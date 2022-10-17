Best Online Casino Sites in the USA Today

Paid Advertisement by Paradise Media.

Wondering what are the best online casinos? Look no further – we’ve done the homework for you and picked out only the top casino sites that rank high in terms of benefits to the player, available games, banking, and safety.

Online casino sites provide you with a chance to play all of your favorite games – including poker, blackjack, slots, and more. Some also offer live dealer action, which translates to a brick-and-mortar casino experience, all from the comfort of your own home.

Below, you will find the best online casino for every category of the player. So, folks, which one will it be?

The Best Real Money Online Casinos in Detail

1. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino Overall

Generous welcome bonus

130+ slot games

Great customer service

SSL secure

Reputable software providers

As the name preempts, Slots.lv majors in slot games as it features numerous slot alternatives, including the 3D variation.

The game selection on display resonates quantity and quality, with software providers like Betsoft and Real Time Gaming stocking their best productions here. You’ll also find popular poker games like Jacks or Better and Joker Poker.

The bonuses here might motivate you to play slots, table games, live dealer, and even jackpot games. That said, Slots.lv ranks among the top online casinos that prioritize players’ concerns. At this online casino, customer support channels include live chat and email.

You can also play all games for free or for real money. Payment-wise, Slots.lv allows Bitcoin users and gives them extra bonuses alongside swift withdrawals. However, this online casino can do better by introducing live poker games.

2. Red Dog – Best Bonus Offer in USA

New, reputable online casino

Fair welcome bonus

No banking fees

All games available on free play

Great customer service

Red Dog is a young yet promising online casino. This real money online casino fields crucial casino site add-ons ranging from a clean and easily navigable layout, high-quality games & a functional mobile casino. It also earns some marks for security as players are protected by 256-bit SSL encryption. That said, games are also fair due to the incorporation of an RNG algorithm.

Red Dog casino also accepts crypto users as well as granting these payment mediums extra bonuses. The payout speed, especially for Bitcoin, is reasonable.

This Dog-themed casino has fair bonuses, including a generous welcome bonus and other reload offers. The online casino currently only has games from Real Time Gaming & Visionary iGaming, which is limited despite featuring some popular titles.

3. Cafe Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino in USA

Intuitive live dealer experience

Decent welcome bonus

Daily tournaments on selected games

Varied game section

Detailed FAQs section

Surviving the casino industry, especially as a newcomer, might come off as a tall order. While most new casinos online don’t make it too far, Cafe Casino seeks to change this worrying narrative. This casino site stands out for having generous welcome bonuses for regular and crypto depositors. Thus, newbie gamblers might take a liking to this iGaming destination.

If you want a more engaging poker experience, you can seek an alternative at the video poker segment. However, this online casino could use more banking methods.

4. mBit – Best Crypto Casino in USA

Accepts different cryptos

Compatible with Android, Windows, iOS

Personalized VIP rewards

Tiered bonuses to motivate players

Optimized for mobile use

mBit is a fully licensed Bitcoin casino. One of its outstanding offers is the exclusive 110% first deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins incentive. As a player looking to make positive dividends from gambling-related activities, mBit Casino might be worth a try.

That said, the game variety at mBit is encompassing as it features 2500+ titles from world-class software providers. This, in turn, makes the online casino a likely “thrill spot.” The number of online slots, poker, table games, and jackpot games is extensive enough to keep you entertained.

Other than Bitcoin, you can use Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and BitcoinCash to foster site transactions. That said, mBit Casino promises “lightning speed” payouts in under 10 minutes. With the payment alternatives on show, this venture is feasible.

While everything seems excellent at mBit, it should do more in the customer support department, as replies to emails do take a while. Also, this online casino offers just cryptocurrencies for site-related transactions, a drawback for players who prefer fiat mediums.

5. Intertops – Best Banking Methods

Download or instant play

Trusted, reliable casino

Optimized for mobile

Reasonable casino offers and promotions

Customized loyalty perks

Intertops Casino has had a long history in the real money online gambling industry, having been operational since 1996. It operates two casino sites on the same platform – Classic and Red. The two offer different games and bonuses, which is great because everything comes in twos, doubling the fun.

Intertops also has several safe and secure payment methods, including Credit/Debit cards, bank transfers, eWallets, and several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

We applaud its attempt to be solution-oriented to players, providing different support mediums like live chat, email, Skype, and three toll-free numbers.

If you top up all these with the good bonuses, you’ll understand why it has been on top of its game since inception. The generous welcome offer is among the best you’ll find in the casino gambling industry.

On the flip side, while the idea of hosting two online casinos seems excellent, it can be confusing and overwhelming for some players.

6. Super Slots – Best Slots in USA

Decent array of table games available

High-quality video slots

VIP rewards

Effective customer support channels

Most online casinos neglect the poker section or throw in a few poker games-. However, that’s not the case at Super Slots. If playing poker is your thing, Super Slots could be your base. Besides the poker alternatives, the online casino has an ample supply of slots and table games like roulette, blackjack, & craps.

