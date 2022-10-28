Best CPAP Machines: The 4 Best Machines On The Market.

Paid Advertisement. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Did you know that 1 out of every 15 Americans suffer from sleep apnea?

That’s over 18 million people in the US alone.

If you’ve just been diagnosed with sleep apnea or are looking to upgrade your old CPAP machine, your head might be spinning trying to choose the right one.

As someone who suffers from sleep apnea and has used lots of devices, I thought it would be helpful to write this post and share what I believe are the four best CPAP machines available.

Here are my top 4 picks:

Keep reading to discover why I think these are the best CPAP machines on the market.

1: ResMed AirSense 11 (Best Overall)

First place on my list of the best CPAP machines is the ResMed AirSense 11.

This is the one I use, and I love it.

The AirSense 11 is the successor to the long-time CPAP industry favorite, the ResMed AirSense 10.

It has so many great features and functions that it tops my list of the best CPAP Machines.

Here are some of the fantastic features it has to offer:

Auto-adjusting

Built-in heated humidifier provides soothing warm moist air to prevent side effects

Easy to use with a big start/stop button

Super quiet

Auto Ramp uses low-pressure settings, then ramps up to the prescribed setting when you’re asleep

Advanced event detection

Easy setup

Wireless connectivity

Great reviews

2-year warranty

30-day risk-free trial

In my opinion, the AirSense 11 is the best-looking CPAP machine on the market.

The AirSense 11 is 24% smaller and 10% lighter than its predecessor, making it slightly more portable, which is a real bonus if you like traveling.

The auto pressure feature means that the device will automatically adjust to your breathing needs making it more comfortable so you can sleep better.

Whichever model you choose, they all have the same great basic features, and they are all very user-friendly and easy to use.

Instead of the navigation knob found on the AirSense 10, the 11 has full touch-screen control, and almost every feature is controlled through the screen.

I find the screen very clear, and it responds well to touch.

A light sensor is built into the device that adjusts the screen brightness according to the light level in your room.

If you buy the AutoSet model, the ResMed algorithm will continually monitor and adjusts things like the heated humidifier to ensure you get a comfortable night’s sleep.

The AirSense 11 has Bluetooth and cellular connectivity, so you can track your data using AirSense’s app called MyAir.

This helps you track your sleep and gives you an at-a-glance scorecard out of 100 to help you see how you slept.

The AirSense 11 also has a Care Check-In feature for free coaching and assistance.

This periodically asks you questions to see how the machine is helping you get a good night’s sleep.

A neat feature of the AirSense is that you can share your data with your healthcare provider via AirShare, letting them get a complete picture of how you’re sleeping and helping them provide better care for you.

The AirSense 11 is popular with customers, too.

It’s currently rated 4.4 out of 5 on Google based on 261 reviews.

The AirSense 11 has glowing reviews. For example, this customer said it’s the best machine they’ve used, and they like that it is super quiet and has a great app.

Impressed with all the positive reviews, I bought my AirSense 11 AutoSet about a month ago, and my experience with it has been amazing.

My Experience with The AirSense 11 AutoSet

I ordered mine from thecpapshop.com because they offer a 30-night trial and fast shipping.

Here’s my experience using the AirSense 11:

First of all, I like the modern design, and it’s small, so it fits nicely on my bedside table. Because of the size, you could easily travel with the AirSense 11.

The AirSense 11 runs quietly and doesn’t disturb my sleep. It runs all night happily, and the software automatically adjusts the settings, which I’m delighted with.

I like the bright screen, and even though I’m no techie, I find it very easy to navigate the settings and use the machine.

Although the heated humidifier is good, the reservoir can’t be filled to the maximum level without spilling, so it only gives one full night of use which is fine. The AirSense 10, on the other hand, with its much larger reservoir, gave me at least two nights of use before needing a refill.

But most importantly, the AirSense 11 works better than any other CPAP machine I have tried. I have gone from having 30+ sleep apnea events per hour to .1 with this machine, so it really does work.

If you’re looking for an auto-adjusting CPAP machine that’s quiet, small, and works amazingly well, I highly recommend the ResMed AirSense 11.

