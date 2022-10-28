Elon Musk Officially Became Twitter’s Owner and Fired Most of its C-Suite Executives

Elon Musk officially became Twitter’s new owner on Oct. 27 with the completion of his $44 billion acquisition of the company. His first order of business was to fire four top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett, The Washington Post reported.

These executives were hastily escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters yesterday, according to anonymous sources speaking to the Post. The day before, Musk showed up unannounced at Twitter’s headquarters, carrying a kitchen sink to send the message “let that sink in,” as he later tweeted.

It’s unclear whether Musk has found replacements for these roles. He assured Twitter’s advertisers in a statement last night that the platform “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”