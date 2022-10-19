Rolls-Royce Unveils the World’s Most Expensive Electric Car

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first electric car Oct. 18, a two-door coupe called Spectre, marking the luxury carmaker’s initial foray into electric vehicles. Starting at $413,000, Spectre is the most expensive electric car in the market right now. More than 300 U.S. buyers have put down deposits for the car already, said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos, CNBC reported.

The American buyers flew to Rolls-Royce’s headquarters in Goodwood, England to see Spectre in person prior to its official unveiling this week, Muller-Otvos said.

Spectre has a driving range of about 320 miles and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds—faster than the Porsche Taycan but slower than Tesla’s Model S. Delivery is expected to start in late 2023, according to a press release.

Spectre is priced between the $341,000 Cullinan, Rolls-Royce’s top-selling SUV, and the $460,000 Phantom, its most iconic vehicle. The British luxury carmaker, owned by BMW since 2003, plans to make its entire fleet fully electric by 2030.