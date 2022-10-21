Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin Joins Elon Musk in Twitter Takeover

Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, is the latest co-investor to join Elon Musk in his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Griffin, whose net worth is estimated at $29 billion, has committed only than $20 million to the deal, according to Bloomberg.

Musk had also approached Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Reid Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn—both former associates of Musk when they all worked at PayPal—but both passed on participating in the deal, The Washington Post reported on Oct. 20.

Musk has secured $7.1 billion of financing commitments to help him buy Twitter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in May. His co-investors include Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, who has committed $1 billion, venture capital powerhouse Sequoia Capital ($700 million) and cryptocurrency exchange Binance ($500 million).

In addition, Musk has raised about $15 billion in cash by selling Tesla stock. He may need to sell more shares to fund the purchase, expected to close by Oct. 28.