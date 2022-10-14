Amazon is Canceling Multiple Pandemic-Era Products and Services As a Recession Looms

Amazon is winding down multiple products launched during the pandemic in its latest round of cost-cutting as the tech giant grapples with slowing sales and a possible recession.

The company plans to shut down up to six ventures in the near term, according to the Seattle Times. The latest on the block is Amazon Explore, a digital travel experience product introduced in September 2020 to allow customers to take virtual tours of popular tourist destinations, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 12.

Amazon recently confirmed the cancellation of Glow, a kids-focused video device. Last week, it discontinued Scout, a home delivery robot launched in 2019. In August, the company began winding down Amazon Care, its telehealth service, after less than a year in operation.

It’s unclear how many jobs have been affected by these changes. Amazon said in a statement on Oct. 12 it is working to identify other opportunities within the company for employees who lose jobs.

Like many tech giants, Amazon has frozen hiring for its corporate team for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, its retail unit is hiring 150,000 temporary workers in preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping season.