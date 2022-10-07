Lifestyle

The Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

These are the brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By
Shop with purpose this October. Emma Burleigh for Observer

October isn’t just the start of spooky season; it’s also the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on increasing support and awareness for those impacted, as well as funding research for finding a cure for the disease. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer found among women in the United States, and approximately 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer ever year.

There are plenty of ways to support such an important cause, whether you’re volunteering your time or donating to research centers and charities that help fund screenings, treatments and work to find a cure. You can also contribute by shopping with purpose, as every year, fashion and beauty brands debut special (often pink!) products for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and donate a portion of the proceeds to the crucial organizations and nonprofits that are always working to raise awareness and support those impacted. Below, see a few of the stylish brands to shop for a worthy cause for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

  • Jimmy Choo.

    Jimmy Choo

    Jimmy Choo debuted a second capsule collection with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, featuring a selection of perfectly pink shoes, bags and accessories. The brand is donating 20 percent of the purchase price from all items in the collection to the BCRF.

  • Brochu Walker.

    Brochu Walker

    Brochu Walker is donating 20 percent of October net sales from the purchase of the brand’s Looker Layered V-Neck in Paloma to the Breast Cancer Alliance.

  • Poupette St. Barth.

    Poupette St. Barth 

    Stylish beachwear brand Poupette St. Barth is donating $1 to the NBCF for every single item purchased throughout October.

  • Brahmin.

    Brahmin

    Throughout October, handbag designer Brahmin is donating 10 percent of the purchase price from all items in the Pixie Dust Collection to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

  • Cuup.

    Cuup

    For October, Cuup partnered up with The Pink Agenda to curate a collection of pink products, with 20 percent of proceeds donated to the nonprofit.

  • Apaya.

    Apaya

    Accessories brand Apaya is donating an impressive 100 percent of the proceeds from all the October sales of all their pink bags to Susan G. Komen.

  • Madewell.

    Madewell

    Madewell has partnered with the BCRF on a nine-piece collection, with 50 percent of sales proceeds donated to the foundation from October 11 through the end of the year.

  • Ralph Lauren.

    Ralph Lauren

    2022 marks the 22nd year of Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony initiative. The brand just launched a new Pink Pony Oxford in support of the campaign, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pink Pony Fund.

  • David Yurman.

    David Yurman

    For the 14th time, David Yurman has partnered with the BCRF and released a limited edition collection of pink jewelry. 100 percent of the net profits from all the pink rubber Cable Bracelets are donated to the organization, as well as 20 percent of the sales price from the entire BCRF collection.

  • Modern Picnic.

    Modern Picnic

    Modern Picnic has partnered with The Pink Agenda on a limited edition Pink Croc Collection, with 20 percent of proceeds from all purchases from the drop donated to the nonprofit through the end of October.

  • John Hardy.

    John Hardy

    Throughout October, John Hardy is donating 20 percent of the purchase price from all pink gemstone pieces to Susan G. Komen.

  • Yves Delorme.

    Yves Delorme

    For the month of October. Yves Delorme is donating 20 percent of the purchase price from all items in the Eclats collection to the BCRF.

  • Naked Cashmere.

    Naked Cashmere

    Naked Cashmere is donating a portion of proceeds from all sales of items in their Love Collection to the BCRF.

  • Sarah Chloe.

    Sarah Chloe

    Jewelry line Sarah Chloe is donating 25 percent of October proceeds of all pink enamel styles to Sharsheret.

  • Elemis.

    Elemis

    For every Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil sold in October, Elemis is donating one to a breast cancer survivor through their charitable partner, Look Good Feel Better, along with a $25,000 donation to the organization.

  • M.Gemi.

    M.Gemi

    For BCAM, M.Gemi released a limited edition pink shade of their Felize Moccasin, with 100 percent of the net proceeds donated to the NBCF.

  • Eberjey.

    Eberjey

    Eberjey is donating 20 percent of net proceeds from all October sales of The Pink Edit (a selection of pink PJs, loungewear and lingerie) to Susan G. Komen.

  • Johnny Was.

    Johnny Was

    Johnny Was is donating a portion of October sales from their Power of Pink Campaign collection to Cancer Cartel and Memorial Herman.

  • Vera Bradley.

    Vera Bradley

    Vera Bradley already debuted two limited edition patterns for BCA, and will donate 100 percent of proceeds from their Charity Pouch, as well as 20 percent of the purchase price from the entire collection, to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

  • Fabletics.

    Fabletics

    Fabletics is continuing its partnership with F Cancer, and donating $25,000 from the Powerful Pink Collection to the organization.

  • Kay Jewelers.

    Kay Jewelers

    Throughout October, Kay Jewelers is donating $20 from every pink lab opal style to the Breast Cancer Alliance.

  • Wacoal

    Wacoal is hosting its annual Fit for the Cure event series as part of its ongoing partnership with Susan G. Komen; for every customer that goes in for a free fitting, the brand will donate $5 to the organization.

  • J.McLaughlin.

    J.McLaughlin

    J.McLaughlin is donating 10 percent of proceeds from all October sales of the Gemma Scarf to Breastcancer.org, and on Think Pink Saturday, October 16, the brand is donating 10 percent of all sales proceeds to the organization.

  • Vionic.

    Vionic

    Throughout October, Vionic is donating 100 percent of sales from three shoe silhouettes to the BCRF.

  • Eugenia Kim.

    Eugenia Kim

    Milliner Eugenia Kim is donating 10 percent of proceeds from a selection of pink hair accessories to the National Breast Cancer Center Foundation.

  • Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

    Bobbi Brown

    Bobbi Brown released a limited edition pink gloss duo for BCA, and is donating 100 percent of each purchase of the product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

  • Saylor.

    Saylor

    Fashion brand Saylor is partnering up with the Pink Fund and donating 20 percent of October net proceeds from all pink styles to the organization.

