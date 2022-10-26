The Cape Coat Era Has Arrived—Here’s How to Wear the Fall Essential

At long last, it seems that autumnal weather is here to stay, and as temperatures start to drop, you might be wondering how to go about that whole outerwear situation. Figuring out what kind of jacket to wear is probably the biggest wardrobe dilemma throughout fall and winter, but instead of seeing that extra layer as an annoyance, look at it as an opportunity to polish off your look.
Coats aren’t just functional; they’re also a chance to add fashionable flair to your ensemble. The best coats complement and complete your outfit, and while a classic peacoat, timeless trench and cozy shacket are all good options, consider elevating your autumnal aesthetic this year with a chic cape coat.
Before you panic over the thought of wearing a piece of outerwear that seems more suited for a Halloween costume than everyday life, just take a peek at the latest cape coats—these fashionable toppers are an elegant and decidedly modern twist on the accessory you might most closely associate with a 19th-century novel. Today’s statement-making cape coats are sophisticated and polished, and also far easier to wear than you might think. Just look to Kate Middleton, who adores a certain blue cape jacket.
The key is selecting a cape coat that has a similar aesthetic to your usual outerwear, whether you’re partial to a trench, a military-inspired jacket, a feminine flared number or a classic, double-breasted look. A black, tan or winter white cape coat goes with anything, but you could also try out a bold colorway or unexpected print.
Now that you’re convinced it’s time to add a cape coat to your winter wardrobe, see the most stylish options to shop now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Maison Margiela Microhoundstooth Check Virgin Wool Cape Blazer
Houndstooth is a quintessential fall print, and if you’re a fan of the look, try this structured, menswear-inspired cape coat with a contrasting collar.
-
Lafayette 148 Cashmere Leather Pocket Cape
This lush, cashmere cape coat gives instant drama to any ensemble, with leather pockets, an oversized silhouette and woven enclosure.
-
Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Cape
A camel-colored coat is a timeless fall staple, and this flowing, ankle-length cape is a lovely alternative to your usual outerwear.
-
Reiss Mathilde Trench Wool Blend Cape
This Reiss cape coat is a fresh twist on the traditional trench.
-
Burberry Reversible Hooded Checked Wool Cape
You can’t go wrong with a classic Burberry coat, especially when it’s as chic as this black cape style, with the brand’s signature tartan check.
-
Karen Millen Italian Virgin Wool Cape Coat
Keep it classic with this peacoat-esque black wool cape coat, for an effortlessly polished look.
-
L'Agence Delta Cape Blazer
A bold, red-and-black houndstooth print is just preppy enough.
-
Fendi Wool and Silk Cape
It simply doesn’t get more elegant than this glamorous Fendi cape, for a sophisticated winter white moment.
-
Allora Single Breasted Wool Cashmere Cape
A minimalist navy blue cape coat is just so wearable.
-
Ted Baker Wendiyy Flood Length Wool Trench Cape
Add a touch of dramatic flair to your fall wardrobe with this long wool trench-inspired cape coat.
-
Toteme Women's Doublé Wool Cape Coat
This understated black cape coat does double duty, as you can wear it with the traditional sleeves like a typical jacket, or use the slits and go for the cape option.
-
Loro Piana Salzburg Cape
Loro Piana’s sumptuous cashmere cape coats are so luxurious, and have a leather belt you can tie to accentuate the waist.
-
Karen Millen Italian Virgin Wool Cape Sleeve Short Coat
The sleeves on this Karen Millen cape coat are giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes.
-
BCBGMaxazria Cape Jacket
For a chic take on the tuxedo jacket, try this simple yet elevated cape jacket.