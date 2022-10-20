On Pointe: The 12 Pieces You Need To Pull off the Balletcore Trend

You only need to have seen Black Swan once to know that being a ballerina takes discipline. The 2010 psychological thriller explores the darker side of dance, but for those who have taken to the bar, the reality is that ballet provides structure and foundation. It’s not just about tutus, pointe shoes or pliés.

“Growing up with that level of intensity and commitment present from such a young age shaped me and my core values immensely,” says Lauren Eggertsen, the editorial director of Who What Wear, and a ballet dancer from ages five to 22. “It taught me about the more rigid things in life like discipline, hard work, self-awareness and grit, but it also allowed me to experience beauty and art in a way I would have never been able to otherwise.”

Ballet and fashion have long gone hand and hand, with many designers drawing inspiration from their favorite dancers, and even designing costumes for dancers themselves. In 1924, Coco Chanel created the looks for Ballets Russes’ “Le Train Bleu.” More recently, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri designed the costumes for the 2019 “Nuit Blanche” ballet in Rome. And, not to be forgotten, Rodarte not only designed the tutus for Black Swan, but looked to ballet as the inspiration for their Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Dancers or not, many fashion enthusiasts are embracing balletcore as part of their fall wardrobes. Eggertsen notes that while there are the overt references, such as ballet flats, corsetry and legwarmers, she also has seen the trend play out in more subtle ways. “We saw a ton of muted shades trend in the spring shows which reminded me of the very specific shade of pink ballet tights,” she says.

The key to incorporating balletcore into your wardrobe is in embracing the balance between elegance and ease. As Eggertsen says, “the very essence of ballerinas in terms of both aesthetics and demeanor is their ability to make everything look effortless which is what we saw executed so flawlessly in recent seasons.” While a full look head-to-toe may be the move for dance class, in everyday life it’s about contrasting the touches of pink, tulle, and satin with more masculine details. Think leather and lace or tulle and trousers. You may not be en pointe, but it’s still about finding balance.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.