You can also take advantage of the generous welcome package and other decent promotions. This online casino processes payment fast, so accessing your winnings doesn’t take forever.

While we have seen some online gambling sites with more slot games than Super Slots, we’ve noticed how selective they are with the ones they choose to host. Here, the 250+ slots available are high-quality titles from leading game providers, featuring decent RTP values.

We, however, feel that they can do more to improve the user interface’s navigability.

7. Las Atlantis – Best User Interface of any Casino Site

Generous welcome bonuses

Updated game catalog

Modern user-interface

All games are available in free play mode

Accepts cryptocurrency for payments

If there’s a casino that believes in the psychology behind the first impression, then Las Atlantis might have earned the top prize. Something is soothing and welcoming about the design of the landing page. The “under the sea” design resting on the calm blue waters oozes tranquility, which goes a long way in reminding players that they are here to relax and have fun.

For a site established in 2020, Las Atlantis Casino has gone on to mark its territory in a gambling market laden with tons of other alternatives. Part of this commitment can be seen from the welcome bonus offer.

On Las Atlantis, you’re eligible for up to $14,000 across your first five deposits, an incentive that’s generous compared to some established iGaming platforms. Unfortunately, this good offer doesn’t apply to poker players.

Although the payment methods on display suffice, they could use more.

8. Ignition – Best for Poker Tournaments

Easy to use website

Trustworthy casino

Generous bonus offers

Dedicated poker platform

Compatible with multiple devices

Ignition Casino aims to “ignite” your gambling adventure with great poker titles, slots, virtual sports, and other table games.

If you’re a bit of a pro and want to go head-to-head with other players, you can participate in live dealer challenges and regular tournaments alongside other poker lovers. At Ignition Casino, these tournaments consist of daily and weekly variations, with options available to cater to the needs of numerous poker players.

Ignition Casino is also a good spot if you want to use Bitcoin as a payment option. It’s convenient, fast, and doesn’t charge withdrawal fees. That said, Ignition Casino should enable easy access to the 24/7 live chat as this customer support medium appears somewhat hidden for new players.

9. Bovada – Best for Sports Betting

Trusted sports casino

Hosts horse betting

Accepts Bitcoin

Stellar poker room

170 casino titles

When it comes to online betting, Bovada has been an established alternative since its 2011 launch. For sports lovers who also have a thing for betting, you might want to take a second glance at what Bovada has to offer.

Sports aside, Bovada has a functional online casino. You can step into the casino section and enjoy video poker, slots, and table games. Bovada also has generous casino bonuses. The user interface is straightforward, featuring payment methods that are safe and secure.

Should you opt for mobile play, you’ll still access quality games. While Bovada earns a reputation for smooth site navigation, adding more titles to its game’s lobby should be prioritized as available options are somewhat limited.

10. Wild Casino – Weekly Casino Tournaments

Several live dealer games

Reputable and experienced operator

Outstanding welcome bonus

Weekly blackjack tournaments

Cryptocurrencies allowed

If you’d like to place wagers at an online casino that has been around for quite some time, Wild Casino might be worth a trial. Launched in 1991, this operator has been in service for decades. That said, software providers like Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft, and Visionary iGaming explain the wide game variety at Wild Casino.

The site’s functionality, mobile compatibility, and the general website design are clean and user-friendly. Resultantly, you don’t need an online casino app to commence gaming, as you can play on your phone or desktop with an Internet-enabled web browser.

The online casino also has many deposit and payment methods, including both fiat money and cryptocurrencies. Nonetheless, the caveat here is that non-crypto options charge transaction fees.

Crypto-tailored casino

Crisp user interface

Multiple reputable software providers

Outstanding exclusive bonuses

Huge game variety

Long-standing & award-winning Bitcoin casino

Provably fair games

Instant withdrawals

Multi-currency casino

Generous welcome bonus including free spins

Top poker site

Good loyalty program

Accepts Bitcoin

Rewarding tournaments

Reliable payment options

Attractive welcome bonus

No withdrawal charges

Numerous casino games

Unique user-interface

Safe & secure payment methods

Good welcome poker bonus

350+ games

Convenient, trustworthy banking methods

Detailed FAQ section

Cluttered and traditional site layout

Great casino for playing slots

14 video poker games are available

Reload bonuses

No withdrawal charges

Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals

Aesthetically pleasing site

Live casino available

SSL encryption

Decent poker welcome bonus

Many banking options

Quality video poker games

Navigable site layout

Daily promotions

Live dealer games are available

A Norton-secured gambling site

Multiple sports betting markets

Decent sign-up bonus

Great odds for events

24/7 customer support

Simple user interface

How We Find the Top Online Casinos

Fairness and Licensing – All law-abiding online casinos must be licensed as it’s a good sign for player security. These casino sites should also practice fair play by listing provably fair casino games. Here, regulatory authorities like eCOGRA vet their gaming outcomes. Part of fair play at casinos online includes RNG usage to ensure the games aren’t rigged.

