors) they expanded to CBD+THC products.

According to a statement on their CBD gummies product page (linked above), JustCBD’s CBD gummies are best for flavor-focused customers.

The CBD content per gummy doesn’t change, with different gummies containing different approximate levels of CBD ranging from 7.5m to 21 mg per serving:

Multicolor Bears : 10 mg

Sour Bears : 10 mg

Apple Rings : 21 mg

Happy Faces: 7.5 mg

Worms :25 mg

Rainbow Ribbons : 12.5 mg

Sour Worms : 12.5 mg

Peach Rings : 21 mg

Gummy Cherries : 19 mg

Blue Raspberry Rings : 21 mg

Watermelon Rings : 21 mg

Key Points

Available in vegan and non-vegan options

Come in bottles with 250, 500, 750, 1000, and 3000 mg per container.

More flavor-focused at the cost of effectiveness

Taste

JustCBD gummies are available in normal sugar-free versions, making them ideal for people with special dietary needs or medical conditions, like diabetes. It also helps that we can choose between vegan and non-vegan variations. That level of customizability means literally anyone can consume JustCBD gummies.

Isolate – despite its many flaws – still takes home the gold for flavor. If flavor is your thing, then we strongly recommend JustCBD.

Our Verdict

In general, JustCBD offers a solid line of great-tasting CBD gummies for people of all diets and medical backgrounds. Using isolate also allows for some of the best flavors available. You can even save up to 20% on select products, which change weekly.

However, the isolate tradeoff means better taste with weaker benefits. Despite the high potency options, JustCBD won’t cut it as effectively for people with specific symptoms in mind. People hoping to address pain and inflammation may be better with another product.

Independent reviews are mixed on the TrustPilot website, with primarily positive feedback on the company’s website.

One TrustPilot user named “Andy” says:

I purchase your Gummies with THC to help with pain and sleepless nights.They do work for me, I have notice a big change in how I sleep. As far as the pain, it does help.

Thanks for a great product!

Meanwhile “Doug Warner” writes:

Best CBD I’ve tried so far. Looks cool, tastes good, and helps alleviate pain. I highly recommend.

9. cbdMD

With years of industry experience under their belt, cbdMD is one of the most successful hemp brands. When it comes to quality, this company won’t pull any punches.

Extraction

According to their website, cbdMD gets its products from U.S. hemp, ensuring minimum safety and manufacturing requirements are met.

Unfortunately, the company doesn’t mention whether its hemp is organic or what (if any) pesticides and fertilizers they use. But considering this is cbdMD, we can give them the benefit of the doubt.

We do, however, know cbdMD independently tests their products to maintain consistent cannabinoid and terpene profiles, while searching for unwanted contaminants.

The company also favors supercritical CO2 purification, meaning trace solvents won’t be left behind.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

cbdMD Premium CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They certainly earned their spot on our list, but we’re not the only ones who noticed them. cbdMD was named the 2021 “Product of the Year” by the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation.

Using broad-spectrum extract retains terpenes and cannabinoids without THC, ensuring effectiveness against pain and inflammation without potentially affecting a drug test or triggering THC-sensitive individuals.

For those who need THC to enjoy proper therapeutic effects, cbdMD now offers CBD + delta-9 gummy options.

Key Points

Available in 300, 750, and 1500 mg options

30 gummies per bottle

10, 25, and 50 mg of CBD per gummy

CBD-only gummies come in a fruit mix assorted flavor

CBD + melatonin “Sleep Aid” gummies now available (raspberry)

Taste

cbdMD sweetens its gummies with cane sugar and natural fruit flavors, masking that annoying “hempy” taste for a delicious broad-spectrum experience. The bottles are an assortment of raspberry, strawberry, orange, and tropical fruit.

Our Verdict

Much like last year, we’re hard-pressed to find an issue with cbdMD. Their broad-spectrum extract can work well against pain and inflammation. Meanwhile, they’ve increased their product line to include other CBD gummy options. In short, they’ve improved spectacularly.

cbdMD continues to offer third-party lab tests for customers, although they may fall short when it comes to hemp sourcing.

Another minor gripe is the assorted flavors. While it’s great to have variety, it’s also nice to have some choice – especially if you particularly like a certain flavor. cbdMD could benefit from expanding its flavor options.

Additionally, while we don’t deny cbdMD’s commitment to quality, this premium hemp comes with a comparatively higher price tag. Still, their 60-day money-back guarantee helps remove some of the risk.

Still, plenty of customers are happy they rolled the dice. “Charlie Bud” of TrustPilot writes:

Have been taking their gummies for a few years, and never had any issues. Shipping is fast, products are very reasonably priced, have consistent quality, and customer reps are always friendly whenever I’ve needed to reach out. Highly recommended for CBD beginners and even seasoned connoisseurs!

