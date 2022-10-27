Lifestyle

Rihanna’s Glamorous Return to the Red Carpet Included a Sequin Train and Opera Gloves

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore coordinating ensembles to the 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' premiere.

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Rihanna brought the glamour to the red carpet this week. FilmMagic

At long last, Rihanna is making her grand return to music this week, as she recorded the lead single for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday. Ahead of the song’s release, the billionaire entrepreneur attended the film’s red carpet in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky, marking the couple’s first official red carpet appearance since welcoming their first child together in May.

Rihanna wore a glamorous, sequin-bedecked gown for the occasion; the Fenty Beauty mogul donned a sparkly Rick Owens floor-length dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. The strapless dress, in a shade between olive green and steely grey, features a fitted bodice and a sculptural silhouette at the hips, with a gathered skirt that flowed out into a short train. Rihanna added to the dramatic look by pairing the dress with cream-colored opera gloves, pointed-toe patent leather heeled sandals and Reza jewelry, including a glittering ear cuff.

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Coordinating, of course. FilmMagic

She wore her hair in long, mermaid-style waves, and of course her makeup look was created using all her Fenty Beauty products; Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono took inspiration from Rihanna’s sequin gown, and opted for a matching monochromatic olive green smokey eye, a bronzy nude matte lip and a dreamy all-over highlight, using the brand’s cult-favorite Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a coordinating couple moment, as he sported a more casual take on the look, with an oversized beige denim jacket, black tee and draped pants with a similar train to Rihanna’s gown. Below, take a look at all of the fashionable duo’s best red carpet moments from the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere.

