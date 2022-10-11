The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Get ready, savvy shoppers, because one of the biggest savings events of the year has arrived, and there are so many beauty deals you’re going to want to scoop up ASAP. While there’s still a ways to go until the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is here to give customers a head start on holiday shopping, thanks to their new Prime Early Access Sale. Much like the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event that you all know and love (this year’s July extravaganza was a good one), this two-day shopping event is available exclusively to Prime members, with thousands of deals on so many highly coveted fashion, beauty, home and tech products, plus so much more.
The 2022 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live from October 11 through October 12, and beauty lovers will be thrilled to find plenty of incredible skincare and makeup products available at a major discount, including cult-favorite items from Laneige, Caudalie, Olaplex and Paula’s Choice. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your go-to skincare favorites, or perhaps test out that viral product you’ve been thinking about. Below, see the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale beauty deals to shop now—and make sure to act fast, because particularly popular items tend to sell out rather quickly!
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Lancer Skincare25 percent of all Lancer products, Shop Now
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$14.90 (was $25), Shop Now
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask$16.80 (was $24), Shop Now
Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel$18.69 (was $21.99), Shop Now
Caudalie Vinoclean Moisturizing Toner with Rose Water$22 (was $28), Shop Now
Odacite Skin Care Face Sunscreen SPF 50 Sheer Mineral Drops$33 (was $48), Shop Now
Paula's Choice$27.20 (was $34), Shop Now
Ouai Leave-in Conditioner$22.40 (was $28), Shop Now
Fleur and Bee$16.90 (was $36), Shop Now
SKINN Luminous Firming Cream$44.25 (was $59), Shop Now
Foreo Luna 3$153 (was $219), Shop Now
Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink$35 (was $50), Shop Now
Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Superfood Face Cleanser$29 (was $36), Shop Now
Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50$8.90 (was $11.90), Shop Now
Murad Resurgence Targeted Wrinkle Corrector$54.60 (was $78) Shop Now
Biossance Omega Repair Cream$43.50 (was $58), Shop Now
Farmacy Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm$27 (was $36), Shop Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Travel Size$6 (was $9), Shop Now
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm$46 (was $66), Shop Now
EltaMD UV Glow Moisturizer with SPF Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36$30.80 (was $38.50), Shop Now
Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm$14.24 (was $18.89), Shop Now
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother$24 (was $30), Shop Now