10. Royal CBD

With a slogan like “no room for mediocrity,” Royal CBD clearly means business. Offering full and broad-spectrum CBD oils sourced from organic, non-GMO industrial hemp, Royal certainly stands by its statement on quality.

It’s been a while since Royal CBD was on our radar. But it’s clear based on Royal’s product lineup that they changed with the times. They offer standard gummies in full and broad-spectrum options (at 25 mg per piece), but people looking for more specific effects can also choose the CBD+CBN and CBD+CBC options.

One thing to remember is that Royal CBD’s full-spectrum gummies contain 2 mg of THC per piece. This is enough to trigger intoxication for those with little or no edible THC experience.

Brand Highlights

CO2 extracted

Sourced from organic, non-GMO Colorado hemp

Vegan

No additives, chemical fertilizers, or pesticides

Third-party tested

Available in regular and sour flavor options

Taste

Despite their unquestionable quality, Royal CBD’s gummies aren’t immune from the flavor consequences of using broad and full-spectrum extracts. While the products work best when made with whole-plant extract, it adds a strong plant-like “hempy” taste that can be tough to overcome.

Royal CBD’s gummies were no exception, delivering a noticeable cannabis flavor. But to their credit, Royal did an excellent job muting the unpleasant plant taste as much as possible. We can’t really hold this problem against Royal, since it’s an issue that literally every vendor faces.

Our Verdict

Although a bit pricey, Royal CBD’s gummies pack a punch. The company offers a selection of options beyond standard CBD. Although you’ll only find one product to choose from in each gummy category, there’s still something for everyone.

There’s already plenty of chatter about Royal CBD, including some rave reviews on TrustSpot. “Manuela W” tried the CBD+CBN+Melatonin gummies explaining that “the gummy tastes good and is definitely helping me wake less frequently and more deeply. Hoping with continued use it will improve even more.”

“Marianne H” also enjoy the effects, saying:

I love these – although 2 work better than 1 for me. I am able to relax after a long day and to me, that’s priceless.

Final Thoughts

It wasn’t easy compiling our 10 favorite CBD companies. There were many ways we could have ranked them based on other criteria. However, judging companies based on a balance of quality, purity, enjoyability, and reputation would provide a balanced approach to give lesser-known companies a fair chance.

Overall, there’s no perfect system, but our approach was designed to maintain objectivity while highlight key selling points. The result is a more informed public – something CBD customers could benefit from.

Pain and Inflammation Situation in the United States

Pain and inflammation are symptoms that can dramatically affect a person’s quality of life. Inflammation can be temporary and isolated – like with an injury – or chronic, involving conditions like IBS or arthritis. The same applies to pain, which comes in several forms with a seemingly infinite list of causes.

Although there appears to be a gap in pain statistics, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2016 (the latest information), a little over 20% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain – that was fifty million people at the time of analysis.

This, of course, doesn’t include people nursing temporary pain, such as an injury. Otherwise, the numbers would be even higher. But each number represents someone who can benefit from CBD’s analgesic properties.

Inflammation is another broad-reaching symptom arising from a temporary issue or chronic health problems. According to the Chronic Disease Research Group, the latest statistics show chronic inflammation affecting anywhere from 14 million to 24 million people in the U.S.

It doesn’t help that in both cases, an aging population will inevitably cause those numbers to spike through inflammatory, painful age-related conditions like arthritis.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD’s diverse therapeutic properties don’t just appear out of nowhere. Behind the scenes is a complex system of compounds and receptors working together, keeping our bodies healthy and balanced.

Whether it’s pain, inflammation, stress, insomnia, or anything similar, CBD’s mechanism of action is the same.

The Endocannabinoid System

Before discussing how CBD works, we need to dive into the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Without this network of receptors and bodily compounds, we wouldn’t be able to harness the benefits of phytocannabinoids like CBD and THC.

Speaking of cannabinoids, there are two types – phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. The former is what you’ll find externally in the cannabis plant. Endocannabinoids, on the other hand, are cannabinoids naturally produced in the body.

These endocannabinoids interact with special cannabinoid receptors, known as CB1 and CB2. The CB1 variety is concentrated in the brain and central nervous system. The CB2 group is mostly in the peripheral areas, including the immune system, digestive organs, bones, muscles, and reproductive organs. Some cannabinoids trigger both, others trigger just one, and some don’t interact directly with the CB1 and CB2 receptors at all.

Endocannabinoids then work together to try and maintain homeostasis, a state of healthy balance where everything works properly.

How CBD Works

Like all phytocannabinoids, CBD relies on the endocannabinoid system to take effect. However, it doesn’t bind well with the CB receptors. Instead, CBD indirectly impacts the CB1 and CB2 receptors through other pathways.

But despite its seemingly “hands-off” mechanism, it doesn’t detract from CBD’s effects. However, there’s one more thing at play.

