Olivia Wilde Wore the Season’s Most Dramatic Trends in This Saint Laurent Gown

Olivia Wilde's slinky black gown featured a hood and cutouts.

2022 WIF Honors - Arrivals
Olivia Wilde wore two of the season’s biggest trends. FilmMagic

Fall may have arrived, but a certain summer trend isn’t going anywhere. Cutouts are still all over the red carpet, and last night, Olivia Wilde showed us exactly how to take the look into autumn. The actress, writer and director attended the 2022 Women in Film Honors in Los Angeles, and wore a slinky, dramatic black Saint Laurent gown for the soirée, complete with both cutouts and a hood.

It’s the combination of the two trends that really elevates the ensemble. The floor-length Saint Laurent dress has long sleeves, a high neckline, strong structural shoulders and features a triangle-shaped cutout on the midriff, just below a draped bust that leads up to an eye-catching hood, which the Don’t Worry Darling director kept low on her head. She wore her hair in natural, beachy waves, parted in the middle and mostly tucked into the aforementioned hood.

WIF Honors Sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ
She chose a hooded Saint Laurent gown with dramatic cutouts. Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

Wilde accessorized with chunky black and gold bangles on both of her wrists, oversized gold circle-shaped earrings and black pointy-toe heeled sandals. She wore her signature smokey cat eye, paired with a soft pink lip that just might be one of the best makeup aesthetics for autumn.

Wilde, working with her longtime stylist, Karla Welch, has sported quite a few attention-worthy fashionable ensembles as of late. She didn’t hold back on the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, including her dreamy yellow Gucci frock at the Venice Film Festival and green sequin Valentino frock at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and she’s continued to top the fashion game in recent weeks, with a voluminous, spaghetti strap black Vera Wang at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, and let’s not forget about her much-discussed, completely sheer, sequined Alexandre Vauthier gown at the Academy Museum Gala.

Below, see the best photos of Olivia Wilde’s chic hooded Saint Laurent look at the Women in Film Honors event.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • WIF Honors Sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Olivia Wilde attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film))

    Olivia Wilde

  • Women In Film Honors - Arrivals
    Olivia Wilde at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

    Olivia Wilde

  • WIF Honors Sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Honorees Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde attend the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film))

    Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde

  • Women In Film Honors - Show
    Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

    Olivia Wilde

  • WIF Honors Sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Reed Morano, Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde attend the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film))

    Reed Morano, Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde

  • 2022 WIF Honors - Arrivals
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 2022 WIF Honors on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

    Olivia Wilde

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, WIF Honors Gala, Women in Film Honors, Karla Welch, women in film, red carpet fashion, celebrity fashion, red carpet style, Red Carpet, Olivia Wilde, Saint Laurent, Los Angeles, California