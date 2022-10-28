Olivia Wilde Wore the Season’s Most Dramatic Trends in This Saint Laurent Gown

Fall may have arrived, but a certain summer trend isn’t going anywhere. Cutouts are still all over the red carpet, and last night, Olivia Wilde showed us exactly how to take the look into autumn. The actress, writer and director attended the 2022 Women in Film Honors in Los Angeles, and wore a slinky, dramatic black Saint Laurent gown for the soirée, complete with both cutouts and a hood.

It’s the combination of the two trends that really elevates the ensemble. The floor-length Saint Laurent dress has long sleeves, a high neckline, strong structural shoulders and features a triangle-shaped cutout on the midriff, just below a draped bust that leads up to an eye-catching hood, which the Don’t Worry Darling director kept low on her head. She wore her hair in natural, beachy waves, parted in the middle and mostly tucked into the aforementioned hood.

Wilde accessorized with chunky black and gold bangles on both of her wrists, oversized gold circle-shaped earrings and black pointy-toe heeled sandals. She wore her signature smokey cat eye, paired with a soft pink lip that just might be one of the best makeup aesthetics for autumn.

Wilde, working with her longtime stylist, Karla Welch, has sported quite a few attention-worthy fashionable ensembles as of late. She didn’t hold back on the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, including her dreamy yellow Gucci frock at the Venice Film Festival and green sequin Valentino frock at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and she’s continued to top the fashion game in recent weeks, with a voluminous, spaghetti strap black Vera Wang at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, and let’s not forget about her much-discussed, completely sheer, sequined Alexandre Vauthier gown at the Academy Museum Gala.

Below, see the best photos of Olivia Wilde’s chic hooded Saint Laurent look at the Women in Film Honors event.

