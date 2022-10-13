Kate Middleton Embraces Classic ’90s Style in a Vintage Chanel Blazer

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to East London for a special charitable initiative today, as the two visited Cooper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core. The mentorship program was founded by Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry as part of their Royal Foundation back in 2012, and it has since evolved into its own charitable organizations. It helps provide young adults who reside and work in disadvantaged areas with sports and coaching apprenticeships, which not only creates jobs, but also encourages athletic pursuits in the local community.

The Princess of Wales is wearing a very regal blue ensemble today (she’s *really* loving the color right now), as she chose a very high fashion vintage Chanel blazer for the occasion. The double-breasted boucle jacket is circa 1995, and features signature CC logo-embossed buttons, deep blue contrasting trim and turned-up cuffs. While Princess Kate often repeats items in her wardrobe, she’s recently started sporting more vintage pieces; on her and Prince William’s royal tour of the Caribbean, she wore at least three vintage items.

Kate has only worn one piece of Chanel clothing in the past (she sported a chic dress and belt from the iconic French design house during the Wales’ visit to France in 2017), though she’s carried a classic burgundy quilted calfskin brand from the French designer a few times.

Kate paired the cobalt blazer with wide-legged black trousers (which have become another staple in her wardrobe recently) and black suede pumps. The Wales’ were coordinating once again today, as Prince William sported a blue suit. Princess Kate chose repeats when it came to jewelry, including her Astley Clarke gold and lapis lazuli pendant necklace and small gold hoop earrings, per royal fashion blog Kate’s Closet. It’s a sophisticated and timeless ensemble, and the combination of a fitted top and blazer with wide-legged yet tailored pants seems to be a look that the Princess is gravitating to as of late. Below, shop her look.

