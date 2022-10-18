Jet Set: Small Luxuries to Elevate Your Travel Experience

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a sleek new suitcase and elegant leather luggage tag to luxurious cleansers and a silky sleep mask, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask
An eye mask is a must for long-haul flights, or even for a brief trip when you want to get in some rest en route. If you’re someone who prefers sleeping in pitch black, make sure to bring one, like this ultra-soft Mulberry silk Brooklinen version, on all your getaways.
Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On
The new Tumi x McLaren travel collection is here, including this luxe carry-on that’s made with CX6 carbon fiber, with compression straps intended to emulate McLaren’s 6-point harness. It’s ultra-durable yet chic, for a splurge-worthy travel accessory.
Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Cleansing Trio Set
The holiday season is on the horizon, and while beauty gift sets are usually for, you know, gift-giving, they also happen to be ideal for frequent jet-setters, since the travel sizes are so conveniently packaged. This three-product Clé de Peau set includes a softening cleansing foam, cleansing oil and micellar water.
July Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
Sure, you could tie a piece of brightly colored ribbon or scribble some Sharpie onto your bag, but perhaps it’s time to elevate the situation and upgrade to a stylish luggage tag in order to let your bag stand out on the carousel.