Sotheby’s Reports its Highest Frieze Week Evening Sales in the Past Seven Years

Sotheby’s says it had robust sales during London’s Frieze Week.

The art fair, which took place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, saw two back-to-back evening sales of contemporary art from the auction house. With a combined sale price of $107.9 million, this year’s auction marked the highest Frieze Week evening sale from Sotheby’s since 2015, with a 20 percent increase from 2021, according to a press release from the auction house.

The most lucrative sale was of a 1963 Francis Bacon triptych, which went for $27 million. Pieces from female artists were particularly successful, with 100 percent and 80 percent of female artists selling above their estimates in the two sales, said Sotheby’s.

Meanwhile, Christie’s evening sale of contemporary art during London Frieze fetched over $80 million, with all the works being sold.