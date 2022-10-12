Elon Musk’s Tunneling Company Has Sold $1 Million of Foul-Smelling Perfume

The Boring Company, a multibillion-dollar tunneling startup led by Elon Musk, debuted a perfume product called “Burnt Hair” on Oct. 11 and sold more than 10,000 bottles in just a few hours, earning $1 million in revenue.

“The essence of repugnant desire,” reads its landing page. The fragrance costs $100 a bottle and is expected to start shipping in the first quarter of 2023, according to the website.

Musk first touted the perfume in September, tweeting, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable,” he tweeted on Oct. 11.

Musk has a history of launching random, quirky merchandise through his various technology companies. In 2018, the Boring Company sold a $500 flamethrower advertised as the “world’s safest.” The company has also sold hats and fire extinguishers. Tesla, another Musk company, has sold a Cybertruck-themed whistle, a house brand tequila, and a pair of short shorts—as a joke to poke fun at Wall Street short seller who bet against Tesla stock.