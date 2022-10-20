Liz Truss Is Resigning as UK Prime Minister Just Six Weeks After Taking Office

Liz Truss is resigning as the U.K’s prime minister, she said today (Oct. 20). The leader of Britain’s Conservative Party took office just 44 days ago, and had the shortest-ever tenure in the role. Truss faced an uphill battle to stay in power after she unveiled a plan to cut taxes for high-earning individuals that sent financial markets into a tailspin. Following the announcement of the cuts, the pound sank to its lowest-ever value, at $1.03 against the dollar.

Truss soon fired Kwasi Kwarteng, the finance minister who had been tasked with rolling out her proposals, and in his place installed Jeremy Hunt, who overturned the tax cuts. Today Truss said she came into power at a time of “great economic and international instability,” and had hoped to address this by building a “low tax high growth economy.” “I recognize though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she continued.

Just yesterday Truss seemed set on staying in power, telling Britain’s parliament she was a “fighter not a quitter.” But the situation became untenable as members of her own party began submitting no-confidence letters calling on her to resign. Truss’s successor will face the task of addressing a worsening cost of living crisis in the country, as inflation has risen its highest level in 40 years.