The Entourage Effect

One of the biggest discoveries in cannabis history is the “entourage effect”. This is a huge missing piece in explaining why some strains work differently or better than others. It also reveals how other compounds play a key role in the therapeutic and recreational effects of cannabis.

The entourage effect refers to a synergistic relationship between different cannabinoids and terpenes. In short, these compounds work together, supporting and boosting their therapeutic properties. This is why we value broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD over isolates for pain and inflammation.

What Studies Say About CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation

Once virtually dismissed by the medical community, CBD continues to break the cannabis stigma and placed itself as a leading health and wellness product.

There’s no shortage of reports about CBD helping patients improve or alleviate certain symptoms. However, most of CBD’s therapeutic effects haven’t received enough research to know for sure.

CBD Gummies for Pain

Arthritis patients are in a tough spot because they get the combined package of both pain and inflammation. They typically consume it in gummies or other edibles, but topical creams are also available for a more focused effect.

Although there are many treatments for the 63 million Americans currently who have arthritis (a number projected to hit 78 million by 2045)

For example, a 2016 study originally published in the European Journal of Pain found that CBD administered to the skin showed analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties with no side effects.

The effectiveness of edible CBD for pain is promising but not totally conclusive – at least according to one study on humans in 2020 tested CBD on patients with intractable chronic pain. The findings varied. In some cases, the effects were the same as placebo. Other experiments noted high levels of pain relief.

But don’t feel discouraged. The news from animals is a lot more conclusive – and promising for dog owners.

One 2018 study by Frontiers in Veterinary Science tested CBD oil at 2 mg/kg and 8 mg/kg on dogs with osteoarthritis. They applied this treatment for four weeks, then examined the results.

It was clear that the dogs were acting more comfortably, showing increased mobility and activity.

Like most of CBD’s benefits, we need more solid research. But so far, most of what we’ve observed shows promise, as do the millions of pain sufferers whose lives improved thanks to CBD.

CBD Gummies for Inflammation

When we think of inflammation, most of us likely imagine arthritis, sprains, or strains. But inflammation can happen anywhere, and edible CBD always seems to provide a solution.

For example, a 2009 publication examined the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD on the gastrointestinal tract. It concludes that CBD can help with certain conditions caused by GI inflammation, such as IBS.

Speaking of internal inflammation, another study gave more insight into what CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can do. An experiment on mice with type 1 diabetes discovered that CBD reduced inflammation of the pancreas. Although this study was done on animals, the results could have huge implications for diabetes patients.

But it appears that CBD’s anti-inflammatory benefits are far-reaching, according to one 2015 publication in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. The authors examined the way CBD interacts with our bodies and found a wide range of anti-inflammatory applications.

Why CBD Gummies are Great for Pain and Inflammation

At their core, CBD gummies are great for pain and inflammation because they contain CBD. But not all CBD products are alike. There are excellent reasons to choose CBD gummies as your method of choice.

Convenience

CBD gummies can taste great, but there’s a lot more function than fashion with these products.

These products are easy to carry. Just store a few in your bag, pocket, or lunch box, and you’re ready to go.

There’s also no mess with CBD gummies. Oils – despite their popularity – are a bad choice if you’re concerned about spills.

Discretion is one of the biggest advantages you’ll get from CBD gummies. Some people aren’t very accepting of cannabis, even if it’s THC-free. Gummies don’t emit a kind of hemp smell so that you won’t tip off any nosy or judgmental people.

Easy Dosing

Dosing can be imprecise with some methods. A proper dose can make the difference between a good CBD experience and total disappointment. Although the dosing process itself should be gradual and is mostly trial and error, gummies make that process easier with precise dosages advertised on the product label.

How Many CBD Gummies to Take for Pain and Inflammation

Unfortunately, dosing CBD is something that eludes us. There are so many variables – CBD product, compounds, sex, weight, tolerance, and more – that we can’t provide a definite number. The best approach is the classic “start low and go slow.”

Begin with the lowest dose possible (2.5 to 5 mg). Gradually increase the dose every few days as needed.

You may be tempted to go all-in and take a huge dose right away. This is a bad idea. One study on rats found that CBD in large doses isn’t any more effective than when taken in smaller amounts. They found that 6.2 mg per day worked just as well at reducing arthritis symptoms compared to 62.3 mg per day.

Slowly introducing CBD gives the body time to adapt and ensures you don’t exceed the ideal dose.

CBD Gummies Bioavailability and Edible CBD

Despite there being over 100 known cannabinoids, one thing they share in common is bioavailability. This refers to the amount leftover (in this case, CBD) for your body to actually use after being processed by the lungs, skin, or digestive system.

Unfortunately, edible CBD – including gummies – has the worst bioavailability, coming at only 13 to 19%, according to one publication. This means that if you consume 100 mg of CBD, you’ll only end up using 13 to 19 mg. It’s an unfortunate consequence of CBD being processed by the liver and gut.