Rihanna’s Glamorous Return to the Red Carpet Included a Sequin Train and Opera Gloves

At long last, Rihanna is making her grand return to music this week, as she recorded the lead single for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday. Ahead of the song’s release, the billionaire entrepreneur attended the film’s red carpet in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky, marking the couple’s first official red carpet appearance since welcoming their first child together in May.

Rihanna wore a glamorous, sequin-bedecked gown for the occasion; the Fenty Beauty mogul donned a sparkly Rick Owens floor-length dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. The strapless dress, in a shade between olive green and steely grey, features a fitted bodice and a sculptural silhouette at the hips, with a gathered skirt that flowed out into a short train. Rihanna added to the dramatic look by pairing the dress with cream-colored opera gloves, pointed-toe patent leather heeled sandals and Reza jewelry, including a glittering ear cuff.

She wore her hair in long, mermaid-style waves, and of course her makeup look was created using all her Fenty Beauty products; Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono took inspiration from Rihanna’s sequin gown, and opted for a matching monochromatic olive green smokey eye, a bronzy nude matte lip and a dreamy all-over highlight, using the brand’s cult-favorite Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a coordinating couple moment, as he sported a more casual take on the look, with an oversized beige denim jacket, black tee and draped pants with a similar train to Rihanna’s gown. Below, take a look at all of the fashionable duo’s best red carpet moments from the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere.

