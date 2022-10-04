Jet Set: The Travel Accessories to Shop Right Now

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a limited-edition designer suitcase and a machine-washable tote to your new favorite perfume and a very TSA-friendly cleansing balm, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Away Ashish Bigger Carry-On Suitcase
Celeb-favorite luggage brand Away just debuted the second iteration of their Designer Collection, which is composed of limited edition takes on classic Away pieces. While there are plenty of stylish new options from the latest drop, we’re particularly into this brightly colored, rainbow-splashed version of Away’s beloved Bigger Carry-On, courtesy of fashion designer Ashish Gupta.
Jones Road Cleansing Stick
It’s key to keep up a good skincare routine when you’re traveling, but lugging around all your go-to watery cleansers and bulky balms when on the go isn’t exactly convenient, especially when there’s any spillage or when you need to keep the liquid content to a minimum due to TSA restrictions. Jones Road’s new cleansing stick is the answer to all your travel face wash woes; it’s a solid oil cleanser (similar to a good cleansing balm) in stick form.
Cuyana Medium Recycled Travel Bag
A dependable personal carry-on bag is a must for any jet set wardrobe; Cuyana’s new eco-friendly travel bag has multiple compartments *and* it’s machine washable, plus it’s super cute.
Phlur Somebody Wood Travel Size Perfume
I’m incredibly picky when it comes to fragrance, but after testing out a few of Phlur’s scents, I just might be the latest convert to the internet-famous brand. This bergamot-focused, woodsy scent is a softer take on this kind of bouquet, and the travel-sized option is perfect for all your upcoming trips, or just keeping in your purse for a little touch up.