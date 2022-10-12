Microsoft Teams Goes Virtual and Avatars Finally Get Legs as Mark Zuckerberg Announces New Metaverse Developments

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new virtual reality headset and the addition of legs to metaverse avatars Oct. 11 at Meta Connect, a yearly event displaying new technology from the company formerly know as Facebook.

At last year’s event, Zuckerberg revealed his plans for the metaverse and announced Facebook’s name change to Meta. Since then, Meta’s stock has fallen 62 percent, and Zuckerberg has received widespread criticism for his vision. The company’s new tech shows it is staying its course with its metaverse strategy. Here are the outtakes from the event: