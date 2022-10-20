Kate Hudson Brought Mermaid Glamour to the Red Carpet in a Sequin Gown

The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premieres in theaters next month, and the cast has been on a whirlwind press tour in advance of the film’s release. Kate Hudson, who portrays Birdie Jay in the movie, has been on an ultra-fashionable red carpet streak, and her latest look did not disappoint. At the Madrid premiere, the actress went full ’70s mermaid glam, with a sequin-embellished gown complete with very on-trend cutouts.

Hudson’s glamorous dress was straight off the Halpern Studio Spring/Summer 2023 London Fashion Week runway show. The glitzy frock features a gauzy lilac wrap top with midriff cutouts, and an iridescent sequined halter in the same material as the flowing, mermaid-like sequin skirt. She went all-in on the mermaidcore aesthetic, as even her chrome lilac manicure is nearly the exact shade of the skirt of the sparkly gown, while her pastel purple eyeshadow echoed the color of the bodice of the dress. Hudson completed the look with a strappy pair of nude patent leather open-toe platform heels and plenty of glittery gold jewelry, including a statement cuff earring on full display thanks to her sleek pony hairstyle.

This isn’t the first time the actress has embraced the mermaidcore trend on the movie’s press tour, as over the weekend, Hudson opted for waist-length mermaid waves at the film’s London premiere. Below, see all the best photos of Kate Hudson’s Ariel-worthy sequin look at the Madrid premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