It’s my top pick for a smooth, quiet, well-built, and reliable CPAP machine and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

With prices starting at $1,199, you can’t go wrong with an AirSense 11, and it gets my vote for the best CPAP machine available right now.

Click here to learn more about the ResMed AirSense 11 and see what it will do for you.

2: Luna G3 (Best Value)

In second place on my list of the best CPAP machines is the 3B Medical Luna G3.

The Luna G3 is my pick for the best-value CPAP machine on the market today because it has many features and provides excellent value for the price of $825.

The Luna G3 is exceptionally compact and lightweight, weighing only 3.75 lbs. The heated humidifier reservoir is nicely rounded, so it fits easily even on nightstands.

Although the Luna G3 is a CPAP machine, it’s actually an auto-CPAP which means it’s more like an APAP or automatic positive airway pressure machine, as it constantly adjusts the airflow pressure.

Its main features include:

Preheating : so you can get the humidifier water at the right temperature before bed.

: so you can get the humidifier at the right temperature before bed. Auto Ramp: senses when you fall asleep and automatically adjusts the pressure.

senses when you fall asleep and automatically adjusts the pressure. Quiet: Whisper-quiet performance so your partner can sleep comfortably.

The Luna G3 has a large screen that makes it simple to adjust the settings and gives you access to the clock, temperature controls, and humidity settings.

The Luna G3 automatically saves your sleep data and lets you track how you are sleeping over time.

The built-in cell modem lets you share your data with your doctor and receive updated pressure settings as required.

There is an app with limited functionality, but most users will share their sleep data via the modem.

The Luna G3 is currently rated 3.3 out of 5 on Cpap.com, and most customers seem to love it.

One verified customer said the ramp-up feature was beneficial and made it easier to fall asleep fast.

They didn’t like how difficult the water reservoir was to clean and felt this could be improved.

When I tested the Luna G3, I loved its small and compact size, as I could easily fit it on my night table.

The G3 is one of the quietest CPAP machines I’ve ever tested and performed great all night long.

The reason why I didn’t rate the G3 higher is that the app is very limited and doesn’t provide daily sleep reports like the AirSense 11.

I’m also not a fan of the water chamber, which can be tricky to remove and clean. Most of the time, this isn’t an issue as it can be filled without removing it.

Overall, the Luna G3 takes second place on my list of the best CPAP machines because it’s small, lightweight, almost silent, and works great.

Click here to learn more about the Luna G3 and what it will do for you.

3: ResMed AirMini (Best Travel CPAP Machine)

Third place on my list of the best CPAP machines is the ResMed AirMini.

The AirMini is the smallest CPAP machine on the market and weighs only 10.6 ounces, which easily fits into travel bags and is ideal for frequent travelers.

The AirMini has the same sleek, gray-scale aesthetic as the AirSense 11.

There’s just one button for Bluetooth and one user-friendly on/off button to start or stop the therapy.

The ultra-compact design means you can use it wherever you wish to sleep, such as in a car on a road trip or even on a plane while flying.

Although the ResMed AirMini lacks some of the features found on the AirSense 11, it has all the features found on the AirSense 10, including:

SmartStart to get the machine ready while you prepare for bed.

AutoRamp to gradually build pressure as you fall asleep.

Expiratory pressure relief that self-adjusts the air pressure according to your breathing rate.

As a much smaller version of the AirSense 10, the AirMini lacks a large display and doesn’t have a touch screen. Instead, it relies on the AirRes algorithm to adjust the humidity and pressure settings according to your needs.

Like the much larger AirSense 11, the AirMini works with AirSense’s app, MyAir.

This means you can track and store all your sleep data, no matter where you are, and get daily sleep reports to monitor your sleep patterns.

According to Google, the ResMed AirMini AutoSet has a 4.3 rating based on 1,195 reviews.

Customers love how small and quiet it is, and all agree it’s great for traveling.

Like Stephen, I frequently travel and wanted to test the AirMini to see whether it was worth it.

Here’s my experience:

The AirMini is excellent for traveling or anytime you have power outages. I regularly get two full nights of use from one Medistrom battery (which I purchased separately).

Most of the noise seems to come from the vents on the HumidX connection, which do a great job of dealing with excess moisture, so I never wake up with a sore nose or throat.

