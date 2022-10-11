Home Set: Fall Finds to Shop Now

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From the perfect coastal grandma sweater and polished camel coat to elegant brown boots and and a smoothing skin tint, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat
A camel-colored coat is always a sophisticated choice, and the tawny shade is especially on-trend right now. This tea-length, double-breasted silhouette is easy to dress up or down, and adds a polished note to just about every ensemble.
-
Mirth Caftans Cusco Cardigan in Ivory
You don’t have to leave behind your beloved coastal grandma aesthetic just because it’s starting to cool down outside. This cozy knit cardigan is a dream transitional piece; you can pair it with crisp denim and a white tee or throw it on over your go-to autumnal frocks.
-
Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint
Those who are partial to skipping the foundation in favor of a lighter, more natural and skin-like finish will love Iconic London’s new skin tint; it’s a super liquidy, non-greasy formula that seamlessly blends in for a glowy complexion, blurring away all those imperfections without hiding your face.
-
Something Navy x Bash Cutty Boots
Something Navy just debuted a second capsule collection with French brand Ba&sh, including these adorable leather-and-suede pointy-toe ankle boots, which have a very wearable heel and are sure to be a mainstay in your autumnal attire.
-
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum
While there are plenty of products out there that promise major lash and brow growth, not all brands come through on those claims. It should come as no surprise, though, that Augustinus Bader is here to change the game. Augustinus Bader is known for science-backed formulas (the brand was founded by Dr. Augustinus Bader, a German scientist with a focus on stem cell and biomedical research), and their new Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum not only helps to strengthen and nourish the hair follicle (starting at the root), but also help increase keratin production. It’s largely thanks to the brand’s exclusive (and patented) TFC8 technology, which was adapted for this particular product thanks to the addition of ingredients including roselle and safflower extract, biotin and red winter algae, which work together to help reduce shedding and promote natural hair growth.