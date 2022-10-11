The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Get ready, savvy shoppers, because one of the biggest savings events of the year has arrived, and there are so many beauty deals you’re going to want to scoop up ASAP. While there’s still a ways to go until the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is here to give customers a head start on holiday shopping, thanks to their new Prime Early Access Sale. Much like the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event that you all know and love (this year’s July extravaganza was a good one), this two-day shopping event is available exclusively to Prime members, with thousands of deals on so many highly coveted fashion, beauty, home and tech products, plus so much more.

The 2022 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live from October 11 through October 12, and beauty lovers will be thrilled to find plenty of incredible skincare and makeup products available at a major discount, including cult-favorite items from Laneige, Caudalie, Olaplex and Paula’s Choice. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your go-to skincare favorites, or perhaps test out that viral product you’ve been thinking about. Below, see the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale beauty deals to shop now—and make sure to act fast, because particularly popular items tend to sell out rather quickly!

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.