I’m not a massive fan of the Ramp On feature, but fortunately, this can be switched off, so you don’t feel like you are suffocating.

My main issue with the AirMini is the prices, especially if you buy the battery pack as I did. Unlike the AirSense 11, which is covered by my health insurance, the AirMini is an out-of-pocket expense.

If you’re a frequent traveler, the AirMini is by far the best portable CPAP machine I’ve ever tested.

Like all ResMed products, it comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Click here to learn more about the ResMed AirMini and what it will do for you.

4: Resvent iBreeze (Best Budget)

In fourth place on my list of the best CPAP machines is the Resvent iBreeze.

While some of the CPAP machines on my list can be a little pricey, the Resvent iBreeze is my pick for a budget option that won’t break the bank.

In comparison with pricier CPAP machines, the iBreeze has a more functional appearance, but it still looks good, in my opinion.

It’s small and lightweight, so it will fit easily on your bedside table.

Here are some of the best features of the iBreeze:

The iBreeze is a little light on features, but it still packs a punch. Its main features include:

Automated start/stop with a mask fit checker

Smart ramp setting to adjust the pressure as you fall asleep.

Automated leakage compensation

Intelligent Pressure Release (IPR) so you can have a lower exhaling pressure than inhaling pressure.

Automatic humidification will adjust to environmental conditions to provide comfortable sleep apnea therapy.

As more of a budget model, the iBreeze is compatible with all CPAP masks, so you don’t need to buy a specific one.

Although the iBreeze doesn’t have an app, it does have a bright, clear 3.5-inch screen that lets you navigate the menu and adjust the settings to suit your preferences.

A rotating dial and button make it easy to flick through the settings and set up the iBreeze according to your needs.

While the iBreeze lacks Bluetooth, it has internal data storage that can store up to one year of data, connect to the internet, and send your sleep data to your doctor.

The iBreeze also has high-resolution internal data storage that can store up to one week of sleep data, letting you keep track of your progress.

According to Google, the iBreeze is rated 2.3 out of 5 stars based on 21 reviews.

Many reviewers were disappointed that the iBreeze didn’t provide constant pressure.

Take Thomas Knowles, for instance, who says his iBreeze stopped periodically and didn’t blow air constantly.

I wasn’t too impressed by the reviews I read online, but I was able to test out the iBreeze myself by way of a friend. Here’s what I experienced.

Despite what I’d read online, the iBreeze I tested was actually good. Many of the negative reviews are from people expecting a CPAP (which blows air at a constant pressure), whereas the iBreeze is an APAP (that adjusts the airflow according to your breathing pattern). Once I got used to it, I found it quite comfortable to use.

Although my iBreeze did transmit my sleep data to my doctor, it wasn’t consistent, and I had some days where it wouldn’t transmit or connect to the internet, which was frustrating.

My main gripe with the iBreeze is that it is noticeably louder than premium CPAP machines. I much prefer the quieter ResMed models.

Overall, the iBreeze is a decent machine packed with some nice features despite its budget price.

Although I wouldn’t recommend an iBreeze over a ResMed, the company seems to have ironed out some of the past flaws that led to poor reviews.

It’s a bit loud, but it works well.

The iBreeze comes with a 30-day risk-free trial if you buy it through the link below, so you can try it before deciding whether you want to keep it.

Click here to learn more about the iBreeze and what it will do for you.

Best CPAP Machines: Recap

To sum up, here’s a quick recap of the best CPAP machines on my list and what I think each of them does well.

ResMed AirSense 11 : Best overall CPAP machine for quality, reliability, and functions. Luna G3 : Best value CPAP machine with a superb range of features for a reasonable price. ResMed AirMini : Best travel CPAP machine for those who need a portable option. Resvent iBreeze : Best budget CPAP machine for those who want a nice range of features without breaking the bank.

While my second, third, and fourth picks are solid, they can’t match the quality, performance, and value for money of my top choice ResMed AirSense 11 – it’s the best CPAP machine I’ve ever tried.

It also comes with a 30-day free trial and a two-year warranty if you order through my recommended retailer below.

Click here to learn more about the AirSense 11 and what it will do for you.