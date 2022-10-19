An Unopened First-Generation iPhone Sold at Auction for Nearly $40,000

A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $39,000, around 65 times more than its original value in 2007.

The unopened and factory-sealed iPhone was auctioned off by Louisiana-based LCG Auctions, which specializes in collectibles, with bids starting at $2,500. A first-release edition, the iPhone debuted with a touchscreen and web browser, introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007 and originally sold for $499 to $599.

“There is really no collector’s item I can think of that is relevant to so many. The combination of cultural relevance and rarity make it an extremely desirable piece both from a collector and investor perspective,” said Mark Montero, founder of LCG Auctions, in a press release.

This isn’t the first time original iPhones have fetched lucrative sales. In August, another sealed first-generation iPhone sold for more than $35,000 at Boston-based RR Auction. However, prices for opened and used first edition iPhones listed on reseller websites like eBay typically don’t exceed a couple hundred dollars.