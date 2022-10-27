Elon Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Won’t Fire 75% of Them After Takeover

Elon Musk visited Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco Oct. 26 ahead of the completion of his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Bloomberg reported Musk met with a few Twitter employees and assured them he won’t fire 75 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 workers after the takeover like previously reported in the media.

Musk was seen yesterday entering Twitter’s office building carrying a white kitchen sink, according to a video clip he tweeted with the caption, “Let that sink in.”

“Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today,” Musk said in another tweet.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is on track to close on Oct. 28. He is expected to host an all-hands meeting with Twitter staff that day after he officially becomes the company’s owner. Musk has changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit.”