Game Variety – Players should have the liberty of choosing from a much wider variety of real money casino games. The online casinos on our listing have made it possible for players to experience the thrill of trying out numerous games. While there might be limited interaction with the dealers and other players, the best casinos online bridge that gap by hosting live games and tournaments.

Bonuses – Bonuses are player incentives available at the best gambling sites. Notable mentions include welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, referral bonuses, and reload bonuses. That said, the best online casinos feature T&Cs that are attainable. Consequently, a player’s chances of making real money wins are bolstered.

Payment methods – The top online casinos offer standard accessible payment methods. These sites also host swift payment methods that feature little to no transaction fees. The banking mediums on display should also grant you unfettered access to available incentives.

FAQs and Guide to the Best Online Casino Sites

Are Online Real Money Casinos Legal?

In most cases, the answer to this question depends on your location. Most countries and states are now legalizing online gambling, while others have several restrictions to promote fairness and security in every aspect.

Kindly confirm your jurisdiction’s position on online casino gambling. Why? Since gambling provisions differ from country to country, it’s essential to stay current with the latest regulations to ensure you aren’t caught on the wrong side of the law.

How Much Money Can I Win When Gambling Online?

The amount of money you can win is limitless unless the terms state otherwise. Some bonuses come with capped winning requirements. Considering the many jackpots and progressive jackpot games available in the casino sites, we can only say that the “sky’s the limit.”

Online casinos can payout life-changing amounts. However, remember that gambling is a game of chances and luck( house always wins). So, don’t get ahead of yourself because this isn’t a source of financial breakthrough.

What Does Wagering Requirement Mean?

At online casinos for real money play, wagering requirements are constants. It implies the number of times you have to stake or wager a bonus before it’s ready for withdrawal. For example, if the wagering requirement on a video slot is 35× the offer, it means that you have to wager bonus funds 35 times before you’re eligible to withdraw what’s left.

Also known as playthroughs, wagering requirements are always the most daunting terms when playing casino games for real money. Always check how realistic they are before selecting a game or settling for a bonus.

If the terms imply something like a 35× (deposit + bonus), it means you have to wager 70 times. Be vigilant of provisions like this as they’re, most times, almost impossible to attain.

Are Casino Games Rigged?

Not at all. As long as you play at licensed and regulated casinos for real money, the gaming outcomes are always fair. The best online casinos feature RNGs (Random Number Generators) that have undergone numerous tests. These add-ons are instrumental in ensuring fairness as gaming results are randomized.

Also, reviews like this come in handy when searching for trustworthy casinos because some shaky ones package themselves so well that you can miss the red flags.

Can I Trust Online Casinos with Personal Details?

Most definitely. As long as you’re playing in a licensed casino, you’re good to go. Why? These casinos must go through thorough scrutiny before they begin operations. Consequently, safety and security are some of the requirements that the best online casinos have to fulfill.

That said, Bitcoin casinos are considered safer because they allow player anonymity. Here, the possibility of hackers getting access to your personal information is next to “zero.”

Are There Any Tips for Winning in Real Money Casino Sites?

Our advice? Stick to what you know. You also need to understand the rules of the game to play optimally. Finally, opt-in for bonuses and promotions as they increase your winning chances. However, be wary of the limitations that come with these incentives.

It’s pertinent to note that these are just tips that can improve your winning chances. If you want to have maximum fun in a casino, treat gambling as a recreational activity.

What Is the Difference Between Free Games and Real Money Games?

Did you know that some casinos allow you to play the games for free? For instance, in casinos like Red Dog, you can play games without making a financial commitment. Save for live dealer titles; the rest are available on a trial basis. These are the ones we call “free games.”

That said, you can also play free games for real money. However, you’ll have to deposit money into your casino account. This option always has more perks because you’ll receive bonuses, move a step towards the VIP program, and most importantly, stand a chance to win real money.

Remember, trial games are risk-free, as you always have some virtual free money to foster play. Nonetheless, winnings from these titles don’t translate to real money payouts.

Can I Play Online Casino Games on My Phone?

Absolutely. The best online casinos are optimized for mobile gaming. Some iGaming sites even have real money casino apps so that you can play your favorite casino titles without having to deal with delays associated with their web-based offerings.

However, it’s crucial to note that your preferred games might not be available at some of the online casinos we’ve listed. Consequently, seek out a site that features your top gambling alternatives in its game’s lobby. That way, your time at a gambling site is fun and rewarding.

USA Online Casinos in a Nutshell

Real money sites are great places to have fun. Most players prefer video slots, which explains why they’re the most stocked in most online casinos. However, players who have a thing for poker can access some immersive options at the casino sites above.

Also, the best casinos give offers to get new players on board. These platforms also have reload bonuses for existing players too.

The casinos we have mentioned here are safe, offer good bonuses, and have wide game varieties. If you choose to select out of this list, the onus is on you to gamble responsibly at all times. When in doubt, engage “Responsible Gambling” tools that can help mitigate an impending addiction.

