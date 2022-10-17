Kanye West Will Acquire Parler, the Right-Wing Social Media Platform

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye, will acquire Parler, the alt-right social media platform. The deal is expected to close within the next few months.

Ye had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted this month for posting anti-Semitic content. He had been temporarily banned from the platforms in the past for sharing a post containing a racial epithet and tweeting the phone number of Randall Lane, a Forbes editor.

Parler was created in 2018 by a pair of friends from the University of Denver and has 16 million users. The platform acts as an alternative to Twitter, but with much less content restriction. Content can include anti-Semitic hate speech, QAnon conspiracy theories and 2020 election fraud discussion. Parler competes with other platforms promising free speech to the right wing, including Gab, Gettr and Donald Trump-owned Truth Social. Ye is a public supporter of Trump.

Ye has made various controversial claims during his two decades in the limelight, including saying slavery was “a choice” and the #MeToo movement was a form of “1984 mind-control,” referring to George Orwell’s novel about government surveillance. The rapper, a Black man who is worth $2 billion, was also criticized on social media this month for dressing models in a T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter,” which he also wore, at a fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.