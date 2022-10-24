It’s Time to Embrace the Riding Boot—Here’s How to Wear the Horse Girl Essential

Autumn has arrived, which means it’s officially time to stow away those sandals, maillots and all things linen and bring out your favorite cozy knits, textured trousers and those boots you’ve been missing for the past few months. A cool girl combat boot and a sturdy lug sole ankle boot are always good options, but let’s not forget about the timeless allure of the riding boot.
The equestrian-inspired shoe might have origins in the horse girl arena, but has since firmly cemented its place within mainstream fashion. While an adoration of all things riding isn’t a prerequisite for a love of the riding boot, the rise of the horse girl aesthetic has surely contributed to the ever-growing appeal of this particular shoe.
Riding boots are traditionally knee-high and made of leather, with a subtle, barely-there low block heel. You can’t go wrong with a classic black leather riding boot, but there are also plenty of more unexpected, high-fashion interpretations of the look, whether it’s a bold colorway, a unique embossed material or a dramatic heel. A riding boot adds an effortless elegance to any look; they’re preppy but no overly so, and bring a more put-together vibe to your ensemble.
You can embrace the equestrian trend and pair the boots with your favorite denim and a tailored button-down shirt, throw them on with a feminine frock for a seamless transitional look, or wear them with tucked-in skinny jeans à la Kate Middleton and noted horse girl Gigi Hadid. Below, take a look at our favorite riding boots that you’ll want to add to your shopping cart ASAP.
Gucci Zelda Riding Boot
Go for the full equestrian look in these Gucci riding boots.
Franco Sarto Franco Haleen Over the Knee Boot
While most riding boots hit right at the knee, these versatile brown leather shoes go above the knee, for a more dramatic yet equally wearable silhouette.
Manolo Blahnik Motosahi Boots
You can’t do much better than Manolo’s classic black riding boots, which go with absolutely everything and are sure to be a constant staple in your wardrobe from now until forever.
Polo Ralph Lauren Vachetta Leather Riding Boot
Of course Polo Ralph Lauren is behind the ultimate riding boot; these cognac-colored shoes have subtle white stitching, a wooden heel and buckled strap.
Proenza Schouler Pipe Riding Boots
Proenza Schouler’s splurge-worthy, timeless black riding boots have a flattering v-cut topline, which also adds to the ease of getting them on and off.
Stuart Weitzman Riding Boot
The Stuart Weitzman 5050 might get all the attention, but we’re partial to these elegant black riding boots, which hit just below the knee and have a convenient inner zipper. Pair them with soft faded denim, your favorite party dress or simply leggings and a tee.
Loro Piana Decker Boots
Are these Loro Piana boots an utterly extravagant purchase? Yes, they are, but if you want to make a major investment in a forever shoe, they’re surely worth the consideration. These knee-high, equestrian-inspired boots are made of the softest camel-hued leather, with a wider fit that’s incredibly flattering.
Sarah Flint Perfect Riding Boot 30
Add a touch of pizzaz to your wardrobe with these croc-embossed, garnet-hued boots, which have a slightly higher wooden heel, stretch paneling and happen to be up there with the most comfy options available.
Khaite Derby Riding Boot
Khaite’s signature minimalism is at its best with these pull-on black calfskin boots.
J. Crew Berkeley Riding Boot
If you want a lighter-toned boot but aren’t sure about the whole winter-white aesthetic, try these ecru leather riding boots from J. Crew.
Aquatalia Nerina Boot
These classic black leather riding boots have simple silver stud accents and also happen to be made using weatherproof technology.