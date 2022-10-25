Home Set: Autumnal Accessories

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From sleek animal-print leggings and stylish suede boots to a creamy concealer and indulgent serum, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
I finally got my hands on Charlotte Tilbury’s new Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, and it did not disappoint. I’ve been having issues with most of my concealers creasing in the undereye area lately, but this formula was creamy, pigmented and, dare I say, hydrating! It has serious coverage, but isn’t heavy or cakey.
Rouje Suede Elsa Boots
When it comes to fall dressing, you can’t go wrong with a chic suede boot, like this brown pair from Rouje. They have a super wearable heel, so you can dress up an outfit and get a little extra height without struggling to walk around in a sky-high shoe all day.
Chanel Le Lift Pro Concentré Contours
For a true skincare indulgence, you can’t do much better than Chanel, and the brand’s latest Le Lift products really are that good. This Concentré Contours serum is a phenomenal anti-aging product; it helps tighten, lift and plump, and it also happens to be fragrance-free, which is ideal for sensitive skin.
Commando Faux Leather Animal Legging
Fall means the return of pants, but don’t fret if you’re not into the whole jeans (or any type of trouser that has a buttoned waist!) right now. Commando’s sleek, animal-print leggings give the look of a polished pant, but the comfy feel of a stretchy workout pant—it’s the best of both worlds.