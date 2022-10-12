Disney Delays its Marvel Releases Including “Deadpool 3” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” After “Blade” Director Quits

Disney postponed its entire lineup of Marvel movies after losing Blade’s director two months before production. Marvel’s plot lines span multiple movies and the order of releases matters to the overarching storylines, so Blade’s delay triggered a mass roll-back of Disney’s upcoming titles.

Each title will take the premiere date of the movie it was supposed to be followed by. Blade has moved from Nov. 2023 to Sept. 2024. Deadpool 3, which was supposed to premiere that September, has been pushed to November. And Fantastic Four, slated for that November will now be released in February 2025. An unnamed Marvel film will move from Feb. 2025 to November. Avengers: Secret Wars, originally scheduled for that November will now show in May 2026. The other untitled Marvel movie set for May 2026 has dropped off the schedule.

Blade is a half-vampire antihero who hunts vampires, played by House of Cards’ Mahershala Ali. Marvel cited the shifts in production schedule as the reason Bassam Tariq, former Blade director, dropped from the movie in September. He remains an executive producer on the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters in November as the next Marvel release.