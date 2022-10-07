The Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October isn’t just the start of spooky season; it’s also the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on increasing support and awareness for those impacted, as well as funding research for finding a cure for the disease. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer found among women in the United States, and approximately 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer ever year.

There are plenty of ways to support such an important cause, whether you’re volunteering your time or donating to research centers and charities that help fund screenings, treatments and work to find a cure. You can also contribute by shopping with purpose, as every year, fashion and beauty brands debut special (often pink!) products for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and donate a portion of the proceeds to the crucial organizations and nonprofits that are always working to raise awareness and support those impacted. Below, see a few of the stylish brands to shop for a worthy cause for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.