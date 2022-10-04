Business

Meta Is Closing a Manhattan Office as It Consolidates Its New York City Presence

Meta is terminating the lease for an office at 225 Park Ave. South in Manhattan as it seeks to cut costs and reduce head count.

People walk past an entrance to the Farley Post Office building being renovated to become a new office for Facebook along 9th Avenue on October 12, 2021 in New York City.
Meta is keeping its offices at the Farley Building and Hudson Yards.
Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is terminating the lease for an office at 225 Park Ave. South in Manhattan, Bloomberg reported today (Oct. 4).

The closure plans follow news in July that the social media company had decided against expansion plans for its offices at 770 Broadway and in Hudson Yards. Meta recently opened an office at the James A. Farley Post Office building in Midtown Manhattan.

“Two twenty-five Park Avenue South has served as a great bridge space to get us to our new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley,” Jamila Reeves, a Meta spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “We are working to ensure we’re making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities.” She added that Meta remains “firmly committed to New York and further anchoring our local footprint.”

Last week Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the company's declining revenue and announced a hiring freeze, as well as plans to reduce head counts and cut costs across teams. Zuckerberg said this could mean leaving positions unfilled when workers depart, moving employees to different teams, or considering "manag(ing) out people who aren't succeeding."

