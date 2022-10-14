Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Wore Pinstripes and a Cowboy Hat for a Big Red Carpet Moment

Bennifer made their debut as a married couple at the Ralph Lauren S/S 2023 show in Los Angeles.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 RTW - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their red carpet debut as a married couple at Ralph Lauren’s first LA fashion show. Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first official red carpet appearance as a married couple since they tied the knot in August, and the duo did not disappoint when it came to the fashion portion of the evening. The pair attended the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 show in Los Angeles (which happens to be the first time the designer has ever put on a runway show in L.A.), and for the occasion, Lopez opted for a fashionable twist on classic pinstripes.

While pinstripes might traditionally be thought of as a more conservative, all-business aesthetic, the multi-hyphenate entertainer put her own twist on the print, as she wore a slim-fitting, floor-length pinstripe gown (by Ralph Lauren, of course), with a deep v-neck and leg-baring slit. Lopez also sported a black suede hat that’s somewhere between a 1920s-inspired fedora and a Western-influenced cowboy hat.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 RTW - Arrivals
J.Lo opted for a twist on classic pinstripes. WWD via Getty Images

She accessorized with black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, a black clutch and layered gold and diamond necklaces. The whole look is somewhat reminiscent of Lopez’s 2021 Met Gala ensemble, when she wore another Americana-esque Ralph Lauren getup, also complete with a cowboy hat.

Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show

Affleck coordinated with his wife, in a charcoal grey suit of his own. It’s rather fitting that the duo chose the Ralph Lauren show as their married couple debut, as Lopez wore not one, not two, but *three* Ralph Lauren dresses for their August wedding weekend celebrations in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez Wore Pinstripes and a Cowboy Hat for a Big Red Carpet Moment
